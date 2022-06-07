Log in
    CELH   US15118V2079

CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CELH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
68.19 USD   -0.44%
CELSIUS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - Form 8-K
PU
08:42aCELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aCelsius Holdings to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
Celsius : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - Form 8-K

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference, June 7th, Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 9th

BOCA RATON, FL, June 7, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH),maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at both the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on June 7, 2022 and the Stifel 2022, Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2022.

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference:

Company Representatives: John Fieldly: CEO, Jarrod Langhans: CFO, Cameron Donahue: IRO

Fireside Chat Presentation: Tuesday June 7th@ 12:30pm ET

Presentation webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore25/celh/2329976

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference:

Company Representative: John Fieldly: CEO, Toby David: EVP, Cameron Donahue: IRO

Fireside Chat Presentation: Thursday June 9th @ 10:20am ET

Presentation webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/celh/2068396

Investor presentation: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CELHPPT5.16.22.pdf

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
cdonahue@celsius.com

Disclaimer

Celsius Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
