ASX RELEASE

18 FEBRUARY 2022

CELSIUS RESOURCES CONFIRMS LARGE-SCALE

COPPER-GOLD AT SAGAY

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill Hole SGY-031 has confirmed large-scalecopper-gold at Sagay with true widths of up to 300m based on a 0.2% copper cut-off.

SGY-031 has confirmed large-scalecopper-gold at Sagay with based on a 0.2% copper cut-off. Total intersection of 319.5m @ 0.53% copper and 0.13g/t gold from 837.8m down hole using a 0.2% copper cut-off.

from 837.8m down hole using a 0.2% copper cut-off. High-grade core also confirmed to extend vertically and controlled by large-scale breccias which can also be identified on the surface.

core also confirmed to extend vertically and controlled by large-scale breccias which can also be identified on the surface. Higher grade intervals using a 0.5% copper cut-off intersected are:

192.2m @ 0.6% copper and 0.13g/t gold from 886m down hole, and

26.0m @ 0.85% copper and 0.24g/t gold from 1128m down hole

Vertical extensions to the defined large-scalecopper-gold mineralisation to be tested up-dip at shallow levels underway.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its Philippine subsidiary, Tambuli Mining Company, Inc. ("TMCI"), has received significant copper-gold assay results from the Company's first out of 7 planned diamond drill holes in the current exploration campaign at the Nabiga-A Hill Copper-Gold Project, located on the north-eastern part of Negros Island within the Province of Negros Occidental, Philippines (Figure 1). This compliments 25,056m of previous drilling across 31 diamond drill holes at the site costing approximately A$10.8 million.

The results from Hole SGY-031 have confirmed that the large-scalecopper-gold mineralisation, previously identified in historical drilling by Freeport-McMoRan Inc, extends vertically upwards and appears to be controlled by a series of breccias within the centre of a larger porphyry copper system.

"The copper-gold mineralisation at Nabiga-A Hill clearly has large scale potential. On the surface there is a silica cap and alteration typical of a big porphyry system. Defining the trend of the mineralisation now gives us the opportunity to test how far the system extends to the surface beneath the silica cap," said Managing Director Robert Gregory.