  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  CEMATRIX Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVX   CA15120R1038

CEMATRIX CORPORATION

(CVX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 03:54:48 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD    0.00%
05:58pCEMATRIX : As of December 31, 2021
PU
04/18CEMATRIX : 2021 Annual Financial Results
PU
04/18CEMATRIX : 2021 Audit Consolidated Annual Financial Statements
PU
Summary 
Summary

CEMATRIX : As of December 31, 2021

04/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
OTCQB Certification

I, Randy Boomhour, CFO of CEMATRIX Corporation ("the Company"), certify that:

  • 1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

    • [] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

    • [] Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

    • [] Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

    • [] Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

    [] [] [] []

    Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

    Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

    Other (describe)

  • 2. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

  • 3. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com is current and complete as of December 31, 2021 and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.

  • 4. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

    Trading Symbol

    CVX.V

    The data in this chart is as of:

    April 27, 2021

    Shares Authorized

    (A)

    Unlimited

    Total Shares Outstanding

    (B)

    133,939,938

    Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)

    (C)

    0

    Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

    (D)

    18,474,833

    Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

    (E)

    115,465,105

    % Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)

    (F)

    86%

    Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)

    (G)

    6,577

    NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

    NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.

    NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.

  • 5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Alberta, Canada in which the Company is organized or does business.

  • 6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

    Randy Boomhour, CFO

  • 7. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.

    Bristol Capital Ltd. - Oakville, Ontario, Canada - Investor relations services

    The Howard Group - Calgary, Alberta, Canada - Investor relations services

  • 8. Convertible Debt

    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

    [] Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

    Date of

    Note Issuance

    Outstanding Balance ($)

    Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

    Interest Accrued

    ($)

    Maturity

    Date

    Conversion Terms

    (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

    # Shares Converted to Date

    Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).1

    Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

    Apr 22, 2020

    4,875,00 0

    5,720,000

    65,00 0

    Apr 22, 2023

    $0.40 to a unit. A unit consits for 1 common share and one half warrant

    2,112,50 0

    Undisclosed - Non affiliates

    Working capital

    Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

The figures above are in Cdn Dollars unless otherwise stated

9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and Country if outside US)

Number of Shares Owned (list common, warrants and options separately)

Percentage of Class of Shares Owned

Jeffrey Kendrick

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

3,080,749 common shares 0 vested stock options

2.3%

Randy Boomhour

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

450,000 common shares 83,333 vested stock options

0.3%

Stephen Bent

Cochrane, Alberta, Canada

260,000 common shares 0 vested stock options

0.2%

Jordan Weiner

Buffalo Grove, Illinois

12,571,263 common shares 150,000 vested stock options

9.4%

Pat Stephens

Bellingham, Washington

1,305,250 common shares 133,333 vested stock options

1.0%

Robert Benson

Victoria, BC, Canada

85,000 common shares 150,000 vested stock options

0.1%

Patrick Breen

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

150,000 common shares 150,000 vested stock options

0.1%

Steve Bjornson

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

25,000 common shares 150,000 vested stock options

<0.1%

Anna Cuglietta

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

0 common shares 0 vested stock options

0.0%

Minaz Lalani

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

657,571 common shares 150,000 vested stock options

0.5%

John Kim

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

150,000 common shares 0 vested stock options

0.1%

10. Certification

Date: April 29, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Randy Boomhour

Title: CFO

Signature: "/s/ Randy Boomhour"

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Disclaimer

Cematrix Corporation published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
