Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium; September 05, 2023, 10:00 pm CET; regulated information - Celyad Oncology (Euronext: CYAD) (the "Company" or "Celyad Oncology"), today announces the below information following the issuance, on 04 September 2023, of 3,930,770 new shares of Celyad Oncology SA (the "Company") to Tolefi and an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group as well as other historical shareholders. As a result, the Company's share capital has been increased to 80,628,224.49 EUR and is represented by 26,524,726 shares.

This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

Figures - Modified on 04 September 2023 following the capital Increase:

Total amount of share capital (EUR) 80,628,224.49 Total Number of shares with single voting rights 24,156,351 Total Number of shares with double voting rights 2,368,375 Total Number of Shares 26,524,726 Total of voting rights 28,893,101 Total number of attributed warrants 2,852,913 Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants 2,852,913 Total number of diluted shares (Outstanding shares + Warrants) 29,377,639 Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 31,746,014

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Georges Rawadi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): investors@celyad.com .

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to investors@celyad.com .

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a cutting-edge biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering the discovery and advancement of revolutionary technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells. Its primary objective is to unlock the potential of its proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property, enabling to be at the forefront of developing next-generation CAR T-cell therapies. By fully leveraging its innovative technology platforms, Celyad Oncology aims to maximize the transformative impact of its candidate CAR T-cell therapies and redefine the future of CAR T-cell treatments. Celyad Oncology is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com .

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs about and expectations for the Company's updated strategic business model,

