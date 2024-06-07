BOCA RATON, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:CELH), maker of CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY™, today announced that John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., and Jarrod Langhans, Chief Financial Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc., will participate in a webcast fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference.

4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

Date: June 11, 2024

Fireside chat time: Approximately 2:45 p.m. ET

Fireside chat webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore43/celh/2329976

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Wiseman

investorrelations@celsius.com

