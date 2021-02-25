Cemat A/S : 25.02.21 Managers' transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 25 February 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT no 3/2021

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 February 2021.

Name: Jarosław Lipiński Reason for filing: Insider Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 23 February 2021 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 495,000 Price: 0.394594

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

SELSKABSMEDDELELSE

CEMAT A/S • C/O DLA PIPER DENMARK P/S, RÅDHUSPLADSEN 4 • 1550 KØBENHAVN V • DENMARK • TEL. +45 47 36 56 00 • FAX +45 47 36 56 01 • E-

MAIL:info@cemat.dk• www.cemat.dk • CVR-nr. 24932818

Side 1 af 1