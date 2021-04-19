Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Celyad SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYAD   BE0974260896

CELYAD SA

(CYAD)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/16 11:35:15 am
5.88 EUR   -0.68%
01:00aCelyad Oncology Appoints Dr. Charles Morris as Chief Medical Officer
GL
04/01CELYAD  : Biographies of Michel Lussier & Marina Udier
PU
04/01Celyad Oncology Announces April 2021 Conference Schedule
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celyad Oncology Appoints Dr. Charles Morris as Chief Medical Officer

04/19/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced the appointment of Dr. Charles Morris to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Morris will lead and provide strategic direction for all medical, regulatory and clinical development activities.

“We are delighted to bring someone with Dr. Morris’s vast expertise and experience on board during this pivotal time in the Company,” said Filippo Petti, CEO of Celyad Oncology. “Dr. Morris has played an integral part in guiding multiple late-stage oncology drugs to approval and his demonstrated track record of leadership in the pharmaceutical industry will greatly benefit the work we are doing at Celyad Oncology.”

Dr. Morris said, “I’m happy to be joining Celyad Oncology during such a milestone rich year full of multiple important data readouts. Celyad Oncology’s unique allogeneic CAR T approach coupled with its proprietary allogeneic technologies provides a wealth of material to create a differentiated pipeline for patients with unmet medical needs. I look forward to working with the team to advance Celyad Oncology and help make it a leader in the field.”

Dr. Morris is a medical oncologist with over 20 years of oncology drug development experience in the international biotech and pharmaceutical space. Prior to joining Celyad Oncology, Dr. Morris served as Chief Medical Officer of Radius Health and held leadership positions at PsiOxus Therapeutics, ImmunoGen Inc and Allos Therapeutics, where he contributed to all phases of development for solid and hematological tumor indications, as well as life-cycle management development activities for FOLOTYN (pralatrexate) while at Allos. Before serving in these positions, he was Vice President of Worldwide Clinical Research at Cephalon, Inc., where he helped the company achieve its first oncology drug approval for Treanda® (bendamustine). He spent the early years of his career in various roles at AstraZeneca, where he significantly contributed to the worldwide development of Faslodex (fulvestrant), co-authored multiple publications regarding fulvestrant and breast cancer, and supported early clinical development activities for Iressa® (gefitinib).

Dr. Morris holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medical Science in Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics degree from Sheffield University Medical School in the UK and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians of London.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: the strategic direction for the Company’s medical, regulatory and clinical development activities, including upcoming data readouts. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty includes the expected date of the Phase 1 trial results in the first half of 2021, our development of additional shRNA-based allogenic candidates from our CYAD-200 series towards clinical trial, our financial and operating results and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sara ZelkovicDaniel Ferry
Communications & Investor Relations DirectorManaging Director
Celyad OncologyLifeSci Advisors, LLC
investors@celyad.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com  

Source: Celyad Oncology SA


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CELYAD SA
01:00aCelyad Oncology Appoints Dr. Charles Morris as Chief Medical Officer
GL
04/01CELYAD  : Biographies of Michel Lussier & Marina Udier
PU
04/01Celyad Oncology Announces April 2021 Conference Schedule
GL
03/31CELYAD SA  : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/26CELYAD ONCOLOGY  : JonesTrading Downgrades Celyad Oncology to Hold from Buy
MT
03/24Celyad Oncology Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business ..
GL
03/24CELYAD SA  : Press Release
CO
03/24CELYAD SA  : Annual results
CO
03/18Celyad Oncology to Announce Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Confere..
GL
03/01Celyad Oncology Announces March 2021 Conference Schedule
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,77 M 8,09 M 8,09 M
Net income 2021 -32,6 M -39,0 M -39,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,5 M 104 M 103 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart CELYAD SA
Duration : Period :
Celyad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELYAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,17 €
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 192%
Spread / Lowest Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Joseph Petti Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
David Gilham Chief Scientific Officer
Peggy Sotiropoulou Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELYAD SA-11.18%104
MODERNA, INC.63.50%68 414
LONZA GROUP AG-1.83%45 120
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.31%41 337
CELLTRION, INC.-14.21%37 693
SEAGEN INC.-16.92%26 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ