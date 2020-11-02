Celyad : Oncology Announces November 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the company plans to participate at the following conferences in November 2020:

Bryan, Garnier & Co. Virtual European Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET / 8:55 p.m. CET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Celyad Oncology website

SVB Leerink Oncology 1×1 Day

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020