Celyad : Oncology Announces November 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the company plans to participate at the following conferences in November 2020:
Bryan, Garnier & Co. Virtual European Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 2:55 p.m. ET / 8:55 p.m. CET
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Celyad Oncology website
SVB Leerink Oncology 1×1 Day
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
