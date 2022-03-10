Celsius Resources : Appendix 2A - Application for quotation of securities

Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

APPENDIX 2A - APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF SECURITIES

Celsius Resources Limited ACN 009 162 949 (ASX: CLA; NSX: CER) ("the Company") released

Appendix 2A

ASX security code CLA NSX security code CER Security description Ordinary Shares Fully Paid Number of +securities to be quoted 167,487,687 Issue date 10 March 2022 Total number of securities on issue - 1,221,465,768 CER Ordinary Shares

The full report can be found at the following link:

https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61081131

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

10 March 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505