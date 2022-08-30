Nasdaq Copenhagen

Copenhagen, 30 August 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 7/2022

Obtaining individual zooning decision for one of the land plots

The company obtained the final individual zoning decision for one of the plots of the area of 2,997 sqm that allows for the design of a hotel or service space with approx. 2,500 sqm. The final figures will be verified in the building permit decision.

Accordingly, the value of this plot has been updated. The fair value of the plot, estimated by an external appraiser, increased by DKK 1,245 thousand compared to that reported in the 2021 annual report. The impact of the revaluation on the net result after tax, which will be recognized in the 2022 annual report, is DKK 1,008 thousand.

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

