Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celyad Oncology SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYAD   US1512052002

CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA

(CYAD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:27 2022-07-28 pm EDT
1.710 USD   -2.84%
01:02aCelyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial
GL
01:01aCelyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial
AQ
07/28Celyad Oncology to Announce First Half 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial

08/01/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.

“We are pleased that the FDA lifted the clinical hold on this trial. We remain confident in the potential development of not only the candidate itself, but the continued development with our proprietary TIM technology. CYAD-101 is currently our only clinical candidate co-expressing NKG2D and TIM, and we hope to continue to showcase our expertise with our non-gene edited technologies and explore additional opportunities to utilize NKG2D in allogeneic CAR T,” said Dr. Charles Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Celyad Oncology.

As previously disclosed, on February 28, 2022, the Company announced that it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study. The trial was subsequently put on clinical hold in March 2022 by the FDA.

The CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b trial evaluates the TCR Inhibitory Molecule (TIM)-based allogeneic NKG2D CAR T cell investigational therapy CYAD-101 with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with microsatellite stable (MSS) / mismatch-repair proficient disease.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the continued development of the KEYNOTE-B79 trial and Celyad Oncology’s ability to engage in future opportunities using non-gene edited technologies. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com

Source: Celyad Oncology SA


All news about CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
01:02aCelyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial
GL
01:01aCelyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial
AQ
07/28Celyad Oncology to Announce First Half 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
GL
07/28Celyad Oncology to Announce First Half 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
AQ
06/24CELYAD ONCOLOGY : Announces Leadership Updates - Form 6-K
PU
06/24Celyad Oncology SA Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
06/24Celyad Oncology SA Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
06/24Celyad Oncology Names Michel Lussier Interim Chief Executive, Hilde Windels Chairwoman
MT
06/24Celyad Oncology Names New Chair, Interim CEO
MT
06/24Celyad Oncology Announces Leadership Updates
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25,7 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,3 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
Duration : Period :
Celyad Oncology SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,74 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 534%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel E. Lussier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hilde Windels Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELYAD ONCOLOGY SA0.00%44
MODERNA, INC.-35.39%65 268
LONZA GROUP AG-24.34%44 937
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.84%44 812
SEAGEN INC.16.42%33 130
CELLTRION, INC.-4.04%20 043