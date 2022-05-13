Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celsius Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CELH   US15118V2079

CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CELH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 11:08:03 am EDT
58.82 USD   +17.54%
11:01aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)
BU
11:01aCELH DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Celsius Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
BU
05/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celsius Holdings, Inc. - CELH
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)

05/13/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 16, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Celsius Holdings, Inc. (“Celsius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELH) securities between August 12, 2021 and March 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Celsius disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report due to “staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings.” Specifically, Celsius “determined that the calculation and expense of non-cash share-based compensation, related to grants of stock options and restricted stock units awarded to certain former employees and retired directors were materially understated for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.” As a result, management concluded that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell to an intra-day low of $56.21 per share on unusually heavy trading volume on March 2, 2022. Over the course of the March 2, 2022 and March 3, 2022 trading sessions, the Company’s stock price fell a total of $5.20, or 8.3% on unusually heavy trading volume to close at $57.60 per share on March 3, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 16, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.
11:01aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
11:01aCELH DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Celsius Holdings, Inc. In..
BU
05/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celsi..
PR
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Continue to Sag in Late Trade
MT
05/11Celsius Holdings Reports Higher Q1 Profit, Revenue; Shares Climbing Wednesday
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Weakening in Wednesday Trade
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
05/11Maxim Group Upgrades Celsius Holdings to Buy From Hold, Sets Price Target at $70
MT
05/11Credit Suisse Raises Celsius Holdings' Price Target to $55 from $50, Keeps Neutral Rati..
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 595 M - -
Net income 2022 36,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 87,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 771 M 3 771 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Celsius Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,04 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Fieldly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jarrod Langhans Chief Financial Officer
Paul Storey Senior VP-Operations
Nicholas A. Castaldo Independent Director
Hal Kravitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.-32.90%3 771
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY8.95%279 653
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.00%52 288
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED21.39%12 172
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.41%11 169
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-2.59%7 796