Celsius Resources : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice

Celsius Resources Limited
Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949
Registered as an external company in Namibia
ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6
NSX Share Code: CER
APPENDIX 3Y: CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
Celsius Resources Limited ACN 009 162 949 (ASX: CLA) ("the Company") released Appendix 3Y
|
NAME OF DIRECTOR
|
DATE OF LAST NOTICE
|
DATE OF CHANGE
|
|
|
|
Jonathan Colvile
|
25 January 2022
|
8-9 March 2022
|
|
|
The full report can be found at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61081564
This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.
Melanie Ross
Company Secretary
14 March 2022
Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street
Windhoek
Namibia
Sponsor
IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX
4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek
Registration No. 95/505
Disclaimer
Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.