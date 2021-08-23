Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cembra Money Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022

08/23/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022 23-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR . Cembra and Migros terminate successful credit card partnership after 15 years; in future Migros willissue its own card via Migros Bank . Cembra plans to introduce an attractive successor product and sees alternative growth potential in thecredit card business . Termination will have an impact on net profit from 2022; outlook for the current year and mid-termtargets are confirmed, sustainable dividend policy is secured due to strong capital base

Zurich - After a successful 15-year partnership, Cembra and Migros will terminate their cooperation agreement for the Cumulus-Mastercard credit card as of June 2022. For strategic reasons, the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund) has decided to issue a proprietary credit card via Migros Bank in future.

No changes for customers until their card expires Nothing will change for Cembra customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard credit card, until their card expires. They will be able to continue using it as before, with the same terms and benefits.

Cembra plans to introduce an attractive successor product Starting in mid-2022, Cembra will offer a simple and attractive replacement for the more than 850,000 Cumulus-Mastercard credit cards issued. The successor product will be consistently geared towards today's customer needs, attractively priced and combined with innovative services. In addition, Cembra is constantly expanding its portfolio of products and partnerships and exploring alternative growth opportunities.

Mid-term targets confirmed - strong capital base ensures sustainable dividend policy Taking these measures into account, Cembra confirms its outlook for the current year and its mid-term targets.^1 From 2022 on, Cembra also expects that the termination of the partnership will temporarily lead to a decline of 10%-15% in net profit relative to the bank's plan; but Cembra expects to be able to compensate for this in the medium term through appropriate measures. Thanks to Cembra's strong capital base and flexible capital management, its sustainable dividend policy will continue to be ensured.

Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra, commented: "The Cumulus-Mastercard has set standards in many respects. We are proud of what we have achieved in these 15 years together with Migros. We see this situation as an incentive to become even better and even more innovative. It's not only our existing customers who will benefit from these measures and our strong position in the credit card business, but our new credit card business partners too.'

^1 Mid-term targets: Return on equity >15%, Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 17%, dividend payout ratio of 60-70% 

Contacts 
Media:              Karin Broger; +41 79 773 68 89; media@cembra.ch 
Investor Relations: Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra Money Bank Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.

We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 41 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Cembra Money Bank AG 
              20 Bändliweg 
              8048 Zürich 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        044 439 8111 
Internet:     https://www.cembra.ch 
ISIN:         CH0225173167 
Valor:        A1W65V 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1228087 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1228087 23-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG -0.46% 96.8 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 35120.08 Delayed Quote.14.75%
All news about CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
01:14aCEMBRA MONEY BANK : and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2..
PU
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 20..
DJ
07/22CEMBRA MONEY BANK : Net Income Rises 6% Amid COVID-19 Impact
MT
07/22CEMBRA MONEY BANK : reports robust half-year results
PU
07/22EQS-ADHOC : Cembra reports robust half-year results -2-
DJ
07/22EQS-ADHOC : Cembra reports robust half-year results
DJ
07/22Cembra Money Bank AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
07/21Cembra Money Bank Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
04/27CEMBRA MONEY BANK : S&P Maintains Cembra's Rating, Changes Outlook To Stable Fro..
MT
04/22Cembra shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
TE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 499 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2021 162 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 2 844 M 3 098 M 3 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 934
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Cembra Money Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 96,80 CHF
Average target price 112,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Holger Laubenthal Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Perritaz Chief Financial Officer
Felix Andreas Weber Chairman
Niklaus Mannhart Chief Operating Officer
Denis Arthur Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG-9.70%3 098
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION63.04%81 462
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.41%66 143
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES40.57%38 110
FIRSTRAND LIMITED15.60%21 629
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED27.92%13 849