Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders

2022 was a successful year for Cembra, as we grew profitably in all business areas in a challenging environment. This underlines that our financing solutions are attractive and well appreciated by customers. We are also making good progress in implementing our strategy. The launch of our own credit card family Certo! is a success, and by deepening and broadening our partnerships we are laying the foundations for further growth. With the acquisition of Byjuno, we have also significantly strengthened our leading position in the rapidly growing BNPL business.

Strong business performance

The Group's total net financing receivables at 31 December 2022 amounted to CHF 6.5 billion, an increase of 5% compared with 31 December 2021.

In the personal loans business, the growth continued in the second half and receivables increased by 4% to CHF 2.4 billion by 31 December 2022. As a result of the lower opening balance of net financing receivables compared to 2021 and the continued competitive environment, interest income in the personal loans business decreased by 4% to CHF 163.1 million, with a yield of 6.8%.

Net financing receivables in auto leases and loans increased by 6% to CHF 3.0 billion in the reporting period. Interest income edged up by 2% to CHF 133.1 million, with a yield of 4.6%.

In the credit cards business, net financing receivables rose by 1% to CHF 1.0 billion. Interest income in the cards business rose by 5% to CHF 89.1 million, with a yield of 8.5%. Transaction volumes increased by 5% year on year. The number of cards issued amounted to 1,051,000 at 31 December 2022, a decline of 2%.

In the buy now pay later (BNPL) business, Cembra recorded an increase of billing volumes by 51% to CHF 477.4 million in 2022. The 'BNPL and other' fee income amounted to CHF 19.5 million (+58%). The acquisition of Byjuno was completed on 1 November 2022 and the business has been consolidated from that date.