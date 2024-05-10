BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY™, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Date: May 14, 2024

Fireside chat time: Approximately 10:20 a.m. ET

Fireside chat webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1667249&tp_key=5887fbfc79

B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 23, 2024

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 4-5, 2024

Presentation time: Approximately 4:40 p.m. CT

Presentation webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/celh/1911448

Jefferies Consumer Conference

Date: June 17-18, 2024

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Wiseman

investorrelations@celsius.com

