Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 - Form 8-K

11/04/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021

BOCA RATON, FL, November 4, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, before the market open. Management will then host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

US: 877-709-8150

International: 201-689-8354

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at:

https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/press-releases/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness and supplement drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five drink lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
cdonahue@celsius.com

Disclaimer

Celsius Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
