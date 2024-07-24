Half-year 2024 results
Holger Laubenthal, CEO
Pascal Perritaz, CFO
Volker Gloe, CRO
24 July 2024
Key messages
Focus on strategy execution. Mid-term targets confirmed
Increase in net income (+4%) and net revenues (+6%) driven by repricing measures and selective growth
New segment organisation with Lending (Personal loans + Auto) and Payments (Cards + BNPL) delivering
Successful full-scaleroll-out of the new banking platform for Auto business, with high scalability and advanced automation
Cost/income ratio improving, and on track towards <39% target by 2026, fueled by continued growth, higher automation and a further streamlined organisation
Provision for losses in line with mid-term target, with continued portfolio steering towards sound risk-return balance
Well diversified funding mix following successful launch of digital retail savings products
Mid-term targets confirmed1 - attractive and growing dividend
Half-year 2024 results
Agenda
1. H1 2024 highlights
Holger Laubenthal
2. H1 2024 financial results
Pascal Perritaz, Volker Gloe
3.
Outlook
Holger Laubenthal
Appendix
H1 2024 highlights
H1 2024 performance
Net revenues +6% and net income +4%
Highlights
- +4% net income CHF 78.3 million
- +6% net revenues growth
- +2% net financing receivables with growth across all products
- Cost/income ratio declining to 50.4% (H1 2023: 53.2%)
- Solid loss performance at 1.0% in line with mid-term target
- ROE at 12.7%, and strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.1%
Net income
in CHF m
+4%
75.178.3
H1 2023
H1 2024
Loss rate
Mid-term target ≤ 1%
1%
1.0%
0.7%
H1 2023
H1 2024
Net financing receivables
in CHF m
+2%
6,6876,817
31.12.2023 30.06.2024
Return on equity
Target ROE of 13-14% for 2024
13%
12.2%12.7%
H1 2023
H1 2024
Net revenues
in CHF m
Net interest income
Commission and fees
+6%
268.0
253.0
82.4
84.4
+2%
170.6
183.6
+8%
H1 2023
H1 2024
Tier 1 capital ratio
Mid-term target of at least 17%
17%
17.2%17.1%
31.12.2023 30.06.2024
H1 2024 highlights
Products and markets
Continued profitable growth
Lending
Personal loans
Auto loans and leases
2024
• Selective growth with net
• Strong partner proposition:
growth +2%
financing receivables (+1%)
net financing receivables
H1
• Continued decisive repricing
measures, leading the market
• Decisive pricing adaptations
Cembra
• Maximum interest rate
continued
increased to 12% as per
• Launch of leasing platform
1 January 2024
for all auto dealers
• Market share ~38%
• Market share (leasing) ~19%
Consumer loans market, in CHF bn
Leasing market, in CHF bn
+1%
+3%
Market
9.1
9.2
7.9
7.8
8.4
9.8
9.8
10.4
11.0
11.3
2020
2021
2022
2023
H1 24
2020
2021
2022
2023
H1 24
Sources: ZEK, SNB April 2024, Handelsverband.swiss, zhaw
| 1 Credit cards issued
Payments
Credit cards
- Net financing receivables +3%
- Credit card revenues +15% year-on-year
- Number of cards issued stable
- Cembra app with enhanced self-service features for >420k users
- Market share1 ~12% (April 2024)
Transaction volumes, in CHF bn
(first 4 months)
+4%
18.6
17.9
16.5
12.4
12.6
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Buy now pay later (BNPL)
- Focus on profitable partnerships and legal merger to one entity completed
- BNPL fees flat at CHF 19.1m
- Billing volume CHF 407m (-9%)
- 2.4m invoices processed (thereof 1.9m BNPL)
- TWINT: roll-out to 5m users
- Market share ~30-40%
eCommerce market, in CHF bn
+1%
13 14 14 15 15
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E
H1 2024 financial results
P&L
Increase in net income driven by revenue growth
In CHF m
H1 2024
H1 2023
as %
Interest income
236.6
200.9
18
Interest expense
-52.9
-30.3
75
Net interest income
1
183.6
170.6
8
Insurance
12.1
12.2
0
Credit cards
2
45.6
43.2
5
Loans and leases
7.6
7.3
4
BNPL
3
19.1
19.1
0
Other
0.1
0.7
-87
Commission and fee income
84.4
82.4
2
Net revenues
268.0
253.0
6
Provision for losses
4
-35.2
-25.1
40
Operating expense
5
-135.2
-134.5
1
Income before taxes
97.6
93.4
4
Taxes
-19.3
-18.4
5
Net income
78.3
75.1
4
Earnings per share (EPS)
2.67
2.56
Key ratios
Comments
-
Higher interest income in all products driven by repricing measures for new business as well as other interest income from cash and investment securities, offset by higher interest expenses
For details see slides on 'Net revenues' and 'funding'
- Increase in credit card fees driven by repricing measures and achieving our ambition of retaining attractive customer segments
- Stable BNPL fees as a result of portfolio consolidation retaining profitable and strategic partnerships
- For details see slide on 'Provision for losses'
- For details see slide on 'Operating expenses'
Net interest margin
5.3%
5.1%
Cost/income ratio
50.4%
53.2%
Effective tax rate
19.8%
19.7%
Return on equity (ROE)
12.7%
12.2%
Return on tangible equity
15.4%
15.3%
Return on assets (ROA)
1.9%
2.0%
H1 2024 financial results
Net revenues and net interest margin
Net interest margin rebound continued
Net revenues
Comments
In CHF m
H1 2023
H1 2024
300
+6%
280
-23
268
+1%
36
2
260
253
250
12
-18
9
240
20
0
H1 22
Interest
Interest
Commission
H1 23
Interest
Interest
Commission
H1 24
Income
Expense
& fees
Income
Expense
& fees
Net interest margin (NIM)
H1 2022
FY 2022
H1 2023
FY 2023
H1 2024
5.5%
5.5%
5.1%
5.2%
5.3%
8
24 July 2024
Half-year 2024 results
- Net revenues +6% due to increase in interest income, partly offset by interest expense
- Q4 2023 as a turning point in fully offsetting increase of interest expenses with additional interest income
- Net interest margin (NIM) stabilised and continuously improved since H1 2023, driven by yield increase following repricing measures for new business and other interest income from interest- bearing cash and investment portfolio
Outlook 2024 - 2025
- NIM expected to rebound to about 5.5% (2022 level) in the mid term
H1 2024 financial results
Net financing receivables and yield development
Repricing measures favourably impacting yield
In CHF m
Net financing receivables
+2%
6,620 6,687 6,817
Personal loans
Net financing receivables
+1%
2,411 2,370 2,390
30.06.23 31.12.23 30.06.24
Yield (2pt avg) and interest income
6.6% 7.0% 7.2%
Auto leases and loans
Net financing receivables
+2%
3,068 3,147 3,209
30.06.23 31.12.23 30.06.24
Yield (2pt avg) and interest income
4.7% 4.9% 5.3%
Credit cards
Net financing receivables
+3%
1,014 1,028 1,060
30.06.23 31.12.23 30.06.24
Yield (2pt avg) and interest income
8.0% 8.4% 9.9%
82.589.7
71.8
84.7
52.9
42.1
30.06.2023 31.12.23 30.06.2024
H1 23
FY 23
H1 24
H1 23
FY 23
H1 24
H1 23
FY 23
H1 24
H1 2024 financial results
Provision for losses
Continued solid loss performance in line with mid-term target ≤ 1%
Loss rate1
NPL2 and delinquencies
3%
2%
30+ days past due (June 2024: 2.4%)
1.1
1.0
1.0
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.7
0.7
0.5
H1'16
H1'17
H1'18
H1'19
H1'20
H1'21
H1'22
H1'23
H1'24
1%
NPL (June 2024: 0.8%)
0%
Jun'07
Jun'08
Jun'09
Jun'10
Jun'11
Jun'12
Jun'13
Jun'14
Jun'15
Jun'16
Jun'17
Jun'18
Jun'19
Jun'20
Jun'21
Jun'22
Jun-23
Jun-24
Write-off performance3
Credit grades4
Comments
By year of origination for Bank personal loans and auto
5%
2013
2014
4%
2015
3%
2016
2017
2%
2018
2019
1%
2020
Months since origination
2021
0%
2022
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
2023
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
5%
4%
5%
CR1
14%
14%
14%
CR2
29%
30%
30%
CR3
CR4&5
53%
52%
52%
2013
2023
H1'24
- Solid loss performance in line with anticipated post-Covid normalisation and guidance
- Slightly adverse macro conditions, affecting customers' debt servicing capacity in specific segments
- Prudent and continuous application of credit risk strategies and risk-based pricing for sound profitability levels in portfolios
- Ongoing portfolio monitoring and management to ensure risk-reward equation within consistent risk appetite framework
- Continued calibration of loss performance towards mid-term targets
1 Loss rate is defined as the ratio of provisions for losses on financing receivables to average financing receivables (net of deferred income and before allowance for losses), 2019 and 2021 adjusted for one-offs | 2 Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio is defined as the ratio
of non-accrual financing receivables (at period-end) divided by financing receivables | 3 Based on personal loans and auto leases & loans originated by the Bank | 4 Consumer Ratings (CR) reflect associated probabilities of default for material Bank portfolios
