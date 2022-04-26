Celsius Resources : General Meeting – Notice & Proxy Form

Celsius Resources Limited Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949 Registered as an external company in Namibia ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

General Meeting - Notice & Proxy Form

Celsius Resources Limited ACN 009 162 949 (ASX: CLA) ("the Company") advises that the General Meeting("Meeting") of shareholders will be held at the offices of Consilium Corporate, Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth, Western Australia on Thursday 26 May 2022 commencing at 3.00pm WST.

The Board has made the decision that it will hold a virtual Meeting, which will be conducted online. In orderto participate, you will need to follow the instructions that are set out on page 4 of the Notice of General Meeting ("Notice").

Please be advised that in accordance with Schedule 1 of the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No.1) Act 2021, the Notice including the Explanatory Statement will not be printed and dispatched to shareholders.

Shareholders will however be able to view online and download the Notice from the Company's website on its ASX announcements page:

https://celsiusresources.com.au/investors/

Those shareholders who receive their company communications in the post will therefore receive a printedcopy of this announcement and their personalised proxy form.

Conversely, shareholders who receive their communications electronically will, as they have on previous occasions, receive an email from the Company's share registry, Automic Pty Ltd, with links directing them to the Notice and the online voting portal.

The Company further advises that voting on all resolutions will be conducted by a poll and encourages thoseshareholders who cannot attend the Meeting to lodge their proxy forms no later than 48 hours before themeeting. Any proxy voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting.

The full document can be accessed at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61088122

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

26 April 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505