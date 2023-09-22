CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA Listed limited liability company

Rue Edouard Belin, 2 1435 Mont-Saint-Guibert

LER Nivelles 0891.118.115

CONVENING LETTER TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS OF 25 OCTOBER 2023

The board of directors has the honor to convene the shareholders and warrant holders of Celyad Oncology SA (the "Company") to attend the extraordinary general meeting to be held on25 October 2023 at 2 p.m. (CET)at 9 rue André Dumont, 1435 Mont-Saint-Guibert, the agenda of which is given below:

1. Acknowledgment of the special report of the board of directors on the issuance of new ordinary shares, with cancellation of the preferential rights of the existing shareholders, drafted in accordance with articles 7:179, 7:191 and 7:193 of the Code of companies and associations.

2. Acknowledgment of the special report of the auditor, in accordance with Articles 7:179, 7:191 and 7:193 of the Code of companies and associations, assessing whether the financial and accounting data contained in the report of the board of directors are true and sufficient in all material aspects to inform the general meeting in the context of the issuance of new ordinary shares with cancellation of the preferential rights of the existing shareholders and containing a detailed assessment of the justification of the issuance price.

3. Capital increase by contribution in cash for a total amount EUR 7,750,000, with cancellation of the preferential rights of the existing shareholders on the issuance of new shares - Subscription and release of the new shares and the share premium. Proposed resolution:The assembly decides to increase the capital of the Company by EUR 7,750,000 from EUR 80,628,224.33 to EUR 88,378,224.33. The meeting decides that the capital increase will be carried out by contribution in cash and by the issuance of 14,903,846 new registered shares of the same nature and having the same rights and benefits as existing shares and participating in profits from 1 January 2023. The assembly decides that the new shares will be subscribed immediately in cash at a price of EUR 0.52 each, i.e. a total of EUR 7,750,000. 100% of the new shares will be paid-up. In accordance with Article 6 of the Company's Articles of Association and Articles 7:191 and 7:193 of the Code of companies and associations, the assembly decides to cancel the preferential rights of existing shareholders in the context of the issuance of new ordinary shares, in favour of the companyincorporated under English law "CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited". Then intervened thecompany incorporated under the laws of England "CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited", having its registered office at 7 Clarges Street, 4thFloor, London, United Kingdom, W1J 8AE,registered with the British commercial register (Companies House) under number 15092043 and with theCrossroads Bank of Enterprises under number 0805.416.140, represented by [●], acting in its capacity as special agent under a power of attorney under private signature, and which declares to be aware of the articles of association and the financial situation of the Company, and subscribes to the 14,903,846 new shares, at the abovementioned prices and conditions. The assembly therefore acknowledges that each of the shares thus subscribed has been fully paid-up. In accordance with Article 7:195 of the Code of companies and associations, the contribution in cashis deposited in a special account with number [●] in the name of the Company, as it results from a

certificate issued by a credit institution, which is transmitted to the undersigned notary who will keep it in his file.

The assembly acknowledges and requests the notary to authentically establish the fact that the preceding capital increase has been realized and that the capital has thus been brought to EUR 88,378,224.33, represented by 41,428,572 shares which do not contain a face value, each representing an equal share of the capital.

4. Amendment of article 5 of the articles of association. Proposed resolution: In order to bring the articles of association into line with the resolutions taken, the assembly decides to amend Article 5 of the articles of associations,as reproduced in the unofficial coordinated version of the new text of these articles of associationas follows: "The company's share capital is set at EUR 88,378,224.33, represented by 41,428,572 shares which do not contain a facevalue, each representing an equal share of the capital."

5.Amendment of article 16 of the articles of association. Proposed resolution: In order to bring the articles of association into line with clause 6.1(a) of the Fortress Shareholders' Rights Agreement, entered into by the Company with, inter alia, the companyincorporated under the laws of England as "CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited", dated4 September 2023, theassembly decides to amend article 16 and to include as fifth indent: "Any transaction whereby thecompany or its subsidiaries would terminate their intellectual property or licence, sub-licence or contribute their intellectual property to a third party other than the Fortress Shareholders, which transaction presents any of the following characteristics: (i) a transfer of litigation or prosecution rights to licensees and sublicensees associated with any Dartmouth IP, (ii) the granting of an exclusive or non-exclusive license to any Dartmouth IP, or (iii) the termination of the rights of the company or any of its subsidiaries to any Dartmouth IP (each of (i), (ii) and (iii), aDartmouth IP Transaction), shall be subject to approval by the board of directors, including the vote of at least one Fortress Designee. The requirement described above shall expire once the Fortress Shareholders own in aggregate lessthan 10% of the outstanding shares for more than thirty (30) consecutive days."

6. Amendment of article 32 of the articles of association. Proposed resolution: In order to bring the articles of association into line with clause 6.1(b) of the Fortress Shareholders' Rights Agreement, entered into by the Company with, inter alia, the companyincorporated under the laws of England as "CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited", dated4 September 2023, theassembly decides to amend article 32 and to include as fifth indent as follows: "The company and itssubsidiaries shall not, directly or indirectly, without the consent of such Fortress Shareholder(s), (i) incur or issue any indebtedness that would encumber any intellectual property of the company or any of its subsidiaries, (ii) issue (x) any share, (y) any other security, financial instrument, certificate or other right (including options, futures, swaps and other derivatives) representing, being exercisable, convertible or exchangeable into or for, or otherwise providing a right to acquire, directly or indirectly, any of the foregoing or (z) any other security or financial instrument the value of which is based on any of the foregoing (each of (x), (y) and (z), anEquity Security) of the company that are senior to the ordinary shares with respect to the right to receive (x) dividends or other distributions to shareholders or (y) proceeds in the event of the liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the company (including for such purposes in connection with any change of control transaction), (iii) alter, amend or change the rights, preference or privileges of the ordinary shares, including in connection with any reclassification, recapitalization, reorganization or restructuring, (iv) recommend, directly or indirectly, or take any other action to (A) increase or decrease the size of the board of directors or (B) co-opt or appoint to the board of directors in place of a Fortress Designee any individual other than a Fortress Designee, (v) make any proposal to amend, repeal or otherwise modify any provision of the articles of association that would be reasonably expected to adversely affect the interests of any Fortress Shareholder or (vi) make any proposal to modify the rights of any Equity Securities of the company in a manner adverse to CFIP CLYD LLC or CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited. The requirement described

above shall expire once the Fortress Shareholders own in aggregate less than 10% of the outstandingshares for more than thirty (30) consecutive days."

7. Addition of Appendix 1 to the articles of association.

Proposed resolution: The assembly decides to include as Appendix 1 a list of definitions of the terms in the articles of association that require to be defined, as follows:

"Appendix 1-Defined Terms

"Affiliate" shall have the meaning set forth in Rule 12b-2 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; provided that (i) no Shareholder shall be deemed an Affiliate of any other Shareholder solely by reason of any investment in the Company, (ii) in no event shall CFIP CLYD, LLC, CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited or any of their respective Affiliates be deemed Affiliates of the Company or any of its Affiliates, nor shall the Company or any of its Affiliates be deemed Affiliates of CFIP CLYD, LLC, CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited or any of their respective Affiliates, and (iii) in the case ofCFIP CLYD, LLC AND CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited, the term "Affiliate" shall not include any PortfolioCompanies, Mubadala, the Mubadala Group, SoftBank and/or the SoftBank Group. For thepurposes of this definition, "Shareholders" shall mean CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited and each Permitted Transferee who becomes a party to or bound by the provisions of the Shareholders' RightsAgreement in accordance with the terms of the Shareholders' Rights Agreement or a Permitted Transferee thereof who is entitled to enforce the provisions of the Shareholders' Rights Agreementin accordance with the terms thereof.

"Control"shall mean the power, through the ownership of securities, contract or otherwise, to direct the policies of the applicable person or entity.

"Darmouth IP" shall mean any intellectual property licensed to the company or any of itssubsidiaries from the trustees of Dartmouth College relating to TCR deficiency.

"Darmouth IP Transaction" shall have the meaning ascribed to it in article 16.

"Equity Security" shall have the meaning ascribed to it in article 32.

"Fortress Designees"shall mean the Persons identified by Fortress Credit Advisors LLC or itsdesignee from time to time in accordance with the provisions of the Shareholders' RightsAgreement.

"Fortress Shareholder" shall mean CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited and any of its Permitted Transferees thatis a Shareholder and (1) an Affiliate of such Shareholder, (2) a Shareholder Affiliate of CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited or (3) a Shareholder Fund of CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited (together, theFortress Shareholders).

"Mubadala"shall mean Mubadala Investment Company PJSC.

"Mubadala Group"shall mean any Person Controlling, Controlled by or under common Control with Mubadala and its successors and assigns and its and their affiliates that are not also Controlled by Fortress Investment Group LLC.

"Permitted Transferee" shall mean, with respect to each Shareholder, (i) any other Shareholder, (ii) such Shareholder's Affiliates, (iii) in the case of any Shareholder, (A) any member or general orlimited partner of such Shareholder, (B) any corporation, partnership, limited liability company or other entity that is an Affiliate of such Shareholder or any member, general or limited partner ofsuch Shareholder (collectively, "Shareholder Affiliates"), (C) any investment funds managed directly or indirectly by such Shareholder or any Shareholder Affiliate (a "Shareholder Fund"), (D) anygeneral or limited partner of any Shareholder Fund or (E) any trust, the beneficiaries of which, or any corporation, limited liability company or partnership, the stockholders, members or general or limited partners of which, consist solely of any one or more of such Shareholder, any general or limited partner of such Shareholder, any Shareholder Affiliates, any Shareholder Fund and (iv) any other Person that acquires Equity Securities of the Company from such Shareholder other than pursuant to a public offering and that agrees to become party to or be bound by theShareholders' Rights Agreement. For the purposes of this definition, "Shareholders" shall mean CFIP CLYD (UK)

Limited and each Permitted Transferee who becomes a party to or bound by the provisions of theShareholders' Rights Agreement in accordance with the terms of the Shareholders' RightsAgreement or a Permitted Transferee thereof who is entitled to enforce the provisions of theShareholders' Rights Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof.

"Person"shall mean any individual, firm, corporation, partnership, limited liability company, trust, unincorporated organization, government or any department or agency thereof or other entity, as well as any syndicate or group that would be deemed to be a Person under Section 13(d)(3) of the the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall include any successor (by merger or otherwise) of such entity.

"Portfolio Company"shall mean any portfolio company (as such term is commonly understood in the private equity industry) Controlled by CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited or any of its Affiliates.

"Shareholders' Rights Agreement"shall mean that certain Amended and Restated Shareholders'

Rights Agreement, dated as of September 4, 2023, by and among CFIP CLYD (UK) Limited, a U.K. private limited company, and Celyad Oncology SA, a limited liability company incorporated and existing in the form of a naamloze vennootschap / société anonyme under Belgian law, as may be amended, modified or supplemented from time to time.

"SoftBank"shall mean SoftBank Group Corp.

"SoftBank Group"shall mean any Person Controlling, Controlled by or under common Control withSoftBank that is not also Controlled by Fortress Investment Group LLC."

8. Acknowledgement of the special report of the board of directors drawn up pursuant to article 7:199 of the Code of companies and associations.

9.

Renewal of the authorized capital.

Proposed resolution:The assembly decides to approve the renewal of the authorization to use the authorised capital technique, for a further period of 5 years and up to a maximum amount of EUR 12,000,000 under the conditions laid down in the report of the board of directors drawn up in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Code of companies and associations and in the event of adoption of the resolution, subsequent amendment of articles 7.1 and 7.2 of the articles of association relating to the authorized capital in order to adapt it to the new authorization, as set out in the unofficial coordinated version of the new text of the Company's articles of association made available to shareholders on the Company's website(www.celyad.com). Articles 7.1 and 7.2 will be amended asfollows: "7.1 The board of directors may increase the share capital of the company in one or several

times with a maximum of EUR 12,000,000 at the time and according to the terms determined by the board of directors, for a period of five years as from the date of publication in the Annexes to theBelgian State Gazette of an extract of the minutes of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the company held on [●] 2023. This authorisation may be renewed in accordance with the conditions set

forth by the law. The board of directors may increase the share capital, as provided for above, bycontribution in cash or, within the limits and conditions set forth by the law, by contribution in kind, or by incorporation of available or unavailable reserves or of issue premium. In the latter events, the increase may take place with our without issuance of new shares. The capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital may as well by effected by issuing convertible bonds or subscription rights-whether or not attached to another security - which may give rise to the creation of shares in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. In the event of a capital increase or theissuance of convertible bonds or subscription rights, the board of directors may, in the company'sinterest, restrict or cancel the preferential subscription right provided for by the applicable legal provisions, including in favour of one or more of specific persons, whether or not they are employees of the company or of its subsidiaries.

7.2 When the capital increase decided by the board of directors includes a share premium, the amount of the share premium, after deduction of any expenses, is allocated to an unavailable account which will constitute a guarantee for third parties in respect of the capital and may only be reduced orcancelled by a decision of the shareholders' meeting, deciding under the quorum and majorityconditions required for a capital reduction, without prejudice to the right of the board of directors to incorporate the said account into the capital as provided for in 7.1 above."