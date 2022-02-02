Log in
    CYAD   BE0974260896

CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA

(CYAD)
Celyad Oncology : Securities Note

02/02/2022 | 05:18pm EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: 83402E36-F13D-4AAC-8C34-676A8707DFA8

Listing and admission to trading on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris of 6,500,000 new

shares

This Securities Note (the "Securities Note") has been prepared by Celyad Oncology SA (the "Company" or "Celyad") in relation to the admission to trading of 6,500,000 new shares with ISIN number BE0974260896-XBRU (the "New Shares") on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris. This Securities Note has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autorité des services et marches financiers, the "FSMA") on 1st February 2022, and subsequently passported to the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the "AMF"), and should be read in conjunction with the following documents:

  • the Company's registration document as approved by the FSMA on 1st June 2021 (the "Registration Document"); and
  • the Company's summary note in relation to the admission to trading of the New Shares on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris, as approved by the FSMA on 1st February 2022 and as subsequently passported to the AMF (the "Summary Note"); and
  • the supplement n°1 dated 7 September 2021 to the Registration Document of 1st June 2021 as approved by the FSMA on 8 September 2021 (the "Supplement n°1 to the Registration Document").

The Registration Document, the Summary Note and the Supplement n°1 to the Registration Document, together with this Securities Note, constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 10 of the Prospectus Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This Securities Note contains the minimal disclosure requirement for a share securities note in accordance with Annex 12 of the Prospectus Regulation.

Investing in Celyads' shares (the "Shares") involves a high degree of risk and uncertainties. Prospective investors should read the entire Prospectus, and, in particular, should refer to the chapter "Risk factors" for a discussion of certain factors that should be considered in connection with an investment in the Shares, including the risks that (i) Celyad will need substantial additional funding, which may not be available on acceptable terms when needed, if at all, (ii) the Company's drug product candidates are new approaches to cancer treatment that present significant challenges and that shall be approved by applicable authorities (being noted that no product has been approved nor commercialised yet), (iii) Celyad may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials (including due to coronavirus or any other infectious disease outbreak) or may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities and (iv) Celyad has incurred net losses in each period since its inception and anticipates that it will continue to incur net losses in the future. In the chapter "Risk factors", although the risk factors are not necessarily all ranked in order of their materiality, in each category the risk factors which in the assessment of Celyad are the most material, taking into account the negative impact on Celyad and the probability of its occurrence, are mentioned first.

All these factors should be considered before investing in the Shares and Investors must be able to bear the economic risk of an investment in Shares and should be able to sustain a partial or total loss of their investment.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 83402E36-F13D-4AAC-8C34-676A8707DFA8

Pursuant to article 21.8 of the Prospectus Regulation, this prospectus has a 12 months validity and will expire on 31st January 2023. In accordance with article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, the obligation to supplement a prospectus does not longer apply when a prospectus is no longer valid.

No offer to the public of the New Shares will be made in Belgium, France or in any other member state of the European Economic Area that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation and no one has taken any action that would, or is intended to, permit an offer to the public of the New Shares in any country or jurisdiction where any such action for such purpose is required. The existing Shares of the Company are already admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris.

The Board of Directors of Celyad assumes responsibility for the content of the Prospectus. The Board of Directors declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the information contained in this Prospectus is in accordance with the facts and that the Prospectus makes no omission likely to affect its import.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

______________________________

Filippo Petti Managing Director

2 / 53

DocuSign Envelope ID: 83402E36-F13D-4AAC-8C34-676A8707DFA8

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. RISK FACTORS RELATED TO THE SHARES....................................................................

6

1.1

The market price of the Shares may fluctuate widely in response to various factors.................

6

1.2

Future sales of substantial amounts of Shares, or the perception that such sales could occur,

could adversely affect the market value of the Shares................................................................

7

1.3

Certain significant shareholders of the Company may have different interests from

the

Company and may be able to control the outcome of shareholder votes ...................................

7

1.4

Sustainability of a liquid public market......................................................................................

8

1.5 If securities or industry analysts do not publish research or publish inaccurate research or unfavourable research about the Company's business, the price of the Shares and trading

volume could decline..................................................................................................................

8

1.6

The Company will likely not be in a capacity to pay dividends in the foreseeable future and

intends to retain all earnings .......................................................................................................

8

2. GENERAL INFORMATION ....................................................................................................

9

2.1

Introduction ................................................................................................................................

9

The Prospectus - No public offering ................................................................................

9

Language of the Prospectus ..............................................................................................

9

Availability of the Prospectus...........................................................................................

9

2.2

Persons responsible for the content of the Prospectus..............................................................

10

2.3

Approval of the Prospectus.......................................................................................................

11

2.4

Other available information......................................................................................................

11

2.5

Notice to investors ....................................................................................................................

11

Decision to invest............................................................................................................

11

Forward looking statements............................................................................................

12

Market and Industry Information....................................................................................

12

Rounding of financial and statistical information...........................................................

12

3. ESSENTIAL INFORMATION................................................................................................

13

3.1

Selected financial information..................................................................................................

13

3 / 53

DocuSign Envelope ID: 83402E36-F13D-4AAC-8C34-676A8707DFA8

3.2

Capitalisation and indebtedness................................................................................................

13

3.3

Working capital statement ........................................................................................................

14

3.4

Reason for the capital increase and use of proceeds.................................................................

15

3.5

Interest of natural and legal persons involved in the issue .......................................................

15

3.6

Significant change in the financial position of Celyad since 30 June 2021..............................

15

4. DESCRIPTION OF THE NEW SHARES TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ...............

18

4.1

Authorised Capital....................................................................................................................

18

4.2

The issuance of the New Shares ...............................................................................................

19

4.3

Lock-up and standstill ..............................................................................................................

20

4.4

Right to nominate members of the board of directors ..............................................................

20

4.5

Right-of-first offer to provide indebtedness .............................................................................

21

4.6

Anti-dilution protection ............................................................................................................

21

4.7

Amendment to the articles of association of the Company ......................................................

22

4.8

Description of the New Shares .................................................................................................

22

4.9

Rights attached to the Shares of the Company .........................................................................

23

Preferential subscription rights .......................................................................................

23

Voting rights attached to Shares .....................................................................................

23

Right to attend and vote at shareholders' meetings ........................................................

24

Dividend rights ...............................................................................................................

28

Rights regarding liquidation ...........................................................................................

29

Changes to the share capital............................................................................................

29

Purchase and sale of own Shares ....................................................................................

29

Relevant legislation.........................................................................................................

30

American Depositary Shares...........................................................................................

32

4.10 Takeover bids instigated by third parties during the previous financial year and the current

financial year ............................................................................................................................

33

4.11 Taxation in Belgium .................................................................................................................

33

4 / 53

DocuSign Envelope ID: 83402E36-F13D-4AAC-8C34-676A8707DFA8

Overview.........................................................................................................................

33

Taxation on dividends on Shares ....................................................................................

34

Taxation on capital gains and losses on shares...............................................................

40

Tax on stock exchange transactions................................................................................

42

Tax on Securities Accounts (TSA) .................................................................................

43

4.12 Taxation in France ....................................................................................................................

43

Dividends........................................................................................................................

44

Capital gains ...................................................................................................................

46

Wealth Tax......................................................................................................................

47

Financial transactions tax................................................................................................

47

Registration duties (droits d'enregistrement)..................................................................

47

5. ADMISSION TO TRADING ...................................................................................................

48

6. DILUTION.................................................................................................................................

49

6.1 Evolution of the share capital of the Company.........................................................................

49

6.2 Financial consequences for the existing shareholders ..............................................................

53

5 / 53

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Celyad Oncology SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
