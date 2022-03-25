Celyad Oncology : Letter to Shareholders – March 2022

Dear Shareholder,

Over 2021, the hard work and dedication of the entire Celyad Oncology team has helped us to continue to make steady progress advancing our mission to develop next-generation allogeneic CAR T candidates that offer new therapeutic options to cancer patients with poor prognosis. Our development pipeline has continued to transition to an allogeneic strategy centered around

i) our single-step engineering, All-in-One vector approach and

ii) our proprietary non-gene edited technologies including short hairpin RNA (shRNA) and T cell receptor Inhibitory Molecule (TIM).

Throughout the past twelve months, we've announced encouraging clinical data from our programs at major scientific conferences and further built our position as a leader in the field of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies.