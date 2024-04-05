T : +32 (0)3 230 58 40 Uitbreidingstraat 72/1 F : +32 (0)3 218 45 15 B-2600 Antwerpen www.bdo.be

Free translation

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 (CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)

In the context of the statutory audit of the consolidated financial statements of

Celyad Oncology SA ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together referred to as 'the Group'), we hereby present our statutory auditor's report. It includes our report of the consolidated financial statements and the other legal and regulatory requirements. This report is an integrated whole and is indivisible.

We have been appointed as statutory auditor by the general meeting of 5 May 2023, following the proposal formulated by the administrative body upon recommendation of the Audit Committee. Our statutory auditor's mandate expires on the date of the General Meeting deliberating on the financial statements closed on 31 December 2025. We have performed the statutory audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the first year.