Cembra Money Bank : Half-year Report 2022

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders

It is our pleasure to inform you about profitable growth in all business areas of Cembra in the first six months of 2022. Our net income increased by 15% to CHF 90.6 million, or CHF 3.09 per share, compared to the first six months of 2021. Net revenues increased by 6%, and commission and fee income increased by 27% due to growth in the credit card and buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses. The loss performance was very strong at 0.5%. As a result, return on equity came in at 15.3%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 18.8%.

In the first half of the year, we turned in an excellent result and also successfully embarked on our transformation. We grew profitably in all areas, benefiting from the rebound effect after the lifting of restrictions and also from our commercial efforts. We made significant progress in implementing our strategy and reached an important milestone with the launch of our proprietary credit card Certo!. We will continue to focus on our transformation programme aimed at boosting operational excellence and accelerating growth.

Strong business performance

The Group's total net financing receivables at 30 June 2022 amounted to CHF 6.4 billion, an increase of 4% compared with 31 December 2021. In the personal loans business, receivables increased by 2% to CHF 2.3 billion in the first six months of 2022. As a result of the lower asset base compared to the first half of last year and the continued competitive environment, interest income in the personal loans business decreased by 6% to CHF 80.7 million, with a yield of 6.8%.

Net financing receivables in auto leases and loans increased by 4% to CHF 2.9 billion in the reporting period. Interest income was stable at CHF 64.9 million, with a yield of 4.5%.

In the credit cards business, net financing receivables rose by 8% to CHF 1.1 billion. Interest income was up 6% to CHF 43.7 million, with a yield of 8.1%. Transaction volumes in the first six months increased by 18% year on year. The number of cards issued was up 4% year on year to 1,090,000 at 30 June 2022.

Swissbilling grew significantly in the buy now pay later (BNPL) business with an increase of billing volumes by 62% to CHF 191 million and fee income of CHF 6.5 million (+35%).

Commercial efforts and end of restrictions drive up revenues

Total net revenues increased by 6% to CHF 250.0 million. Interest income declined slightly by 1% to CHF 188.9 million as a result of the lower asset base in personal loans. Interest expense was 7% lower, coming in at CHF 12.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Commission and fee income increased by 27% to CHF 73.3 million, as Covid-19-related restrictions were lifted. Income from credit card fees increased by 42% year on year. The share of net revenues generated from commissions and fees increased to 29%, up from 25% at 30 June 2021.

Total operating expenses decreased by 2% to CHF 122.0 million. Personnel expenses were down 2% to CHF 67.1 million mainly reflecting the lower number of employees. General and administrative expenses declined by 1% to CHF 54.9 million. This resulted in a cost/income ratio of 48.8%, compared with 52.6% for the year-earlier period.

Excellent loss performance

Cembra once again recorded an excellent loss performance. Provisions for losses in the first half of 2022 significantly benefited from prudent and cautious credit risk policies applied during the pandemic, especially in the area of personal loans and auto leases and loans. Provisions for losses slightly increased by CHF 0.6 million or 4% to CHF 15.0 million, resulting in a loss rate of 0.5% for the first six months of 2022 (H1 2021: 0.5%, and 0.7% adjusted for a loan sale). The non-performing-loans (NPL) ratio amounted to 0.6% (H1 2021: 0.7%). The rate of over-30-days past due financing receivables stood at 1.6% (H1 2021: 1.8%). Cembra expects the loss rate to gradually normalise over the coming years.