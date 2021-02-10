Celyad : Letter to Shareholders – February 2021

Dear Shareholder,



As I reflect on the past year, I'm proud of our team's dedication to advancing the Company's goals while facing head-on the challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Our team's commitment has truly been unparalleled during this time.

Despite these unprecedented times, I firmly believe this was a pivotal year in our Company's history as we worked to further unlock the full potential of allogeneic CAR T therapy with learnings that we will take into 2021.