Increase in net income (+4%) and net revenues (+6%) driven by repricing measures and selective growth

New segment organisation with Lending (Personal loans + Auto) and Payments (Cards + BNPL) delivering

Successful full-scaleroll-out of the new banking platform for Auto business, with high scalability and advanced automation

Cost/income ratio improving, and on track towards <39% target by 2026, fueled by continued growth, higher automation and a further streamlined organisation

Provision for losses in line with mid-term target, with continued portfolio steering towards sound risk-return balance

Well diversified funding mix following successful launch of digital retail savings products

Mid-term targets confirmed1 - attractive and growing dividend