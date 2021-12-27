Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celularity Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CELU   US1511901050

CELULARITY INC.

(CELU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Celularity Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for Cancer Treatment

12/27/2021 | 08:33am EST
By Matt Grossman

Celularity Inc.'s proposed treatment for a form of leukemia has been given the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track designation, a label designed to expedite the review of the drug, the pharmaceutical company said Monday.

Florham Park, N.J.-based Celularity is developing the treatment, a non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer cell therapy, to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Dr. Robert Hariri, Celularity's chairman and chief executive, said that the designation would help accelerate development of the drug, which he said the company believes could improve response rates for AML patients.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 0833ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELULARITY INC. 1.29% 4.7 Delayed Quote.-57.27%
STEM, INC. 0.71% 19.79 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 580 M 580 M -
EV / Sales 2021 51,5x
EV / Sales 2022 80,4x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart CELULARITY INC.
Duration : Period :
Celularity Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELULARITY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,70 $
Average target price 11,67 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Hariri Gordon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew L. Pecora President
David C. Beers Chief Financial Officer
Bradley Glover Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John Sculley Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELULARITY INC.-57.27%580
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.41%90 918
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.45%65 387
BIONTECH SE213.16%61 658
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.45%56 813
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.21%51 543