Celyad Oncology : Securities Note

Listing and admission to trading on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris of 6,500,000 new

shares

This Securities Note (the "Securities Note") has been prepared by Celyad Oncology SA (the "Company" or "Celyad") in relation to the admission to trading of 6,500,000 new shares with ISIN number BE0974260896-XBRU (the "New Shares") on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris. This Securities Note has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autorité des services et marches financiers, the "FSMA") on 1st February 2022, and subsequently passported to the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the "AMF"), and should be read in conjunction with the following documents:

the Company's registration document as approved by the FSMA on 1 st June 2021 (the " Registration Document "); and

June 2021 (the " "); and the Company's summary note in relation to the admission to trading of the New Shares on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris, as approved by the FSMA on 1 st February 2022 and as subsequently passported to the AMF (the " Summary Note "); and

February 2022 and as subsequently passported to the AMF (the " "); and the supplement n°1 dated 7 September 2021 to the Registration Document of 1 st June 2021 as approved by the FSMA on 8 September 2021 (the " Supplement n°1 to the Registration Document ").

The Registration Document, the Summary Note and the Supplement n°1 to the Registration Document, together with this Securities Note, constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 10 of the Prospectus Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This Securities Note contains the minimal disclosure requirement for a share securities note in accordance with Annex 12 of the Prospectus Regulation.

Investing in Celyads' shares (the "Shares") involves a high degree of risk and uncertainties. Prospective investors should read the entire Prospectus, and, in particular, should refer to the chapter "Risk factors" for a discussion of certain factors that should be considered in connection with an investment in the Shares, including the risks that (i) Celyad will need substantial additional funding, which may not be available on acceptable terms when needed, if at all, (ii) the Company's drug product candidates are new approaches to cancer treatment that present significant challenges and that shall be approved by applicable authorities (being noted that no product has been approved nor commercialised yet), (iii) Celyad may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials (including due to coronavirus or any other infectious disease outbreak) or may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities and (iv) Celyad has incurred net losses in each period since its inception and anticipates that it will continue to incur net losses in the future. In the chapter "Risk factors", although the risk factors are not necessarily all ranked in order of their materiality, in each category the risk factors which in the assessment of Celyad are the most material, taking into account the negative impact on Celyad and the probability of its occurrence, are mentioned first.

All these factors should be considered before investing in the Shares and Investors must be able to bear the economic risk of an investment in Shares and should be able to sustain a partial or total loss of their investment.