Celyad Oncology : announces September 2021 Conference Schedule

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company plans to participate at the following conferences in September 2021:
2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
Dates: Thursday, September 9 - Friday, September 10, 2021
Presentation date: Thursday, September 9
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET / 05:20 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO
A webcast link will be available on the Events section of the Celyad Oncologywebsite.
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: Monday, September 13 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Presentation: On-demand starting September 13, 7 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO
Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Dates: Tuesday, September 14 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Presentation date: Tuesday, September 14
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO
