Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Celsius Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 01:10:20 am
0.019 AUD    --.--%
04:14aCELSIUS RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
03/10CELSIUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A - Application for quotation of securities
PU
03/10CELSIUS RESOURCES : Cleansing statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsius Resources : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice

03/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

APPENDIX 3Y: CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

Celsius Resources Limited ACN 009 162 949 (ASX: CLA) ("the Company") released Appendix 3Y

NAME OF DIRECTOR

DATE OF LAST NOTICE

DATE OF CHANGE

Jonathan Colvile

25 January 2022

8-9 March 2022

The full report can be found at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61081564

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

14 March 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
04:14aCELSIUS RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
03/10CELSIUS RESOURCES : Appendix 2A - Application for quotation of securities
PU
03/10CELSIUS RESOURCES : Cleansing statement
PU
03/09CELSIUS RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CLA
PU
03/04CELSIUS RESOURCES : Completes A$3.4 Million Equity Raising
PU
03/03Celsius Resources Raises $2.5 Million for Advancing Philippine, Namibia Projects; Share..
MT
03/03CELSIUS RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - CLA
PU
03/02CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : CLA) – Trading Halt
PU
02/24Celsius Resources Secures Philippine Government Support for the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog..
MT
02/23Makilala Mining Company, Inc. Receives Priority Project Status for the Maalinao-Caiguta..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,20 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2021 6,48 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celsius Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Gordon Matthews Gregory Managing Director & Director
Martin Charles Buckingham Executive Chairman
William Oliver Non-Executive Director
Michael Hulmes Non-Executive Director
Julito Sarmiento Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED-5.00%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.46%68 273
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.03%57 263
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.40.62%14 351
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.62%14 317
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED19.56%6 062