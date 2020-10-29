Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Celsius Resources Limited    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.031 AUD   -6.06%
06:59pCELSIUS RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
09/30CELSIUS RESOURCES : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/30CELSIUS RESOURCES : Appendix 4G
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsius Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

95 009 162 949

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (3

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(214)

(214)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(57)

(57)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(229)

(229)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

9

9

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

50

50

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(441)

(441)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

(1,098)

(1,098)

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (3

$A'000

months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

(165)

(165)

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(1,263)

(1,263)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(3)

(3)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

(3)

(3)

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

5,674

5,674

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(441)

(441)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(1,263)

(1,263)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(3)

(3)

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date (3

$A'000

months)

$A'000

-

-

3,967

3,967

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

169

1,874

5.2

Call deposits

3,798

3,800

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

3,967

5,674

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

57

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

N/A

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(441)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing

-

activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(441)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

3,967

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

3,967

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by

9

item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating

cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:59:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
06:59pCELSIUS RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
09/30CELSIUS RESOURCES : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/30CELSIUS RESOURCES : Appendix 4G
PU
09/15CELSIUS RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CLA
PU
09/15CELSIUS RESOURCES : to Acquire Advanced High Grade Copper-Gold Project
PU
09/13CELSIUS RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
09/03CELSIUS RESOURCES : Tenement granted at cullarin west gold project, lachlan fold..
AQ
08/20CELSIUS RESOURCES : Historical core sampling completed at cullarin west and yass..
AQ
08/19CELSIUS RESOURCES : Historical Core Sampling Completed at Cullarin West & Yass
PU
08/18CELSIUS RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net cash 2020 5,67 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 16,7 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celsius Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William Oliver Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Borg Non-Executive Director
Ashley Keith Hood Non-Executive Director
Melanie Ross Secretary
Pienaar-Schalk van Wyk Project Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED169.57%18
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.05%39 751
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-22.62%37 409
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.58%24 499
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-15.27%11 770
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.38%8 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group