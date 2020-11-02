Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Celyad SA    CYAD   BE0974260896

CELYAD SA

(CYAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celyad : Oncology Announces November 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 03:05pm EST

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the company plans to participate at the following conferences in November 2020:

Bryan, Garnier & Co. Virtual European Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET / 8:55 p.m. CET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Celyad Oncology website

SVB Leerink Oncology 1×1 Day

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Download press release(s)

Disclaimer

Celyad SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 20:04:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CELYAD SA
03:05pCELYAD : Oncology Announces November 2020 Investor Conference Schedule
PU
09/30CELYAD : Oncology Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration to Evaluate CYAD-101 wi..
AQ
09/29CELYAD : Oncology Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration to Evaluate CYAD-101 wi..
AQ
09/25CELYAD : Oncology to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 7th Annual Jefferies ..
AQ
09/23CELYAD : Oncology to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 7th Annual Jefferies ..
AQ
09/22CELYAD : Oncology to Host Virtual Research & Development Webinar on September 29
AQ
09/15CELYAD : Oncology Establishes At-The-Market Facility
AQ
09/14CELYAD : Securities Note – ATM
PU
09/14CELYAD : Oncology Establishes At-the-Market Facility
AQ
08/06CELYAD SA : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,37 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net income 2020 -29,1 M -33,8 M -33,8 M
Net cash 2020 2,80 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,1 M 103 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 36,0x
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart CELYAD SA
Duration : Period :
Celyad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELYAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,72 €
Last Close Price 6,32 €
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Filippo Joseph Petti Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELYAD SA-34.85%103
LONZA GROUP AG57.19%45 022
SEAGEN INC.45.98%30 075
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.34%29 524
CELLTRION, INC.35.08%28 374
MODERNA, INC.244.94%26 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group