Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cembra Money Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-07 am EST
73.45 CHF   -0.74%
01:03aChange in the Board of Directors of Cembra
EQ
11/01Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
11/01Cembra Money Bank Wraps Up Purchase of Byjuno, Intrum Finance Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in the Board of Directors of Cembra

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Change in the Board of Directors of Cembra

08-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich – Felix Weber will not be standing for re-election in 2023 as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra. The Board of Directors has proposed Franco Morra as his successor.

Felix Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra, has decided not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023. The Board of Directors has proposed Franco Morra as the new Chairman, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors and the Management Board of Cembra wish to thank Felix Weber for his many years of highly appreciated service to the company and his valuable contributions to the strategic direction of the bank. Elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra in 2013, Felix Weber played a major role in establishing the brand Cembra as well as in the successful business development since the IPO. He has also helped facilitate the Bank’s growth strategy and expansion of business areas through key acquisitions.

Felix Weber: “After ten years, the time has now come for me to place my mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra into new hands. I am delighted that we have found Franco Morra, a distinguished personality with extensive experience in corporate management of banks and leading transformation processes. I am convinced that he will continue along the strategic course we have already successfully embarked on here at Cembra.”

Franco Morra has been CEO of Winsight GmbH since he founded it in 2019. The company specialises in management consultancy and board of directors mandates. Prior to this, he was at HSBC from 2010 to 2018, working as Regional CEO EMEA and CEO Private Banking Switzerland where he restructured the Private Banking division to be future-oriented. From 2005 to 2010, Franco Morra worked at UBS, where he was initially Head of Wealth Management Western Europe, Middle East and Americas. He later became CEO of UBS Switzerland and a member of the Group Management Board of the UBS Group and successfully stabilised the bank’s core business areas following the financial crisis. From 1992 to 2005, Franco Morra worked as a management consultant and global partner at The Boston Consulting Group focusing on strategic repositioning, global growth, operational efficiency and M&A and post-merger integration projects. He has a Master in Business Administration & Marketing as well as a doctorate in Economics & Health Care Management from the University of St. Gallen.

Contacts  
Media: Carolin Schulze, Senior Communications Specialist,
  +41 44 439 85 23, media@cembra.ch
   
Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability, 
  +41 44 439 85 72, investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra 
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of finance solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products, including private loans and auto leases, credit cards, insurance sold with these products and invoice financing.
 
Cembra has over 1 million customers in Switzerland and around 1,000 employees from 42 countries. We are headquartered in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through a network of branches, our online presence as well as credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
 
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and is included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Cembra Money Bank AG
20 Bändliweg
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 439 8111
Internet: https://www.cembra.ch
ISIN: CH0225173167
Valor: A1W65V
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1507809

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1507809  08-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
01:03aChange in the Board of Directors of Cembra
EQ
11/01Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
11/01Cembra Money Bank Wraps Up Purchase of Byjuno, Intrum Finance Services
MT
11/01Acquisition of Byjuno completed
EQ
11/01Cembra Money Bank AG acquired Byjuno AG and Intrum ..
CI
10/25Cembra Money Bank : Tax policy statement (September 2022)
PU
10/25Switzerland's Cembra Money Bank Appoints Chief Technology Officer
MT
10/25Christian Schmitt appointed Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board..
EQ
09/30Corrigendum : Cembra to acquire Byjuno to create a leading provider of invoice payment sol..
EQ
09/30Transcript : Byjuno AG, Cembra Money Bank AG - M&A Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 498 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2022 162 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 2 155 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Cembra Money Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 73,45 CHF
Average target price 77,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Holger Laubenthal Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Perritaz Chief Financial Officer
Felix Andreas Weber Chairman
Christian Schmitt Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Alona Eiduka Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG11.36%2 293
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-16.50%82 766
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.81%59 293
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-10.23%28 380
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.71%20 383
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.27.27%15 904