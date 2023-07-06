Celtic PLC - Glasgow-based football club - Says earnings for the year ended June 30 will be "significantly higher" than previous expectations, which were formed before the conclusion of the football season and prior to the disposal of certain players. Boasts a strong pitch performance and successful year, generating gains from player trading and winning the domestic treble.

"Player registration valuations and player trading can and often do materially influence Celtic's financial performance in addition to trading revenue. The summer transfer window is now open and following the closure of the window and the finalisation of the year end balance sheet review, the club will then be in a position to confirm the extent of its improved earnings by publishing its results for the year ended June 30," the club says.

Current stock price: 133.50 pence, up 2.7%

12-month change: up 16%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

