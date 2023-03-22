Advanced search
    CEMAT   DK0010271584

CEMAT A/S

(CEMAT)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05:06:39 2023-03-22 am EDT
0.6740 DKK    0.00%
06:50aNo. 6/2023 - Managers transactions
GL
03/17No. 5/2023 - CeMat obtains the legal title to land plots
GL
03/02Nr. 4/2023 - Managers' transactions
GL
No. 6/2023 - Managers transactions

03/22/2023 | 06:50am EDT
Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 22 March 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 6/2023

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 21 March 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 0.6932488
Volume (s):78,461
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
78,461
  • Price
DKK 54,393, equivalent to DKK 0.6932488 per share
Date of the transaction:21 March 2023
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


All news about CEMAT A/S
Sales 2022 26,6 M 3,85 M 3,85 M
Net income 2022 20,3 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net Debt 2022 7,84 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 168 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 52,3%
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski Chief Executive Officer
Frede Clausen Chairman
Eivind Dam Jensen Deputy Chairman
Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMAT A/S3.69%24
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.15%38 927
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.40%32 173
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.15%27 146
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.35%24 662
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.54%21 063
