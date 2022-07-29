Celsius Resources : Trading Halt

Celsius Resources Limited

Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949

Registered as an external company in Namibia

ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6

NSX Share Code: CER

Celsius Resources Limited (ASX: CLA) - Trading Halt

The securities of Celsius Resources Limited ('CLA') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLA, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 August 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

This document can also be found at the following link:

https://clients3.weblink.com.au/clients/celsiusresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61101875

This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

29 July 2022

Registered Office Celsius Resources Limited Registration no. F/ACN 009 162 949 8 Sinclair Street

Windhoek

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

Registration No. 95/505