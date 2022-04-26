Log in
    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/26 02:10:46 am EDT
0.0220 AUD   -12.00%
Celsius Resources : Notice of General Meeting

04/26/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Celsius Resources Limited Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949 Registered as an external company in Namibia ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

3:00 PM (AWST)

DATE:

Thursday, 26 May 2022

PLACE:

Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth WA 6000

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5:00pm on 24 May 2022.

The full document can be accessed at the following link: https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61088121

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

26 April 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
