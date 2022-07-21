Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cembra Money Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
70.30 CHF   -1.06%
12:44aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : Letter to Shareholders – H1 2022
PU
12:40aCembra Money Bank's H1 Net Income Up 15%
MT
12:34aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : Half-year Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cembra Money Bank : Half-year Report 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:34am EDT
Interim Report 2022

Table of contents

3

Key facts and figures

5

Letter to Shareholders

7

Management Report

18

Interim Financial Report (unaudited)

  1. Information for Shareholders
  2. Where to find us

Cembra - Interim Report 2022

2

Key facts and figures

Key facts and figures

Key figures

CHF in millions

H1 2022

H2 2021

H1 2021

H2 2020

H1 2020

Net interest income

176.7

178.7

178.0

185.6

189.4

Commission and fee income

73.3

72.5

57.9

62.3

60.0

Net revenues

250.0

251.1

235.9

247.9

249.3

Provision for losses

-15.0

-25.9

-14.4

-26.2

-30.2

Total operating expenses

-122.0

-122.2

-124.1

-122.1

-125.3

Net income

90.6

82.8

78.7

78.8

74.1

Total assets

7,247

7,095

7,124

7,244

7,275

Net financing receivables

6,434

6,207

6,206

6,293

6,368

Personal loans

2,338

2,292

2,303

2,408

2,531

Auto leases and loans

2,920

2,820

2,823

2,853

2,816

Credit cards

1,110

1,030

1,025

970

983

Other

66

65

55

62

38

Shareholders' equity

1,176

1,200

1,098

1,127

1,055

Return on equity (in %, annualised)

15.3

14.4

14.2

14.4

13.8

Net interest margin (in %, annualised)

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.8

5.8

Cost / income ratio (in %)

48.8

48.6

52.6

49.2

50.3

Tier 1 capital ratio (in %)

18.8

18.9

18.3

17.7

17.0

Employees (full-time equivalents)

916

916

934

928

946

Credit rating (S&P)

A-

A-

A-

A-

A-

Basic earnings per share (in CHF)

3.09

2.82

2.68

2.69

2.52

Book value per share (in CHF)

39.20

40.00

36.60

37.6

35.2

Share price (in CHF)

68.20

66.45

103.70

107.20

92.55

Market capitalisation

2,046

1,993

3,111

3,216

2,777

For a glossary of key financial indicators including alternative performance measures please see www.cembra.ch/financialreports.

Cembra - Interim Report 2022

3

Key facts and figures

Share price Cembra

125

110

95

80

65

50

Jan 2019

Mar 2019

May 2019

Jul 2019

Sep 2019

Nov 2019

Jan 2020

Mar 2020

May 2020

Jul 2020

Sep 2020

Nov 2020

Jan 2021

Mar 2021

May 2021

Jul 2021

Sep 2021

Nov 2021

Jan 2022

Mar 2022

May 2022

Jun 2022

Facts

CHF

2,046,000,000

1,090,000

1,065,000

was the market capitalisation of Cembra

number of credit cards issued by Cembra

customers trust Cembra as their

by the end of June 2022

preferred partner

in billion CHF

in 1,000

in 1,000

3.0

1,100

1,100

2.5

1,000

1,000

2.0

900

900

1.5

800

800

1.0

700

700

0.5

600

600

0

500

500

6-2021

12-2021

6-2022

6-2021

12-2021

6-2022

6-2021

12-2021

6-2022

993

24

3.09

employees from 42 different nations work for Cembra (916 FTE)

sales area managers serve about 3,800 car dealers

were the earnings per share (EPS) of Cembra in the first half of 2022

in CHF

1,100

30

1,000

25

900

20

800

15

700

10

600

5

500

0

6-2021

12-2021

6-2022

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

6-2021

12-2021

6-2022

6-2021

12-2021

6-2022

Cembra - Interim Report 2022

4

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders

It is our pleasure to inform you about profitable growth in all business areas of Cembra in the first six months of 2022. Our net income increased by 15% to CHF 90.6 million, or CHF 3.09 per share, compared to the first six months of 2021. Net revenues increased by 6%, and commission and fee income increased by 27% due to growth in the credit card and buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses. The loss performance was very strong at 0.5%. As a result, return on equity came in at 15.3%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 18.8%.

In the first half of the year, we turned in an excellent result and also successfully embarked on our transformation. We grew profitably in all areas, benefiting from the rebound effect after the lifting of restrictions and also from our commercial efforts. We made significant progress in implementing our strategy and reached an important milestone with the launch of our proprietary credit card Certo!. We will continue to focus on our transformation programme aimed at boosting operational excellence and accelerating growth.

Strong business performance

The Group's total net financing receivables at 30 June 2022 amounted to CHF 6.4 billion, an increase of 4% compared with 31 December 2021. In the personal loans business, receivables increased by 2% to CHF 2.3 billion in the first six months of 2022. As a result of the lower asset base compared to the first half of last year and the continued competitive environment, interest income in the personal loans business decreased by 6% to CHF 80.7 million, with a yield of 6.8%.

Net financing receivables in auto leases and loans increased by 4% to CHF 2.9 billion in the reporting period. Interest income was stable at CHF 64.9 million, with a yield of 4.5%.

In the credit cards business, net financing receivables rose by 8% to CHF 1.1 billion. Interest income was up 6% to CHF 43.7 million, with a yield of 8.1%. Transaction volumes in the first six months increased by 18% year on year. The number of cards issued was up 4% year on year to 1,090,000 at 30 June 2022.

Swissbilling grew significantly in the buy now pay later (BNPL) business with an increase of billing volumes by 62% to CHF 191 million and fee income of CHF 6.5 million (+35%).

Commercial efforts and end of restrictions drive up revenues

Total net revenues increased by 6% to CHF 250.0 million. Interest income declined slightly by 1% to CHF 188.9 million as a result of the lower asset base in personal loans. Interest expense was 7% lower, coming in at CHF 12.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Commission and fee income increased by 27% to CHF 73.3 million, as Covid-19-related restrictions were lifted. Income from credit card fees increased by 42% year on year. The share of net revenues generated from commissions and fees increased to 29%, up from 25% at 30 June 2021.

Total operating expenses decreased by 2% to CHF 122.0 million. Personnel expenses were down 2% to CHF 67.1 million mainly reflecting the lower number of employees. General and administrative expenses declined by 1% to CHF 54.9 million. This resulted in a cost/income ratio of 48.8%, compared with 52.6% for the year-earlier period.

Excellent loss performance

Cembra once again recorded an excellent loss performance. Provisions for losses in the first half of 2022 significantly benefited from prudent and cautious credit risk policies applied during the pandemic, especially in the area of personal loans and auto leases and loans. Provisions for losses slightly increased by CHF 0.6 million or 4% to CHF 15.0 million, resulting in a loss rate of 0.5% for the first six months of 2022 (H1 2021: 0.5%, and 0.7% adjusted for a loan sale). The non-performing-loans (NPL) ratio amounted to 0.6% (H1 2021: 0.7%). The rate of over-30-days past due financing receivables stood at 1.6% (H1 2021: 1.8%). Cembra expects the loss rate to gradually normalise over the coming years.

Cembra - Interim Report 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cembra Money Bank AG published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
