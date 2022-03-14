Celsius Resources : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest Notice

Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

APPENDIX 3Y: CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

Celsius Resources Limited ACN 009 162 949 (ASX: CLA) ("the Company") released Appendix 3Y

NAME OF DIRECTOR DATE OF LAST NOTICE DATE OF CHANGE Jonathan Colvile 25 January 2022 8-9 March 2022

The full report can be found at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61081564

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

14 March 2022

