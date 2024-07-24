Half-year 2024 results

Holger Laubenthal, CEO

Pascal Perritaz, CFO

Volker Gloe, CRO

24 July 2024

Key messages

Focus on strategy execution. Mid-term targets confirmed

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Increase in net income (+4%) and net revenues (+6%) driven by repricing measures and selective growth

New segment organisation with Lending (Personal loans + Auto) and Payments (Cards + BNPL) delivering

Successful full-scaleroll-out of the new banking platform for Auto business, with high scalability and advanced automation

Cost/income ratio improving, and on track towards <39% target by 2026, fueled by continued growth, higher automation and a further streamlined organisation

Provision for losses in line with mid-term target, with continued portfolio steering towards sound risk-return balance

Well diversified funding mix following successful launch of digital retail savings products

Mid-term targets confirmed1 - attractive and growing dividend

1 see Outlook p 17

2

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

Agenda

1. H1 2024 highlights

Holger Laubenthal

2. H1 2024 financial results

Pascal Perritaz, Volker Gloe

3.

Outlook

Holger Laubenthal

Appendix

3

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

H1 2024 highlights

H1 2024 performance

Net revenues +6% and net income +4%

Highlights

  • +4% net income CHF 78.3 million
  • +6% net revenues growth
  • +2% net financing receivables with growth across all products
  • Cost/income ratio declining to 50.4% (H1 2023: 53.2%)
  • Solid loss performance at 1.0% in line with mid-term target
  • ROE at 12.7%, and strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.1%

4

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

Net income

in CHF m

+4%

75.178.3

H1 2023

H1 2024

Loss rate

Mid-term target 1%

1%

1.0%

0.7%

H1 2023

H1 2024

Net financing receivables

in CHF m

+2%

6,6876,817

31.12.2023 30.06.2024

Return on equity

Target ROE of 13-14% for 2024

13%

12.2%12.7%

H1 2023

H1 2024

Net revenues

in CHF m

Net interest income

Commission and fees

+6%

268.0

253.0

82.4

84.4

+2%

170.6

183.6

+8%

H1 2023

H1 2024

Tier 1 capital ratio

Mid-term target of at least 17%

17%

17.2%17.1%

31.12.2023 30.06.2024

H1 2024 highlights

Products and markets

Continued profitable growth

Lending

Personal loans

Auto loans and leases

2024

• Selective growth with net

• Strong partner proposition:

growth +2%

financing receivables (+1%)

net financing receivables

H1

• Continued decisive repricing

measures, leading the market

• Decisive pricing adaptations

Cembra

• Maximum interest rate

continued

increased to 12% as per

• Launch of leasing platform

1 January 2024

for all auto dealers

• Market share ~38%

• Market share (leasing) ~19%

Consumer loans market, in CHF bn

Leasing market, in CHF bn

+1%

+3%

Market

9.1

9.2

7.9

7.8

8.4

9.8

9.8

10.4

11.0

11.3

2020

2021

2022

2023

H1 24

2020

2021

2022

2023

H1 24

Sources: ZEK, SNB April 2024, Handelsverband.swiss, zhaw

| 1 Credit cards issued

5

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

Payments

Credit cards

  • Net financing receivables +3%
  • Credit card revenues +15% year-on-year
  • Number of cards issued stable
  • Cembra app with enhanced self-service features for >420k users
  • Market share1 ~12% (April 2024)

Transaction volumes, in CHF bn

(first 4 months)

+4%

18.6

17.9

16.5

12.4

12.6

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Buy now pay later (BNPL)

  • Focus on profitable partnerships and legal merger to one entity completed
  • BNPL fees flat at CHF 19.1m
  • Billing volume CHF 407m (-9%)
  • 2.4m invoices processed (thereof 1.9m BNPL)
  • TWINT: roll-out to 5m users
  • Market share ~30-40%

eCommerce market, in CHF bn

+1%

13 14 14 15 15

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E

Agenda

1. H1 2024 highlights

Holger Laubenthal

2. H1 2024 financial results

Pascal Perritaz, Volker Gloe

3.

Outlook

Holger Laubenthal

Appendix

6

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

H1 2024 financial results

P&L

Increase in net income driven by revenue growth

In CHF m

H1 2024

H1 2023

as %

Interest income

236.6

200.9

18

Interest expense

-52.9

-30.3

75

Net interest income

1

183.6

170.6

8

Insurance

12.1

12.2

0

Credit cards

2

45.6

43.2

5

Loans and leases

7.6

7.3

4

BNPL

3

19.1

19.1

0

Other

0.1

0.7

-87

Commission and fee income

84.4

82.4

2

Net revenues

268.0

253.0

6

Provision for losses

4

-35.2

-25.1

40

Operating expense

5

-135.2

-134.5

1

Income before taxes

97.6

93.4

4

Taxes

-19.3

-18.4

5

Net income

78.3

75.1

4

Earnings per share (EPS)

2.67

2.56

Key ratios

Comments

  1. Higher interest income in all products driven by repricing measures for new business as well as other interest income from cash and investment securities, offset by higher interest expenses
    For details see slides on 'Net revenues' and 'funding'
  2. Increase in credit card fees driven by repricing measures and achieving our ambition of retaining attractive customer segments
  1. Stable BNPL fees as a result of portfolio consolidation retaining profitable and strategic partnerships
  2. For details see slide on 'Provision for losses'
  3. For details see slide on 'Operating expenses'

Net interest margin

5.3%

5.1%

Cost/income ratio

50.4%

53.2%

Effective tax rate

19.8%

19.7%

Return on equity (ROE)

12.7%

12.2%

Return on tangible equity

15.4%

15.3%

Return on assets (ROA)

1.9%

2.0%

7

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

For a glossary including alternative performance figures see appendix and at www.cembra.ch/financialreports

H1 2024 financial results

Net revenues and net interest margin

Net interest margin rebound continued

Net revenues

Comments

In CHF m

H1 2023

H1 2024

300

+6%

280

-23

268

+1%

36

2

260

253

250

12

-18

9

240

20

0

H1 22

Interest

Interest

Commission

H1 23

Interest

Interest

Commission

H1 24

Income

Expense

& fees

Income

Expense

& fees

Net interest margin (NIM)

H1 2022

FY 2022

H1 2023

FY 2023

H1 2024

5.5%

5.5%

5.1%

5.2%

5.3%

8

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

  • Net revenues +6% due to increase in interest income, partly offset by interest expense
  • Q4 2023 as a turning point in fully offsetting increase of interest expenses with additional interest income
  • Net interest margin (NIM) stabilised and continuously improved since H1 2023, driven by yield increase following repricing measures for new business and other interest income from interest- bearing cash and investment portfolio

Outlook 2024 - 2025

  • NIM expected to rebound to about 5.5% (2022 level) in the mid term

H1 2024 financial results

Net financing receivables and yield development

Repricing measures favourably impacting yield

In CHF m

Net financing receivables

+2%

6,620 6,687 6,817

Personal loans

Net financing receivables

+1%

2,411 2,370 2,390

30.06.23 31.12.23 30.06.24

Yield (2pt avg) and interest income

6.6% 7.0% 7.2%

Auto leases and loans

Net financing receivables

+2%

3,068 3,147 3,209

30.06.23 31.12.23 30.06.24

Yield (2pt avg) and interest income

4.7% 4.9% 5.3%

Credit cards

Net financing receivables

+3%

1,014 1,028 1,060

30.06.23 31.12.23 30.06.24

Yield (2pt avg) and interest income

8.0% 8.4% 9.9%

82.589.7

71.8

84.7

52.9

42.1

30.06.2023 31.12.23 30.06.2024

H1 23

FY 23

H1 24

H1 23

FY 23

H1 24

H1 23

FY 23

H1 24

9

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

H1 2024 financial results

Provision for losses

Continued solid loss performance in line with mid-term target ≤ 1%

Loss rate1

NPL2 and delinquencies

3%

2%

30+ days past due (June 2024: 2.4%)

1.1

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.7

0.7

0.5

H1'16

H1'17

H1'18

H1'19

H1'20

H1'21

H1'22

H1'23

H1'24

1%

NPL (June 2024: 0.8%)

0%

Jun'07

Jun'08

Jun'09

Jun'10

Jun'11

Jun'12

Jun'13

Jun'14

Jun'15

Jun'16

Jun'17

Jun'18

Jun'19

Jun'20

Jun'21

Jun'22

Jun-23

Jun-24

Write-off performance3

Credit grades4

Comments

By year of origination for Bank personal loans and auto

5%

2013

2014

4%

2015

3%

2016

2017

2%

2018

2019

1%

2020

Months since origination

2021

0%

2022

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

2023

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

5%

4%

5%

CR1

14%

14%

14%

CR2

29%

30%

30%

CR3

CR4&5

53%

52%

52%

2013

2023

H1'24

  • Solid loss performance in line with anticipated post-Covid normalisation and guidance
  • Slightly adverse macro conditions, affecting customers' debt servicing capacity in specific segments
  • Prudent and continuous application of credit risk strategies and risk-based pricing for sound profitability levels in portfolios
  • Ongoing portfolio monitoring and management to ensure risk-reward equation within consistent risk appetite framework
  • Continued calibration of loss performance towards mid-term targets

1 Loss rate is defined as the ratio of provisions for losses on financing receivables to average financing receivables (net of deferred income and before allowance for losses), 2019 and 2021 adjusted for one-offs | 2 Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio is defined as the ratio

of non-accrual financing receivables (at period-end) divided by financing receivables | 3 Based on personal loans and auto leases & loans originated by the Bank | 4 Consumer Ratings (CR) reflect associated probabilities of default for material Bank portfolios

10

24 July 2024

Half-year 2024 results

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cembra Money Bank AG published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 05:48:03 UTC.