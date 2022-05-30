Log in
    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/27 11:34:56 am EDT
68.25 CHF   -0.22%
01:06aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA
PU
01:02aCembra?s MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA
EQ
05/19Cembra Money Bank To Issue New Credit Card Under New Partnership
MT
Cembra?s MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA

05/30/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cembra?s MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AAA

30.05.2022 / 07:00

Zurich ? In recognition of Cembra?s recent progress in the area of sustainability, MSCI has upgraded the bank?s ESG rating to AAA, while Sustainalytics reaffirmed Cembra?s ?Low ESG Risk? rating.

Cembra has received the best possible rating from MSCI ESG, the world?s largest provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) indexes. The upgrade to AAA (from A in 2020) is a result of the bank?s progress on most material sustainability goals. Cembra ranks first among 17 consumer finance peers worldwide.

Earlier in May 2022, Sustainalytics, another leading ESG research firm, reaffirmed Cembra?s ?Low ESG Risk? rating. This assessment of key ESG risks puts Cembra in the top 10% of 700 banks in the broader global diversified financials industry.

Both ratings are in recognition of the bank?s progress on environmental stewardship, its socially responsible approach and its robust governance. Cembra has also adopted effective measures to protect customers and manage risk. Already since the 2020 financial year, sustainability targets are part of the management?s compensation, and its Sustainability Report 2021 was subject to an independent external review for the first time.

Holger Laubenthal, CEO, said: ?Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and we strongly believe that our focused approach in this area is generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. In 2021, we took additional measures to foster sustainability and responsible behaviour throughout the organisation, and we are delighted to receive external recognition for these efforts.?

Cembra?s sustainability disclosures and other ESG ratings are available at www.cembra.ch/sustainability.

Contact  
Media: Karin Broger; +41 79 773 68 89; media@cembra.ch
Investor Relations: Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.

We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 43 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A? by Standard & Poor?s and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cembra Money Bank AG
20 Bändliweg
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 439 8111
Internet: https://www.cembra.ch
ISIN: CH0225173167
Valor: A1W65V
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1363505

 
End of News EQS News Service

1363505  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
