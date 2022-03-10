Celsius Resources : Cleansing statement

Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

This notice is given by Celsius Resources Limited (ACN 009 162 949) ("Celsius" or "Company") (ASX:CLA) pursuant to section 708A(5)e of the Corporations Action 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Today the Company has issued 167,487,687 fully paid

ordinary shares. The Company hereby gives notice

that:

The Shares are part of the class of ordinary shares quoted on the ASX; The Company issued the Securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the CorporationsAct, in reliance on section 708 and that notification is being given under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Act; As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Actas they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and As at the date of this notice, there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX ListingRules; and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose ofmaking an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses andprospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares.

The full report can be found at the following link:

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

10 March 2022

