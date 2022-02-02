Celyad Oncology : Summary Note – Listing Prospectus

DocuSign Envelope ID: 83402E36-F13D-4AAC-8C34-676A8707DFA8

Summary of the Prospectus

This Summary Note is to be read together with the Registration Document and the Securities Note, which together constitute a prospectus (the "Prospectus") within the meaning of article 10 of the Prospectus Regulation.

This Summary Note is prepared in accordance with article 7 of the Prospectus Regulation. In accordance with this provision, the Summary Note is divided into four main sections numbered from A to D.

Introductions and warnings

Element Disclosure requirement

A.1 Introduction

Name and International Securities Identification Number

6,500,000 new shares were issued by decision of the Company's board of directors on 8 December 2021 in the framework of the authorised capital (the "New Shares"). The New Shares are all ordinary shares and rank pari passu in all respects with the other existing and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The New Shares were offered to, and subscribed for by, through a private placement, CFIP CLYD LLC, a subsidiary of funds and accounts managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a US global investment manager. All the New Shares are registered shares. The subscription of the New Shares occurred for a price of EUR 4.42 per Share, which corresponds to a premium of 18.5 % to the 30 days before signing volume weighted average price (VWAP), which was EUR 3.58.

The international securities identification number (ISIN) of the New Shares is BE0974260896-

XBRU

Identity and contact details of the Company

Celyad Oncology SA, a public limited liability company organized under the laws of Belgium with registered office located at rue Edouard Belin 2, 1435 Mont-Saint-Guibert, registered with the Belgian legal entities (Nivelles) under enterprise number 0891.118.115 and with 549300ORR0M8XF56OI64 as Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), the Company's telephone number is +32(0) 10 39 41 00

Competent authority

Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), Congresstraat 12-14, 1000 Brussels, its telephone number is +32(0)2 220 52 11.

Date of approval of the Prospectus

The Registration Document has been approved by the FSMA on 1st June 2021. The Securities Note and the Summary Note have been approved by the FSMA on 1st February 2022.

A.2 Warnings

This Summary Note must be read as an introduction to the Prospectus and includes certain important information included in the Prospectus, but does not include all the information that may be important or relevant to the investors. This Summary Note must be read in conjunction with the more detailed information included in the Prospectus (including the information incorporated by reference). It should also be read together with the matters included in the section "Risk Factors" of the Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the securities of Celyad should be based on the investor's consideration of the Prospectus as a whole. While acquiring securities issued by Celyad, investors must be aware that they could lose all or part of the invested capital.

No civil liability will attach to the persons responsible for this Summary Note, including any translation thereof, unless it is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the other parts of this Prospectus, or it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of this Prospectus, key information in order to help investors when considering whether to invest in the Shares. Where a claim relating to this Prospectus is brought before a court in a Member State of the