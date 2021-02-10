Log in
CELYAD SA

(CYAD)
02/09 11:35:25 am
6.79 EUR   +0.89%
Celyad : Letter to Shareholders – February 2021

02/10/2021 | 02:39am EST
Dear Shareholder,


As I reflect on the past year, I'm proud of our team's dedication to advancing the Company's goals while facing head-on the challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Our team's commitment has truly been unparalleled during this time.

Despite these unprecedented times, I firmly believe this was a pivotal year in our Company's history as we worked to further unlock the full potential of allogeneic CAR T therapy with learnings that we will take into 2021.

All news about CELYAD SA
02/09CELYAD : Letter to Shareholders – February 2021
PU
02/01Celyad Oncology Announces February 2021 Conference Schedule
GL
01/20CELYAD SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Deliveroo, Zurich Insurance, Bayer
01/17CELYAD : Oncology Releases Positive Updates Of Cancer Treatment Under Clinical T..
MT
01/17Celyad Oncology Presents Data Update from Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial for CYAD-1..
GL
01/11Celyad Oncology Appoints Marina Udier, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
GL
01/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, Tesla, Delivery Hero
01/06CELYAD ONCOLOGY : Secures Deal to Sell Up to $40 Million of Equity to Lincoln Pa..
MT
01/06CELYAD : Oncology Signs $40 Million Equity Purchase Agreement With Lincoln Park ..
MT
Financials
Sales 2020 0,82 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net income 2020 -29,1 M -35,3 M -35,3 M
Net cash 2020 2,80 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96,5 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 114x
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart CELYAD SA
Celyad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CELYAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,17 €
Last Close Price 6,79 €
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Joseph Petti Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELYAD SA2.57%117
MODERNA, INC.78.02%73 594
LONZA GROUP AG0.21%47 094
CELLTRION, INC.-8.64%40 982
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.60%35 835
SEAGEN INC.1.15%32 046
