Cembra Money Bank : MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA

Cembra has received the best possible rating from MSCI ESG, the world's largest provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) indexes. The upgrade to AAA (from A in 2020) is a result of the bank's progress on most material sustainability goals. Cembra ranks first among 17 consumer finance peers worldwide.

Earlier in May 2022, Sustainalytics, another leading ESG research firm, reaffirmed Cembra's "Low ESG Risk" rating. This assessment of key ESG risks puts Cembra in the top 10% of 700 banks in the broader global diversified financials industry.

Both ratings are in recognition of the bank's progress on environmental stewardship, its socially responsible approach and its robust governance. Cembra has also adopted effective measures to protect customers and manage risk. Already since the 2020 financial year, sustainability targets are part of the management's compensation, and its Sustainability Report 2021 was subject to an independent external review for the first time.

Holger Laubenthal, CEO, said: "Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and we strongly believe that our focused approach in this area is generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. In 2021, we took additional measures to foster sustainability and responsible behaviour throughout the organisation, and we are delighted to receive external recognition for these efforts."