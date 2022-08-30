Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Cemat A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEMAT   DK0010271584

CEMAT A/S

(CEMAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  07:05 2022-08-30 am EDT
0.8000 DKK   +0.25%
07:03aNo. 7/2022 - Obtaining individual zooning decision for one of the land plots
GL
03/24No. 6/2022 - Course of the annual general meeting
GL
03/24No. 5/2022 - Managers' transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

No. 7/2022 - Obtaining individual zooning decision for one of the land plots

08/30/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 30 August 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 7/2022

Obtaining individual zooning decision for one of the land plots

The company obtained the final individual zoning decision for one of the plots of the area of 2,997 sqm that allows for the design of a hotel or service space with approx. 2,500 sqm. The final figures will be verified in the building permit decision.

Accordingly, the value of this plot has been updated. The fair value of the plot, estimated by an external appraiser, increased by DKK 1,245 thousand compared to that reported in the 2021 annual report. The impact of the revaluation on the net result after tax, which will be recognized in the 2022 annual report, is DKK 1,008 thousand.

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


All news about CEMAT A/S
07:03aNo. 7/2022 - Obtaining individual zooning decision for one of the land plots
GL
03/24No. 6/2022 - Course of the annual general meeting
GL
03/24No. 5/2022 - Managers' transactions
GL
03/02No. 4/22 - Correction to Danish version of announcement no. 3/2022
GL
03/02CEMAT A/S : 02.03.22 Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
03/02No. 3/22 - Notice to convene annual general meeting
GL
02/23No. 2/2022 - Publication of annual report
GL
02/23Cemat A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23No. 1/2022 - Financial calendar 2022/2023
GL
2021CEMAT A/S : 20.09.21 Managers' transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,3 M - -
Net income 2021 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,47 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 199 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart CEMAT A/S
Duration : Period :
Cemat A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMAT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski Chief Executive Officer
Frede Clausen Chairman
Eivind Dam Jensen Deputy Chairman
Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMAT A/S-22.52%27
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%34 528
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.14.03%29 360
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.59%29 035
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.27%28 782
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED9.46%24 869