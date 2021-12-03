Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Celyad Oncology SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYAD   BE0974260896

CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA

(CYAD)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/03 05:32:25 am
3.955 EUR   +23.98%
05:08aCelyad Oncology Shares Surge on $32.5 Million Placement
DJ
03:36aCelyad Secures $32.5 Million Equity Investment From Fortress
MT
02:40aCelyad Oncology to Raise $33 Million by Issuing 29% Stake to Fortress
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celyad Oncology Shares Surge on $32.5 Million Placement

12/03/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Shares in Celyad Oncology SA jumped Friday after the Belgian biotechnology company struck an agreement with an affiliate of investment manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for a private placement targeting gross proceeds of $32.5 million.

At 0940 GMT, Celyad shares traded 20% higher at EUR3.83.

Celyad said it would issue 6.5 million ordinary shares at $5 each and use the proceeds to fund research and development expenses. The subscription should close on or around Dec. 8.

Fortress, backed by Japanese technology and investment conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., will hold a 28.8% stake in Celyad as a result of the transaction.

Celyad said that it should have enough funding to meet its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2023, following close of the private placement.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 0508ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA 23.20% 3.955 Real-time Quote.-51.81%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.10% 5599 End-of-day quote.-30.52%
All news about CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
05:08aCelyad Oncology Shares Surge on $32.5 Million Placement
DJ
03:36aCelyad Secures $32.5 Million Equity Investment From Fortress
MT
02:40aCelyad Oncology to Raise $33 Million by Issuing 29% Stake to Fortress
MT
01:30aCelyad Oncology Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Fortress Investment Grou..
AQ
11/22CELYAD ONCOLOGY : Coordinated Articles of Association
PU
11/12Celyad Oncology Presents Preclinical Data on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy Program and Highl..
PU
11/12Celyad Oncology Presents Preclinical Data on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy Program and Highl..
AQ
11/12Celyad Oncology Presents Preclinical Data on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy Program and Highl..
CI
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Delivery Hero, Foxconn, China Evergrande, Kraft Heinz...
11/10Celyad Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business High..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5,70 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
Net income 2021 -26,8 M -30,3 M -30,3 M
Net Debt 2021 18,4 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,3 M 58,1 M 58,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
Duration : Period :
Celyad Oncology SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 276%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filippo Joseph Petti Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA-51.81%58
MODERNA, INC.188.59%122 239
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%57 878
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.64%50 192
SEAGEN INC.-9.40%29 014
CELLTRION, INC.-40.67%24 745