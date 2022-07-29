Celsius Resources : Trading Halt

Celsius Resources Limited
Registration No. F/ACN 009 162 949
Registered as an external company in Namibia
ISIN Code: AU000000CLA6
NSX Share Code: CER
Celsius Resources Limited (ASX: CLA) - Trading Halt
The securities of Celsius Resources Limited ('CLA') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLA, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 August 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.
This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary, Melanie Ross.
Melanie Ross
Company Secretary
29 July 2022
