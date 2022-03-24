Log in
    CEMAT   DK0010271584

CEMAT A/S

(CEMAT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/24 05:32:39 am EDT
1.07 DKK    --.--%
06:18aNo. 5/2022 - Managers' transactions
GL
03/02No. 4/22 - Correction to Danish version of announcement no. 3/2022
GL
03/02CEMAT A/S : 02.03.22 Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
No. 5/2022 - Managers' transactions

03/24/2022 | 06:18am EDT
Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 24 March 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 5/2022

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 23 March 2022.

Name:Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification:CEO in Cemat A/S
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 22 March 2022
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:53,000
Price:DKK 1.08 per share totalling DKK 57,388

Reference is made to the attached notification.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 21,3 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net income 2021 24,2 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net Debt 2021 1,47 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 267 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 53,5%
Managers and Directors
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski Chief Executive Officer
Frede Clausen Chairman
Eivind Dam Jensen Deputy Chairman
Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen Director
