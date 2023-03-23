Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Celsius Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   AU000000CLA6

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:20 2023-03-23 am EDT
0.0150 AUD   -6.25%
09:32aCelsius Resources makes numerous executive board changes
AN
08:50aCelsius Resources Nonexecutive Chairman Becomes Executive Chairman
MT
03/21Celsius Resources has commitment from supportive local Philippines partner to advance MCB
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsius Resources makes numerous executive board changes

03/23/2023 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celsius Resources Ltd - copper-gold exploration and development in the Philippines, Namibia and Australia - Non-Executive Chair Julito Sarmiento becomes executive chair, while Executive Director Peter Hume has also become managing director and appoints Attilenore Manero to the board as executive sustainability director. All board changes are effective immediately. Manero previously served on the board from February 2021 to September 2021, before becoming community relations manager in the Phillipines. Says Manero's position will be a "more active role" in overseeing environmental, social and governance and community elements, alongside various regulatory related approvals for its flagship assets in the Philippines.

Executive Chair Sarmiento says: "Having personally worked with [Manero], she has consistently demonstrated her passion and dedication to the local companies' growth and development, whilst making sure that sustainable business practices are seriously adhered by the companies. We are fortunate that she has agreed to share her time and talent to make this happen not only at the local Philippine subsidiaries level but also that of the Celsius group."

On Monday, Celsius Resources said it signed an agreement to put in place the required 60% local ownership of its mining project in the Philippines. It said its wholly owned subsidiary Makilala Holding Ltd has entered a binding deed with Philippine company Sodor Inc to acquire 60% of another wholly owned subsidiary, Makilala Mining Co Inc. Sodor will pay PHP300 million, about GBP4.5 million, for the legal interest.

Current stock price: Untraded on Thursday, last traded at 0.87 pence in London on Tuesday

12-month change: N/A, down 3.3% since initial public offering in late January

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED -6.25% 0.015 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GOLD 0.33% 1977.93 Delayed Quote.6.56%
All news about CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
09:32aCelsius Resources makes numerous executive board changes
AN
08:50aCelsius Resources Nonexecutive Chairman Becomes Executive Chairman
MT
03/21Celsius Resources has commitment from supportive local Philippines partner to advance M..
AQ
03/20Celsius Signs Binding Deals to Advance Copper-Gold Project in Philippines
MT
03/20Celsius Resources enters local ownership deal for Philippines project
AN
03/20Celsius Resources to Transfer 60% Stake in Philippine Subsidiary Under Mineral Producti..
MT
03/17FTSE 100 Index Closed Down 1% on Increased Global Banking Fears
DJ
03/17UK Budget's Pension Changes Are More Material Than Might First Appear
DJ
03/17BOE's March 23 Rate Decision is Finely Balanced
DJ
03/17Sterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says Commerzbank
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,02  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2022 -3,91 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net cash 2022 1,29 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 668 387 200x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celsius Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Bannister Chief Financial Officer
Julito Redoblado Sarmiento Non-Executive Chairman
Attilenore Manero Manager-Administration Finance
Paul James Dudley Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Donald Hume Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%20
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION17.50%54 859
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.42%54 137
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.28%10 089
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-6.53%9 802
ALLKEM LIMITED-7.12%4 446
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer