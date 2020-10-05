Cembre S p A : 1st Half 2020 results

CEMBRE isEurope's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools
The Group has grown its revenues by aCAGR of 5.5% in the last 20 years (2000-2019), from €50 mn in 2000 to €146.3 mn in 2019. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 3.8% (2015-2019).
It is a dividend-payer with a 20 years average dividend payout ratio of 50.3%, and an average dividend yield of 3.8% (2000-2019). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4,4% (2015-2019).
In 2019, the Group invested€11.7 mn; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2015-2019) is €57.7 mn; at December 31, 2018 investments amounted to €18.5 mn
The product mix (a total of more than 15k end products sold during 2019) is offered to around 8k single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.15% of the consolidated turnover
CONTENTS
Management Team
Business overview
1st Half 2020 results
IV. 1st Half 2020 Guidance
Stock data & shareholding structureVI. Contact
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Giovanni Rosani
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Aldo Bottini Bongrani
Member of the board
M&A and Special Projects manager
Claudio Bornati
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
MISSION
CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products
to find the best technical and economical solutions
related to electrical connection applications
GROUP STRUCTURE
CEMBRE S.p.A.
Employees: 488
CEMBRE Ltd
CEMBRE Sarl
CEMBRE Slu
CEMBRE GmbH
CEMBRE Inc
UK
France
Spain
Germany
USA
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Employees: 103
Employees: 30
Employees: 42
Employees: 54
Employees: 33
Manufacturing and trading unit
The Group employs
Trading unit
750 employees worldwide
HUMAN RESOURCES
(Number of employees in the segment, at June 30, 2020)
R&S
•21
Manufacturing
•427
CEMBRE has extensive know-how in its operating field and its strong R&D team allows it to respond quickly to market demands.
Marketing, Sales & Distribution
•231
Administration & services
•71
Sharp focus on customer needs and the efficient international sales network (115 salesmen) are significant competitive advantages for CEMBRE.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools
Cable glands,
Electrical
Railway
Identification
accessories &
connectors
Tools
products
systems
other
MADE IN BRESCIA
CEMBRE has been established in 1969 and manufactures its products in its state-of-artproduction facility located in Brescia
The facility covers anarea of 60,000 m2 on a total land area of 121,000 m2
In December 2011 CEMBRE purchased a 13,500 m2 industrial area next to its plant, by investing €9.7 mn
Cembre S.p.A. - Headquarter in Brescia (Italy)
… AND MADE IN UK
In addition, CEMBRE has a production facility in the UK which operates on a8,800 m2land
This plant in Birmingham manufactures mainlyfor the local market
The sales generated in the UK are
12% of the consolidated turnover of the 1stHalf of 2020
Cembre Ltd. - Factory in Curdworth Birmingham (UK)
VERY STRONG IN EUROPE
CEMBRE is present all over the Italian territory through anetwork of salesmen and representatives who are able to offer fast and constant technical assistance
Abroad, it operates through4
subsidiaries in Europe (UK, France, Spain and Germany) and 1 in the USA
Group companies
Regional offices
Main distributors
… PRESENT ALL OVER THE WORLD
CEMBRE has a network of importers and agents who provide technical and commercial assistance and rapid delivery worldwide
Group companies
Main distributors
REVENUES BREAKDOWN*
by product family (€'000)
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Electrical
Tools
Railway
Marking
Cable
Others
Total
connectors
Products
Systems
Glands
* Customers' bonuses not deducted
Ist Half
27,523
10,272
11,154
12,249
5,653
2,718
69,569
2020
39.6%
14.8%
16.0%
17.6%
8.1%
3.9%
100%
Ist Half
32,325
12,581
13,932
15,400
6,385
2,620
83,243
2019
38.8%
15.1%
16.7%
18.5%
7.7%
3.1%
100%
Change
-14.9%
-18.4%
-19.9%
-20.5%
-11.5%
3.7%
-16.4%
GEOGRAPHICAL REVENUE BREAKDOWN
Italy
Ist Half
Ist Half
∆
2020
2019
Sales
25.4 mn
30.8 mn
-17.5%
% in total
39.3%
40.0%
-0.7 pp
Europe (ex-IT)
Ist Half
Ist Half
∆
2020
2019
Sales
30.4 mn
35.7 mn
-15.0%
% in total
47.0%
46.5%
0.5 pp
Rest of the World
Ist Half
Ist Half
∆
2020
2019
Sales
8.9 mn
10.4 mn
-14.3%
% in total
13.7%
13.5%
0.2 pp
REVENUE EVOLUTION
€ Milions
160
Global
Economic
144,1
146,3
140
Crisis
132,6
121,4
122,6
120
112,9
103,0
103,9
104,5
100
93,4
94,3
93,9
84,1
80
70,0
65,1
60 56,0 56,9
50,4
40
20
0
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
A WIDE PRODUCT-MIX
In order to maintain its leading position and increase the penetration of market, CEMBRE had sensibly enlarged the range of products offered through:
Research activities
Mainly focused on the development of innovative products for the sectors with the highest growth potential (rail transportation, civil and industrial plant engineering)
Improvement and update of existing products
•To get them easier to use and more efficient in their performances
Introduction of complementary products
•e.g. cable markers
ELECTRICAL CONNECTORS: 14.9% DECREASE IN SALES
Electrical connectors
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
∆
Total sales
27.5 € mn
32.3 € mn
-14.9
Sales in Italy (% share)
13.0 € mn (18.7%)
15.4 € mn (18.4%)
-15.3
Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)
12.8 € mn (18.5%)
14.9 € mn (18.0%)
-14.0
Sales in RoW (% share)
1.7 € mn (2.4%)
2.0 € mn (2.4%)
-17.5
The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover
Features
High and safe performance guaranteed by effective quality control during the production processes
High level automation of manufacturing process and consequent costs reduction
Quick adaptation of products to clients' needs, thanks to its high flexible productivity
TOOLS: 18.4% DECREASE IN SALES
Tools
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
∆
Total sales
10.3 € mn
12.6 € mn
-18.4
Sales in Italy (% share)
2.8 € mn (4.0%)
3.6 € mn (4.3%)
-22.9
Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)
5.0 € mn (7.2%)
6.0 € mn (7.2%)
-16.6
Sales in RoW (% share)
2.5 € mn (3.6%)
3.0 € mn (3.6%)
-16.4
The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover
Features
Quick installation of connectors thanks to tools used for compressing and cutting the conductors
Wide products range: mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and battery operated tools
Development of new products in last years
B15-B54battery operated "in line" hand-tools
Hydraulic battery operated pump already marketed in Italy and Europe
The new generation of battery tools is intended to progressively substitute the traditional ones, as they are more appreciated thanks to the elimination of physical endeavour
RAILWAY PRODUCTS: 19.9% DECREASE IN SALES
Railway products
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
∆
Total sales
11.2 € mn
13.9 € mn
-19.9
Sales in Italy (% share)
0.7 € mn (1.0%)
1.5 € mn (1.8%)
-54.7
Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)
7.3 € mn (10.5%)
8.3 € mn (10.0%)
-12.1
Sales in RoW (% share)
3.2 € mn (4.5%)
4.1 € mn (4.9%)
-23.3
The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover
Features
High quality products
Constant R&D activities
High potential growth
New product development
Nut Runner - NR-11P
Battery drill
Both products are very competitive on the market since they offer superior flexibility, lightness and velocity against alternative products
CABLE MARKERS: 20.5% DECREASE IN SALES
Cable Markers
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
∆
Total sales
12.2 € mn
15.4 € mn
-20.5
Sales in Italy (% share)
7.5 € mn (10.8%)
9.7 € mn (11.6%)
-22.2
Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)
3.9 € mn (5.6%)
4.8 € mn (5.8%)
-19.3
Sales in RoW (% share)
0.8 € mn (1.2%)
0.9 € mn (1.1%)
-8.3
The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover
With the introduction of these new products CEMBRE:
Further enriched its offer with thousand of new articles (electrical equipment wholesalers prefer supplier with a wide catalogue)
Strengthened its competitive position in Italy and created big opportunities to enter the European markets
Entered a market, worth of Euro 25 million considering only Italy
Improved the production structure
Development and production of thermal printer MG3, in Brescia (Italy)
20
CABLE GLANDS: 11.5% DECREASE IN SALES
Cable glands
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
∆
Total sales
5,7 € mn
6.4 € mn
-11.5
Sales in Italy (% share)
4.7 € mn (6.8%)
5.4 € mn (6.5%)
-12.5
Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)
0.8 € mn (1.1%)
0.9 € mn (1.0%)
-8.4
Sales in RoW (% share)
0.2 € mn (0.2%)
0.1 € mn (0.2%)
7.8
Other
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
∆
Total sales
2.7 € mn
2.6 € mn
3.7
Sales in Italy (% share)
1.0 € mn (1.4%)
1.0 € mn (1.2%)
-4.5
Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)
1.6 € mn (2.4%)
1.5 € mn (1.9%)
7.1
Sales in RoW (% share)
0.1 € mn (0.2%)
0.1 € mn (0.1%)
43.6
The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover
1st HALF 2020 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
€ Millions
Ist Half 2020
Ist Half 2019
Changes %
Ist Half 2018
Sales
64.7
76.9
-15.9%
73.3
EBITDA
15.6
20.9
-25.5%
18.9
In % of sales
24.1%
27.2%
25.7%
EBIT
10.2
16.2
-36.9%
15.5
In % of sales
15.8%
21.0%
21.1%
EBT
10.2
16.0
-36.4%
15.4
In % of sales
15.8%
20.9%
21.0%
Net profit
7.6
12.4
-38.6%
11.7
In % of sales
11.8%
16.1%
16.0%
Tax rate %
25.5%
22.8%
24.1%
«PATENT BOX» FISCAL BENEFIT
The parent company CEMBRE S.p.A. in December 2017 signed, with the support of Business Tax and Consulting firm Deloitte, an agreement with the Italian Revenue Office defining the calculation methods and criteria for the economic contribution to business revenue of intangible assets in the context of the «Patent Box» scheme, for tax years 2015-2019.
The manager responsible for preparing the Company's financial reports, Claudio Bornati, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this presentation corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.