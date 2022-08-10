Celularity : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update - Form 8-K

"We achieved another exciting milestone during the second quarter with the treatment of our first gastric cancer patient with CYNK-101, which we are evaluating as an add-on therapy to the current standard of care that we believe could extend progression free survival for patients," said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. "We continue to make good progress with all three of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, which includes the CYNK-101 gastric cancer trial and CYNK-001 trials in AML and glioblastoma multiforme. We look forward with anticipation to the second half of the year, during which we plan to report multiple data readouts. Celularity remains committed to demonstrating the potential clinical advantages of our unique approach and leading the next evolution of cellular therapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases using our proprietary placental-derived cell therapy platform."

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR-T cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

To learn more, visit celularity.com.

