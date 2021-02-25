Log in
CEMAT A/S

(CEMAT)
02/25 09:22:42 am
0.42 DKK   +1.45%
09:33aCEMAT A/S : 25.02.21 Managers' transactions
PU
08:32aCEMAT A/S : No. 3/2021 - Managers' transactions
AQ
02/23CEMAT A/S : 23.02.21 Publication of Annual Report 2020
PU
Cemat A/S : 25.02.21 Managers' transactions

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 25 February 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT no 3/2021

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 February 2021.

Name:

Jarosław Lipiński

Reason for filing:

Insider

Company name:

Cemat A/S

Identification code and name:

ISIN DK0010271584

Transaction type:

Purchase

Date:

23 February 2021

Market:

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Number of traded shares:

495,000

Price:

0.394594

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

SELSKABSMEDDELELSE

Disclaimer

Cemat A/S published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19,6 M 3,22 M 3,22 M
Net income 2020 2,49 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net cash 2020 3,88 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 103 M 16,9 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 67,7%
Technical analysis trends CEMAT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski Chief Executive Officer
Frede Clausen Chairman
Eivind Dam Jensen Deputy Chairman
Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMAT A/S10.11%17
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.00%45 216
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.94%33 021
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.97%30 300
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.32%27 475
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.68%26 336
