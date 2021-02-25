Cemat A/S : 25.02.21 Managers' transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 25 February 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 3/2021
Managers' transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 February 2021.
|
Name:
|
Jarosław Lipiński
|
Reason for filing:
|
Insider
|
Company name:
|
Cemat A/S
|
Identification code and name:
|
ISIN DK0010271584
|
Transaction type:
|
Purchase
|
Date:
|
23 February 2021
|
Market:
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen
|
Number of traded shares:
|
495,000
|
Price:
|
0.394594
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
SELSKABSMEDDELELSE
CEMAT A/S • C/O DLA PIPER DENMARK P/S, RÅDHUSPLADSEN 4 • 1550 KØBENHAVN V • DENMARK • TEL. +45 47 36 56 00 • FAX +45 47 36 56 01 • E-
MAIL:info@cemat.dk• www.cemat.dk • CVR-nr. 24932818
Side 1 af 1
Disclaimer
Cemat A/S published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 14:32:05 UTC.