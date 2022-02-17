Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Celsius Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsius Resources : Confirms Large-Scale Copper-Gold at Sagay

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
ASX RELEASE

18 FEBRUARY 2022

CELSIUS RESOURCES CONFIRMS LARGE-SCALE

COPPER-GOLD AT SAGAY

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drill Hole SGY-031 has confirmed large-scalecopper-gold at Sagay with true widths of up to 300m based on a 0.2% copper cut-off.
  • Total intersection of 319.5m @ 0.53% copper and 0.13g/t gold from 837.8m down hole using a 0.2% copper cut-off.
  • High-gradecore also confirmed to extend vertically and controlled by large-scale breccias which can also be identified on the surface.
  • Higher grade intervals using a 0.5% copper cut-off intersected are:
  1. 192.2m @ 0.6% copper and 0.13g/t gold from 886m down hole, and
    1. 26.0m @ 0.85% copper and 0.24g/t gold from 1128m down hole
  • Vertical extensions to the defined large-scalecopper-gold mineralisation to be tested up-dip at shallow levels underway.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its Philippine subsidiary, Tambuli Mining Company, Inc. ("TMCI"), has received significant copper-gold assay results from the Company's first out of 7 planned diamond drill holes in the current exploration campaign at the Nabiga-A Hill Copper-Gold Project, located on the north-eastern part of Negros Island within the Province of Negros Occidental, Philippines (Figure 1). This compliments 25,056m of previous drilling across 31 diamond drill holes at the site costing approximately A$10.8 million.

The results from Hole SGY-031 have confirmed that the large-scalecopper-gold mineralisation, previously identified in historical drilling by Freeport-McMoRan Inc, extends vertically upwards and appears to be controlled by a series of breccias within the centre of a larger porphyry copper system.

"The copper-gold mineralisation at Nabiga-A Hill clearly has large scale potential. On the surface there is a silica cap and alteration typical of a big porphyry system. Defining the trend of the mineralisation now gives us the opportunity to test how far the system extends to the surface beneath the silica cap," said Managing Director Robert Gregory.

Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth WA 6000

PO Box 7054, Cloisters Square, Perth WA 6850

P: +61 8 6188 8181 E: info@celsiusresources.com.au celsiusresources.com.au

SAGAY COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

The Sagay Copper-Gold Project ("Sagay" or "the Project") is located in the north-eastern part of Negros Island, within the cities of Sagay and Escalante and within the Province of Negros Occidental, Philippines (Figure 1).

Negros Island is part of the central group of Islands in the Philippines commonly referred to as "the Visayas". Access to the project area is through Bacolod City, the provincial capital of Negros Occidental. Bacolod City to Sagay is an 81 kilometre drive through well-paved highway. The areas of interest were centred on one of two prominent hills that stand out on the project area - being Nabiga-AHill.

The Sagay Project appears to contain very large-scale porphyry copper mineralisation at depth defined by the numerous historical drill hole intersections conducted by TMCI (a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport- McMoRan Inc.), between 2012 and 2016. (see CLA announcement dated 4 April 2021)

Results from historical drilling at the Sagay Project include the following:

  • 77.2m @ 0.69% copper & 0.19 g/t gold, within 521.4m @ 0.47% copper & 0.13g/t gold,
  • 114m @ 0.68% copper & 0.20 g/t gold, within 461.4m @ 0.49% copper & 0.14 g/t gold,
  • 23.9m @ 1.03% copper & 0.51 g/t gold, within 207.5m @ 0.44% copper & 0.12g/t gold,
  • 26.7m @ 0.89% copper & 0.02 g/t gold, within 80.3m @ 0.64% copper & 0.03g/t gold,
  • 25.79m @ 0.98% copper & 0.01g/t gold, within 56.9m @ 0.58% copper & 0.02g/t gold,
  • 390.1m @ 0.46% copper & 0.11 g/t gold

ASX RELEASE | PAGE 2

Figure 1: Location of the Sagay Project in the province of Negros Occidental, Philippines.

ASX RELEASE | PAGE 3

RESULTS FROM SGY-031

Results from the first drill hole of the current campaign at Sagay, SGY-031, has confirmed the broad extents of the copper-gold mineralisation that has intersected the historical drilling. Based on the outcropping breccia bodies and close to vertical controlling structures, Celsius's current interpretation is that the copper-gold mineralisation extends upwards from these deeper positions and close to the silica cap which forms the local topographic high of Nabiga-A Hill.

The defined extents to the copper mineralisation support the surrounding historical drilling information that is typically defined by a lower cut-off grade of approximately 0.2% Cu.

The higher grade intervals, which are more closely linked to a number of breccias' and surrounding stockwork veining, have also been intersected in the predicted positions based on a vertical interpretation of the higher grade copper-gold mineralisation (see Figures 1 and 2).

Table 1: Significant intersections from drill hole SGY-031

Hole ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azi

Total

Depth

Depth

Length

Cu (%)

Au

Depth

From

To

(m)

(g/t)

SGY-031

543,640

1194836

240

60

315

1173.2

837.8

1173.2

319.5

0.53

0.13

incl.

885.9

1092

192.15

0.60

0.13

incl.

1128

1154

26

0.85

0.24

NEXT STEPS

There are a number of areas where the higher grade copper-gold mineralisation is interpreted to extend. This will require a number of drill holes to effectively locate and define their extents.

At the deeper levels, the overall copper-gold mineralisation has now been defined to have true widths of up to 300m, based on a 0.2% copper cut-off grade. Within this larger defined copper-gold mineralisation, higher grade zones have been found to contain copper grades greater than 0.5% copper over widths of up to 100m in true thickness. TMCI will now focus the drilling to further define the shallower extents of the higher grade core within the lower grade envelope.

ASX RELEASE | PAGE 4

Figure 2: Plan view of Drill Hole SGY-031 relative to recent and historical drilling at Nabiga-AHill.

Figure 3: Cross section of hole SGY-031 relative to the interpreted geology and significant assay results.

ASX RELEASE | PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
