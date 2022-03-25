Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Celyad Oncology SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYAD   BE0974260896

CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA

(CYAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celyad Oncology : Letter to Shareholders – March 2022

03/25/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Shareholder,

Over 2021, the hard work and dedication of the entire Celyad Oncology team has helped us to continue to make steady progress advancing our mission to develop next-generation allogeneic CAR T candidates that offer new therapeutic options to cancer patients with poor prognosis. Our development pipeline has continued to transition to an allogeneic strategy centered around

i) our single-step engineering, All-in-One vector approach and

ii) our proprietary non-gene edited technologies including short hairpin RNA (shRNA) and T cell receptor Inhibitory Molecule (TIM).

Throughout the past twelve months, we've announced encouraging clinical data from our programs at major scientific conferences and further built our position as a leader in the field of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies.

Download press release(s)

Disclaimer

Celyad Oncology SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
03:16aCELYAD ONCOLOGY : Letter to Shareholders – March 2022
PU
03/24Celyad Oncology Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
AQ
03/17CELYAD ONCOLOGY : to Announce Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
PU
03/02Celyad Says FDA Places Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer Trial on Clinical Hold
MT
03/02Celyad Oncology Slips 6% on US FDA's Clinical Hold on Colorectal Cancer Treatment Trial
MT
03/02Celyad Oncology Announces Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial
AQ
03/02Celyad Oncology Announces Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial
CI
03/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, HP, Shell, Toshiba, Citigroup...
02/28HC Wainwright Downgrades Celyad Oncology Neutral From Buy, Shares Plunge 12% at Midday ..
MT
02/28CELYAD ONCOLOGY : Announces Voluntary Pause of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5,40 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
Net income 2021 -28,4 M -31,2 M -31,2 M
Net cash 2021 25,7 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,0 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
Duration : Period :
Celyad Oncology SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,17 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 407%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filippo Joseph Petti Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA-38.26%54
MODERNA, INC.-29.63%72 032
LONZA GROUP AG-13.21%52 721
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.91%42 060
SEAGEN INC.-10.27%25 474
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.26%19 516