  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Celyad Oncology SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYAD   BE0974260896

CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA

(CYAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Celyad Oncology : announces September 2021 Conference Schedule

09/01/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company plans to participate at the following conferences in September 2021:

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Dates: Thursday, September 9 - Friday, September 10, 2021

Presentation date: Thursday, September 9

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET / 05:20 p.m. CET

Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO

A webcast link will be available on the Events section of the Celyad Oncologywebsite.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: Monday, September 13 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Presentation: On-demand starting September 13, 7 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. CET

Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO

Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: Tuesday, September 14 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Presentation date: Tuesday, September 14

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. CET

Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO

Disclaimer

Celyad Oncology SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4,32 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net income 2021 -29,8 M -35,2 M -35,2 M
Net Debt 2021 5,59 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,9 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 79,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,73 €
Average target price 14,75 €
Spread / Average Target 295%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filippo Joseph Petti Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA-43.66%70
MODERNA, INC.260.57%149 628
LONZA GROUP AG36.39%62 900
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.96%50 126
CELLTRION, INC.-18.38%34 133
SEAGEN INC.-4.31%30 674