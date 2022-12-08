Change in the Board of Directors of Cembra

Zurich – Felix Weber will not be standing for re-election in 2023 as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra. The Board of Directors has proposed Franco Morra as his successor.

Felix Weber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra, has decided not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023. The Board of Directors has proposed Franco Morra as the new Chairman, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors and the Management Board of Cembra wish to thank Felix Weber for his many years of highly appreciated service to the company and his valuable contributions to the strategic direction of the bank. Elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra in 2013, Felix Weber played a major role in establishing the brand Cembra as well as in the successful business development since the IPO. He has also helped facilitate the Bank’s growth strategy and expansion of business areas through key acquisitions.

Felix Weber: “After ten years, the time has now come for me to place my mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra into new hands. I am delighted that we have found Franco Morra, a distinguished personality with extensive experience in corporate management of banks and leading transformation processes. I am convinced that he will continue along the strategic course we have already successfully embarked on here at Cembra.”

Franco Morra has been CEO of Winsight GmbH since he founded it in 2019. The company specialises in management consultancy and board of directors mandates. Prior to this, he was at HSBC from 2010 to 2018, working as Regional CEO EMEA and CEO Private Banking Switzerland where he restructured the Private Banking division to be future-oriented. From 2005 to 2010, Franco Morra worked at UBS, where he was initially Head of Wealth Management Western Europe, Middle East and Americas. He later became CEO of UBS Switzerland and a member of the Group Management Board of the UBS Group and successfully stabilised the bank’s core business areas following the financial crisis. From 1992 to 2005, Franco Morra worked as a management consultant and global partner at The Boston Consulting Group focusing on strategic repositioning, global growth, operational efficiency and M&A and post-merger integration projects. He has a Master in Business Administration & Marketing as well as a doctorate in Economics & Health Care Management from the University of St. Gallen.