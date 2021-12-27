Celularity Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for Cancer Treatment

By Matt Grossman

Celularity Inc.'s proposed treatment for a form of leukemia has been given the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track designation, a label designed to expedite the review of the drug, the pharmaceutical company said Monday.

Florham Park, N.J.-based Celularity is developing the treatment, a non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer cell therapy, to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Dr. Robert Hariri, Celularity's chairman and chief executive, said that the designation would help accelerate development of the drug, which he said the company believes could improve response rates for AML patients.

