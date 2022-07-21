Log in
    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
70.30 CHF   -1.06%
12:44aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : Letter to Shareholders – H1 2022
PU
12:40aCembra Money Bank's H1 Net Income Up 15%
MT
12:34aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : Half-year Report 2022
PU
Cembra Money Bank : Investor presentation half-year results 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:34am EDT
Cembra

half-year 2022 results

Holger Laubenthal, CEO | Pascal Perritaz, CFO | Volker Gloe, CRO

21 July 2022

Agenda

1. H1 2022 highlights

Holger Laubenthal

2. H1 2022 financial results

Pascal Perritaz, Volker Gloe

3. Outlook

Holger Laubenthal

Appendix

2

21 July 2022

Half-year 2022 results

Cembra

H1 2022 highlights

H1 2022 performance

Strong business performance

Highlights

  • Net income of CHF 90.6 million (+15%)
  • +4% net financing receivables, with all businesses contributing to growth
  • +6% net revenues, with fees +27% due to credit cards and BNPL
  • Cost/income ratio of 48.8%, mainly driven by increased revenues
  • Continued excellent loss performance, with loss rate at 0.5%
  • Return on equity at 15.3%, with strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.8%

Net income

in CHF m

+15%

78.790.6

H1 2021

H1 2022

Loss rate

as %

effect of loan sale

0.2%

0.5%0.5%

Net financing receivables

Net revenues

in CHF m

in CHF m

+4%

Net interest income

Commission and fees

+6%

250.0

235.9

6,207

6,434

57.9

73.3

+27%

178.0

176.7

-1%

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

H1 2021

H1 2022

Return on equity

Tier 1 capital ratio

Mid-term target > 15%

Mid-term target of at least 17%

15%

15.3%

18.9%

18.8%

17%

14.2%

H1 2021

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

3

21 July 2022

Half-year 2022 results

Cembra

H1 2022 highlights

H1 2022 products and markets

Profitable growth achieved in a dynamic market environment

Market environment

Cembra H1 2022

Personal loans

Consumer loans market, in CHF bn

+4%

7.2

7.7

8.1

7.9

7.8

8.1

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 22

Source: ZEK

  • Net financing receivables up 2% in H1, following the lift of Covid-19-related restrictions
  • Market share of 40%

Auto loans and leases

Leasing market, in CHF bn

+2%

8.7 8.8 9.4 9.8 9.8 10.0

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 22

Source: ZEK

  • Net financing receivables growing (+4%)
  • Share of used cars financed at 74% (2021: 74%)
  • Leasing market share of 21%

Credit cards

Transaction volumes, in CHF bn (first four months)

+31%

16.5

14.8

14.1

12.4

12.6

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1 22

Source: SNB June 2022

  • Cards issued up 4% year on year to 1,090,000 (non- Migros cards +16%)
  • Transaction volumes up 18% until June
  • Market share of 13% (cards issued) and 20% (NFC)

Buy now pay later (BNPL)

eCommerce market, in CHF bn (full year)

13.1 14.4

9.5 10.3

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E

Sources: Handelsverband.swiss, zhaw, 2022 Cembra estimate

  • Swissbilling growth based on sustainable BNPL business model
  • 1.0m (+62%) invoices processed (including 0.6m BNPL) in H1 2022
  • H1 2022 billing volumes of

4

21 July 2022

Half-year 2022 results

CHF 191m (+36%)

Cembra

H1 2022 highlights

H1 2022 operational highlights

Profitable growth - strategy implementation progressing well

Overall performance further improved Profitable growth in all businesses

Continued disciplined risk, funding and expense management Timely introduction of repricing measures

Strategy execution progressing well

Operational excellence

Business acceleration

New growth opportunities

Cultural transformation

Continued progress on sustainability

  • Launched credit card app in Q1, with 160k app users
  • Other Operational Excellence initiatives on track
  • Launched new own card offering Certo! and transition programme
  • New partnerships entered into with SPAR and Zurich
  • Swissbilling delivering on growth expectations and onboarding of merchants. Development of new account solution on track
  • Adapted organisation in place with heightened commercial focus
  • Upgraded to AAA by MSCI ESG based on externally reviewed sustainability disclosures

5

21 July 2022

Half-year 2022 results

Cembra

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cembra Money Bank AG published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
