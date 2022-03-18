Celsius Resources : Beginning of Drilling at Opuwo Cobalt Project

Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

CELSIUS BEGINS DRILLING AT OPUWO COBALT PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling has commenced at Opuwo Cobalt Project.

The first hole has now been completed.

8 x 150m PQ diamond holes to be drilled for new metallurgical test work.

Additional metallurgical test program to also be undertaken.

The full report can be found at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61082461

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

18 March 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505