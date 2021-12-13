Celyad Oncology : Presents Updates on shRNA-Based CAR T Programs at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition - Form 6-K

Celyad Oncology Presents Updates on shRNA-Based CAR T Programs at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

• Data continues to support the versatile potential of non-gene edited shRNA technology with updates from the CYAD-02 and CYAD-211 clinical programs

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, December 13, 2021 - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that data from the Phase 1 CYCLE-1 trial of CYAD-02 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of CYAD-211 for the treatment of r/r multiple myeloma were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The data support the potential and versatility of non-gene edited short hairpin RNA (shRNA) technology for the development of next-generation CAR T therapies.

"Our presentations at this year's ASH conference continue to support the potential of our shRNA technology platform to have an impact in the CAR T space without the potential risks recently associated with gene-editing technologies," said Dr. David Gilham, Chief Scientific Officer of Celyad Oncology. "Data from our CYAD-02 program indicate that a single shRNA can target two independent genes to optimize CAR T cell phenotype, a utility that we believe is unique among currently available gene-expression control technologies. Additionally, the initial observations of cell engraftment, lack of GvHD, and initial signs of clinical activity in the early stages of our first-in-human allogeneic CYAD-211 clinical study underpin the broad potential applicability of shRNA as a platform technology. As we continue to explore these individual product candidates and now focus upon evaluating clinical activity, this clinical proof of principle gives us high confidence to develop further novel clinical candidates based upon our novel shRNA platform."

Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology, added, "This is an exciting time for our company as we continue to validate the multifaceted approach of our shRNA technology. Continued progress with the CYAD-02 program demonstrates the power of shRNA in an autologous setting and serves as a strong foundation for any potential partnership with the program. We also have clear direction for our CYAD-211 program, where we plan to initiate enhanced lymphodepleting regimens to increase cell persistence to potentially maximize clinical benefit from the therapy. As we continue to build on our solid foundation in the allogeneic CAR T space, we remain committed to developing a new paradigm of therapy for these patients."

Key Highlights from the ASH Annual Meeting

CYAD-02 and CYCLE-1 Phase 1 Trial Update

• Data from autologous NKG2D receptor CAR T candidate CYAD-02 using shRNA shows a single shRNA can target two independent genes to enhance the phenotype of the CAR T cells

• A favorable tolerability profile for CYAD-02 with a low rate of Grade ³ 3 cytokine release syndrome in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome (r/r AML / MDS)

• The dual knockdown of genes MICA/MICB with a single shRNA has a positive contribution to the initial clinical activity of CYAD-02 as compared to the first-generation, autologous NKG2D receptor CAR T, CYAD-01

o Two MDS patients achieved a marrow complete response at dose level 3

o Of the eight patients with stable disease, four had anti-leukemic activity

• Comparison of cellular kinetics for CYAD-02 and CYAD-01 trend towards increased engraftment and persistence of CYAD-02 versus CYAD-01, potentially associated with the knockdown of MICA/MICB and reduced fratricide in vivo

CYAD-211 and IMMUNICY-1 Phase 1 Trial Update

• Trial observations from allogeneic shRNA-based anti-BCMA CAR T candidate CYAD-211 support the continued development of shRNA-based allogeneic CAR T therapies as a feasible approach to overcome potential drawbacks and risks associated with autologous and gene-edited allogeneic CAR T therapies

