Celsius Resources : Confirms Large-Scale Copper-Gold at Sagay

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its Philippine subsidiary, Tambuli Mining Company, Inc. ("TMCI"), has received significant copper-gold assay results from the Company's first out of 7 planned diamond drill holes in the current exploration campaign at the Nabiga-A Hill Copper-Gold Project, located on the north-eastern part of Negros Island within the Province of Negros Occidental, Philippines (Figure 1). This compliments 25,056m of previous drilling across 31 diamond drill holes at the site costing approximately A$10.8 million.
The results from Hole SGY-031 have confirmed that the large-scalecopper-gold mineralisation, previously identified in historical drilling by Freeport-McMoRan Inc, extends vertically upwards and appears to be controlled by a series of breccias within the centre of a larger porphyry copper system.
"The copper-gold mineralisation at Nabiga-A Hill clearly has large scale potential. On the surface there is a silica cap and alteration typical of a big porphyry system. Defining the trend of the mineralisation now gives us the opportunity to test how far the system extends to the surface beneath the silica cap," said Managing Director Robert Gregory.
The Sagay Copper-Gold Project ("Sagay" or "the Project") is located in the north-eastern part of Negros Island, within the cities of Sagay and Escalante and within the Province of Negros Occidental, Philippines (Figure 1).
Negros Island is part of the central group of Islands in the Philippines commonly referred to as "the Visayas". Access to the project area is through Bacolod City, the provincial capital of Negros Occidental. Bacolod City to Sagay is an 81 kilometre drive through well-paved highway. The areas of interest were centred on one of two prominent hills that stand out on the project area - being Nabiga-AHill.
The Sagay Project appears to contain very large-scale porphyry copper mineralisation at depth defined by the numerous historical drill hole intersections conducted by TMCI (a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport- McMoRan Inc.), between 2012 and 2016. (see CLA announcement dated 4 April 2021)
Results from historical drilling at the Sagay Project include the following:
Figure 1: Location of the Sagay Project in the province of Negros Occidental, Philippines.
RESULTS FROM SGY-031
Results from the first drill hole of the current campaign at Sagay, SGY-031, has confirmed the broad extents of the copper-gold mineralisation that has intersected the historical drilling. Based on the outcropping breccia bodies and close to vertical controlling structures, Celsius's current interpretation is that the copper-gold mineralisation extends upwards from these deeper positions and close to the silica cap which forms the local topographic high of Nabiga-A Hill.
The defined extents to the copper mineralisation support the surrounding historical drilling information that is typically defined by a lower cut-off grade of approximately 0.2% Cu.
The higher grade intervals, which are more closely linked to a number of breccias' and surrounding stockwork veining, have also been intersected in the predicted positions based on a vertical interpretation of the higher grade copper-gold mineralisation (see Figures 1 and 2).
Table 1: Significant intersections from drill hole SGY-031
Hole ID
East
North
RL
Dip
Azi
Total
Depth
Depth
Length
Cu (%)
Au
Depth
From
To
(m)
(g/t)
SGY-031
543,640
1194836
240
60
315
1173.2
837.8
1173.2
319.5
0.53
0.13
incl.
885.9
1092
192.15
0.60
0.13
incl.
1128
1154
26
0.85
0.24
NEXT STEPS
There are a number of areas where the higher grade copper-gold mineralisation is interpreted to extend. This will require a number of drill holes to effectively locate and define their extents.
At the deeper levels, the overall copper-gold mineralisation has now been defined to have true widths of up to 300m, based on a 0.2% copper cut-off grade. Within this larger defined copper-gold mineralisation, higher grade zones have been found to contain copper grades greater than 0.5% copper over widths of up to 100m in true thickness. TMCI will now focus the drilling to further define the shallower extents of the higher grade core within the lower grade envelope.
Figure 2: Plan view of Drill Hole SGY-031 relative to recent and historical drilling at Nabiga-AHill.
Figure 3: Cross section of hole SGY-031 relative to the interpreted geology and significant assay results.
