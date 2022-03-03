Log in
    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
Celsius Resources : Proposed issue of securities - CLA

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Listed Broker Options

66,995,074

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

29/4/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

009162949

1.3

ASX issuer code

CLA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

29/4/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Listed Broker Options

+Security type Options

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 66,995,074

Offer price details

only

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

For Lead Manager services associated with the placement announced on 4 March 2022

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

use

provided for the +securities

0.000010

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

personal

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0400

29/4/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

CLA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

66,995,074

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

29/4/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

only

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

29/4/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

use

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

personal

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

EverBlu Capital Pty Ltd ("EverBlu")

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

The Options in this Appendix 3B are part of the Lead Manager fee for the A$3.4M placement announced 4 March 2022.

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

For

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Services provided by Lead Manager for the Placement announced on 4 March 2022

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:53:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,20 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2021 6,48 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert Gordon Matthews Gregory Managing Director & Director
Martin Charles Buckingham Executive Chairman
William Oliver Non-Executive Director
Michael Hulmes Non-Executive Director
Julito Sarmiento Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED20.00%18
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.14.81%70 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.15%56 365
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.96%15 730
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.37.52%14 214
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED29.29%6 644