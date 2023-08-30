Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium; August 30, 2023, 10:00 am CET; non-regulated information - Celyad Oncology (Euronext: CYAD) (the "Company" or "Celyad Oncology"), today announces that the Company will report half year 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, September 4th, 2023.

Following the press release, the Company management will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 5th 2023 at 1 p.m. CET / 7 a.m. ET to discuss half year 2023 results and provide an update on the Company's recent changes and upcoming milestones.

Details to attend the conference call can be found under the "Events" section of the Celyad website. An archived recording will be available in the after the event at the same place.