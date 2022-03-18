Celsius Resources : Beginning of Drilling at Opuwo Cobalt Project

Celsius Resources Limited
Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949
Registered as an external company in Namibia
ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6
NSX Share Code: CER
CELSIUS BEGINS DRILLING AT OPUWO COBALT PROJECT
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Drilling has commenced at Opuwo Cobalt Project.
-
The first hole has now been completed.
-
8 x 150m PQ diamond holes to be drilled for new metallurgical test work.
-
Additional metallurgical test program to also be undertaken.
The full report can be found at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61082461
This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.
Melanie Ross
Company Secretary
18 March 2022
Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street
Windhoek
Namibia
Sponsor
IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX
4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek
Registration No. 95/505
