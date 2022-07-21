Cembra Money Bank : Investor presentation half-year results 2022
Cembra
half-year 2022 results
Holger Laubenthal, CEO | Pascal Perritaz, CFO | Volker Gloe, CRO
21 July 2022
1. H1 2022 highlights
Holger Laubenthal
2. H1 2022 financial results
Pascal Perritaz, Volker Gloe
3. Outlook
Holger Laubenthal
2
21 July 2022
Half-year 2022 results
Cembra
H1 2022 highlights
H1 2022 performance
Strong business performance
Highlights
Net income of CHF 90.6 million (+15%)
+4% net financing receivables, with all businesses contributing to growth
+6% net revenues, with fees +27% due to credit cards and BNPL
Cost/income ratio of 48.8%, mainly driven by increased revenues
Continued excellent loss performance, with loss rate at 0.5%
Return on equity at 15.3%, with strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.8%
Net income
in CHF m
+15%
78.7
90.6
Loss rate
0.2%
0.5%
0.5%
Net financing receivables
Net revenues
in CHF m
in CHF m
+4%
Net interest income
Commission and fees
+6%
250.0
235.9
6,207
6,434
57.9
73.3
+27%
178.0
176.7
-1%
31.12.2021
30.06.2022
H1 2021
H1 2022
Return on equity
Tier 1 capital ratio
Mid-term target > 15%
Mid-term target of at least 17%
15%
15.3%
18.9%
18.8%
17%
14.2%
H1 2021
H1 2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2022
3
21 July 2022
Half-year 2022 results
Cembra
H1 2022 highlights
H1 2022 products and markets
Profitable growth achieved in a dynamic market environment
Market environment
Cembra H1 2022
Personal loans
Consumer loans market, in CHF bn
+4%
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 22
Source: ZEK
Net financing receivables up 2% in H1, following the lift of Covid-19-related restrictions
Market share of 40%
Auto loans and leases
Leasing market, in CHF bn
+2%
8.7 8.8 9.4 9.8 9.8 10.0
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 22
Source: ZEK
Net financing receivables growing (+4%)
Share of used cars financed at 74% (2021: 74%)
Leasing market share of 21%
Credit cards
Transaction volumes, in CHF bn (first four months)
+31%
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1 22
Source: SNB June 2022
Cards issued up 4% year on year to 1,090,000 (non- Migros cards +16%)
Transaction volumes up 18% until June
Market share of 13% (cards issued) and 20% (NFC)
Buy now pay later (BNPL)
eCommerce market, in CHF bn (full year)
13.1
14.4
9.5
10.3
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E
Sources: Handelsverband.swiss, zhaw, 2022 Cembra estimate
Swissbilli ng growth based on sustainable BNPL business model
1.0m (+62%) invoices processed (including 0.6m BNPL) in H1 2022
H1 2022 billing volumes of
21 July 2022
Half-year 2022 results
H1 2022 highlights
H1 2022 operational highlights
Profitable growth - strategy implementation progressing well
Overall performance further improved
■ Profitable growth in all businesses
■ Continued disciplined risk, funding and expense management ■ Timely introduction of repricing measures
Strategy execution progressing well
Operational excellence
Business acceleration
New growth opportunities
Cultural transformation
Continued progress on sustainability
Launched credit card app in Q1, with 160k app users
Other Operational Excellence initiatives on track
Launched new own card offering Certo! and transition programme
New partnerships entered into with SPAR and Zurich
Swissbilling delivering on growth expectations and onboarding of merchants. Development of new account solution on track
Adapted organisation in place with heightened commercial focus
Upgraded to AAA by MSCI ESG based on externally reviewed sustainability disclosures
5
21 July 2022
Half-year 2022 results
Cembra
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.