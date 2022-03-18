Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Celsius Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/18 01:10:55 am EDT
0.02 AUD   +5.26%
Celsius Resources : Beginning of Drilling at Opuwo Cobalt Project

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

CELSIUS BEGINS DRILLING AT OPUWO COBALT PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drilling has commenced at Opuwo Cobalt Project.
  • The first hole has now been completed.
  • 8 x 150m PQ diamond holes to be drilled for new metallurgical test work.
  • Additional metallurgical test program to also be undertaken.

The full report can be found at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61082461

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

18 March 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
