Cembre S p A : 1st Half 2020 results

10/05/2020 | 03:10am EDT

CEMBRE.

Investor presentation

1st Half 2020 results

CEMBRE AT A GLANCE

  • CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools
  • The Group has grown its revenues by a CAGR of 5.5% in the last 20 years (2000-2019), from €50 mn in 2000 to €146.3 mn in 2019. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 3.8% (2015-2019).
  • It is a dividend-payer with a 20 years average dividend payout ratio of 50.3%, and an average dividend yield of 3.8% (2000-2019). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4,4% (2015-2019).
  • In 2019, the Group invested €11.7 mn; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2015-2019) is €57.7 mn; at December 31, 2018 investments amounted to €18.5 mn
  • The product mix (a total of more than 15k end products sold during 2019) is offered to around 8k single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.15% of the consolidated turnover

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

2

CONTENTS

  1. Management Team
  1. Business overview
  1. 1st Half 2020 results

IV. 1st Half 2020 Guidance

  1. Stock data & shareholding structure VI. Contact

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

3

MANAGEMENT TEAM

  • Giovanni Rosani

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

  • Aldo Bottini Bongrani

Member of the board

M&A and Special Projects manager

  • Claudio Bornati

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

4

MISSION

CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products

to find the best technical and economical solutions

related to electrical connection applications

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

5

GROUP STRUCTURE

CEMBRE S.p.A.

Employees: 488

CEMBRE Ltd

CEMBRE Sarl

CEMBRE Slu

CEMBRE GmbH

CEMBRE Inc

UK

France

Spain

Germany

USA

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Employees: 103

Employees: 30

Employees: 42

Employees: 54

Employees: 33

Manufacturing and trading unit

The Group employs

Trading unit

750 employees worldwide

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

6

HUMAN RESOURCES

(Number of employees in the segment, at June 30, 2020)

R&S

•21

Manufacturing

•427

CEMBRE has extensive know-how in its operating field and its strong R&D team allows it to respond quickly to market demands.

Marketing, Sales & Distribution

•231

Administration & services

•71

Sharp focus on customer needs and the efficient international sales network (115 salesmen) are significant competitive advantages for CEMBRE.

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

7

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools

Cable glands,

Electrical

Railway

Identification

accessories &

connectors

Tools

products

systems

other

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

8

MADE IN BRESCIA

  • CEMBRE has been established in 1969 and manufactures its products in its state-of-artproduction facility located in Brescia
  • The facility covers an area of 60,000 m2 on a total land area of 121,000 m2
  • In December 2011 CEMBRE purchased a 13,500 m2 industrial area next to its plant, by investing €9.7 mn

Cembre S.p.A. - Headquarter in Brescia (Italy)

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

9

… AND MADE IN UK

  • In addition, CEMBRE has a production facility in the UK which operates on a 8,800 m2 land
  • This plant in Birmingham manufactures mainly for the local market
  • The sales generated in the UK are
    12% of the consolidated turnover of the 1st Half of 2020

Cembre Ltd. - Factory in Curdworth Birmingham (UK)

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

10

VERY STRONG IN EUROPE

  • CEMBRE is present all over the Italian territory through a network of salesmen and representatives who are able to offer fast and constant technical assistance
  • Abroad, it operates through 4

subsidiaries in Europe (UK, France, Spain and Germany) and 1 in the USA

Group companies

Regional offices

Main distributors

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

11

… PRESENT ALL OVER THE WORLD

CEMBRE has a network of importers and agents who provide technical and commercial assistance and rapid delivery worldwide

Group companies

Main distributors

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

12

REVENUES BREAKDOWN*

by product family (€'000)

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Electrical

Tools

Railway

Marking

Cable

Others

Total

connectors

Products

Systems

Glands

* Customers' bonuses not deducted

Ist Half

27,523

10,272

11,154

12,249

5,653

2,718

69,569

2020

39.6%

14.8%

16.0%

17.6%

8.1%

3.9%

100%

Ist Half

32,325

12,581

13,932

15,400

6,385

2,620

83,243

2019

38.8%

15.1%

16.7%

18.5%

7.7%

3.1%

100%

Change

-14.9%

-18.4%

-19.9%

-20.5%

-11.5%

3.7%

-16.4%

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

13

GEOGRAPHICAL REVENUE BREAKDOWN

Italy

Ist Half

Ist Half

2020

2019

Sales

25.4 mn

30.8 mn

-17.5%

% in total

39.3%

40.0%

-0.7 pp

Europe (ex-IT)

Ist Half

Ist Half

2020

2019

Sales

30.4 mn

35.7 mn

-15.0%

% in total

47.0%

46.5%

0.5 pp

Rest of the World

Ist Half

Ist Half

2020

2019

Sales

8.9 mn

10.4 mn

-14.3%

% in total

13.7%

13.5%

0.2 pp

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

14

REVENUE EVOLUTION

€ Milions

160

Global

Economic

144,1

146,3

140

Crisis

132,6

121,4

122,6

120

112,9

103,0

103,9

104,5

100

93,4

94,3

93,9

84,1

80

70,0

65,1

60 56,0 56,9

50,4

40

20

0

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

15

A WIDE PRODUCT-MIX

In order to maintain its leading position and increase the penetration of market, CEMBRE had sensibly enlarged the range of products offered through:

Research activities

  • Mainly focused on the development of innovative products for the sectors with the highest growth potential (rail transportation, civil and industrial plant engineering)

Improvement and update of existing products

•To get them easier to use and more efficient in their performances

Introduction of complementary products

•e.g. cable markers

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

16

ELECTRICAL CONNECTORS: 14.9% DECREASE IN SALES

Electrical connectors

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Total sales

27.5 € mn

32.3 € mn

-14.9

Sales in Italy (% share)

13.0 € mn (18.7%)

15.4 € mn (18.4%)

-15.3

Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)

12.8 € mn (18.5%)

14.9 € mn (18.0%)

-14.0

Sales in RoW (% share)

1.7 € mn (2.4%)

2.0 € mn (2.4%)

-17.5

The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover

Features

  • High and safe performance guaranteed by effective quality control during the production processes
  • High level automation of manufacturing process and consequent costs reduction
  • Quick adaptation of products to clients' needs, thanks to its high flexible productivity

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

17

TOOLS: 18.4% DECREASE IN SALES

Tools

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Total sales

10.3 € mn

12.6 € mn

-18.4

Sales in Italy (% share)

2.8 € mn (4.0%)

3.6 € mn (4.3%)

-22.9

Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)

5.0 € mn (7.2%)

6.0 € mn (7.2%)

-16.6

Sales in RoW (% share)

2.5 € mn (3.6%)

3.0 € mn (3.6%)

-16.4

The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover

Features

  • Quick installation of connectors thanks to tools used for compressing and cutting the conductors
  • Wide products range: mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and battery operated tools

Development of new products in last years

  • B15-B54battery operated "in line" hand-tools
  • Hydraulic battery operated pump already marketed in Italy and Europe
  • The new generation of battery tools is intended to progressively substitute the traditional ones, as they are more appreciated thanks to the elimination of physical endeavour

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

18

RAILWAY PRODUCTS: 19.9% DECREASE IN SALES

Railway products

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Total sales

11.2 € mn

13.9 € mn

-19.9

Sales in Italy (% share)

0.7 € mn (1.0%)

1.5 € mn (1.8%)

-54.7

Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)

7.3 € mn (10.5%)

8.3 € mn (10.0%)

-12.1

Sales in RoW (% share)

3.2 € mn (4.5%)

4.1 € mn (4.9%)

-23.3

The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover

Features

  • High quality products
  • Constant R&D activities
  • High potential growth

New product development

  • Nut Runner - NR-11P
  • Battery drill

Both products are very competitive on the market since they offer superior flexibility, lightness and velocity against alternative products

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

19

CABLE MARKERS: 20.5% DECREASE IN SALES

Cable Markers

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Total sales

12.2 € mn

15.4 € mn

-20.5

Sales in Italy (% share)

7.5 € mn (10.8%)

9.7 € mn (11.6%)

-22.2

Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)

3.9 € mn (5.6%)

4.8 € mn (5.8%)

-19.3

Sales in RoW (% share)

0.8 € mn (1.2%)

0.9 € mn (1.1%)

-8.3

The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

With the introduction of these new products CEMBRE:

  • Further enriched its offer with thousand of new articles (electrical equipment wholesalers prefer supplier with a wide catalogue)
  • Strengthened its competitive position in Italy and created big opportunities to enter the European markets
  • Entered a market, worth of Euro 25 million considering only Italy
  • Improved the production structure

Development and production of thermal printer MG3, in Brescia (Italy)

20

CABLE GLANDS: 11.5% DECREASE IN SALES

Cable glands

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Total sales

5,7 € mn

6.4 € mn

-11.5

Sales in Italy (% share)

4.7 € mn (6.8%)

5.4 € mn (6.5%)

-12.5

Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)

0.8 € mn (1.1%)

0.9 € mn (1.0%)

-8.4

Sales in RoW (% share)

0.2 € mn (0.2%)

0.1 € mn (0.2%)

7.8

Other

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Total sales

2.7 € mn

2.6 € mn

3.7

Sales in Italy (% share)

1.0 € mn (1.4%)

1.0 € mn (1.2%)

-4.5

Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share)

1.6 € mn (2.4%)

1.5 € mn (1.9%)

7.1

Sales in RoW (% share)

0.1 € mn (0.2%)

0.1 € mn (0.1%)

43.6

The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

21

1st HALF 2020 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

€ Millions

Ist Half 2020

Ist Half 2019

Changes %

Ist Half 2018

Sales

64.7

76.9

-15.9%

73.3

EBITDA

15.6

20.9

-25.5%

18.9

In % of sales

24.1%

27.2%

25.7%

EBIT

10.2

16.2

-36.9%

15.5

In % of sales

15.8%

21.0%

21.1%

EBT

10.2

16.0

-36.4%

15.4

In % of sales

15.8%

20.9%

21.0%

Net profit

7.6

12.4

-38.6%

11.7

In % of sales

11.8%

16.1%

16.0%

Tax rate %

25.5%

22.8%

24.1%

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

22

«PATENT BOX» FISCAL BENEFIT

The parent company CEMBRE S.p.A. in December 2017 signed, with the support of Business Tax and Consulting firm Deloitte, an agreement with the Italian Revenue Office defining the calculation methods and criteria for the economic contribution to business revenue of intangible assets in the context of the «Patent Box» scheme, for tax years 2015-2019.

€ Millions

2019

2018

2017

Fiscal benefit

1.7

1.8

1.6

Fiscal benefit for years 2015-2016

-

-

2.3

Tax rate %

19.5%

19.8%

14.5%

Normalised tax rate %

26.0%

26.2%

29.2%

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

23

1st HALF 2020 GROUP'S COMPANIES TURNOVER*

Company

1st Half 2020

1st Half 2019

Changes

1st Half 2018

(Euro thousands)

%

Cembre S.p.A. (Italy)

33,279

40,361

-17.5%

40,680

Cembre Ltd. (UK)

7,642

10,401

-26.5%

9,320

Cembre S.a.r.l. (France)

4,309

5,633

-23.5%

5,270

Cembre España S.L.U. (Spain)

5,495

6,045

-9.1%

5,366

Consolidated Cembre Gmbh (Germany)

7,956

7,689

3.5%

5,491

Cembre Inc. (US)

5,975

6,749

-11.5%

7,168

Cembre Group

64,656

76,878

-15.9%

73,295

* net of intragroup sales

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

24

JUNE 30, 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

€ Milions

Jun. 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

a

Net operating working capital

59.2

54.4

56.6

% of sales

45.8%

37.2%

36.8%

b

Net fixed assets

103.8

106

104.1

c

Assets available for sales

-

-

-

d

Employees' severance indemnities

2.2

2.4

2.4

e

Provisions for risks and charges

1

0.3

0.7

f

Deferred taxes

2.8

2.9

2.6

Net invested capital (a+b+c-d-e-f)

157

154.8

155

g

Equity

152.3

160.4

150.2

h

Net financial position

4.7

(5.6)

4.8

Total sources (g+h)

157

154.8

155

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

25

CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND

(€ '000)

Revenues

160.000

144.096146.296

140.000

132.637

121.377122.605

120.000

112.905

103.028103.899104.547

100.000

93.417

94.288

93.934

84.127

80.000

75.984

69.997

65.149

59.870

60.000

56.003

56.946

40.000

20.000

0

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

26

CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND

(€ '000)

Ebitda

40.000

35.650

37.098

36.000

33.434

32.000

30.025

28.000

28.537

24.352

24.000

21.710

20.228

20.407

20.000

19.131

19.273

20.170

20.108

16.000

14.718

13.412

12.187

11.017

12.000

10.892

10.253

22,7%

24,5%

25,2% 24,7%

25,4%

23,2%

23,5%

21,6%

8.000

19,7%

18,0%

18,2% 18,7%

21,0%

20,4%

21,5%

19,6% 19,4% 19,5%

17,7%

4.000

0

2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

80,0%

70,0%

60,0%

50,0%

40,0%

30,0%

20,0%

10,0%

0,0%

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

27

CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND

(€ '000)

30.000

Ebit

65,0%

28.496

27.181

27.036

60,0%

25.000

24.095

55,0%

22.836

50,0%

20.000

19.433

45,0%

18.420

17.379

40,0%

17.291

15.941

16.221

16.456

35,0%

15.838

15.000

30,0%

11.023

10.581

25,0%

10.000

20,0%

7.656

6.932

20,4%

19,8%

6.271

6.364

18,9%

19,7%

18,8%

19,7%

15,0%

17,2%

18,5%

16,8% 15,8%

17,2%

18,6%

15,7%

5.000

15,1%

10,0%

12,4% 11,0% 10,6%

11,8%

13,9%

5,0%

0

0,0%

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

28

CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND

(€ '000)

25.000

Net profit

45,0%

22.736

20.000

22.727

16.927

21.690 40,0%

35,0%

15.933

30,0%

15.000

13.542

25,0%

11.896

11.340

11.507

10.857

11.400

10.503

20,0%

10.000

9.327

6.605

6.887

17,1%

15,0%

15,8%

14,8%

13,8%

12,7%

12,0%

13,1%

10,0%

5.000

3.830

12,1%

3.806

11,1%

11,5%

11,1%

11,1% 10,0%

3.213

2.988

9,4%

9,1%

5,0%

6,8%

5,6%

5,9%

5,0%

0

0,0%

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

29

INDEX ANALYSIS

ROI (EBIT/Investments)

25,00%

19,67%

20,00%

19,06%

16,60% 16,57%

16,18%

15,59%

15,11%

15,09%

15,00%

14,15%

14,65%

14,88%

13,75%

11,04%

12,80%

10,00%

11,79%

10,81%

10,29%

9,16% 8,91%

5,00%

0,00%

2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

ROACE (EBIT/Net Capital Employed)

35,00%

30,00%

29,45%

29,05%

24,34%

25,00%

23,39%

23,13%

21,23%

21,49%

22,05%

22,23%

20,61%

20,00%

17,12%

21,03%

16,85%

18,35%

15,00%

15,66%

15,45%

15,01%

13,73%

12,98%

10,00%

5,00%

0,00%

2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

ROE (Net profit/Equity)

25,00%

22,68%

20,00%

18,86%

18,15%

19,39%

18,81%

15,80%

15,00%

14,60%

14,38%

17,32%

13,36%

14,78%

11,33%

14,35%

13,19%

10,00%

10,62%

11,08%

9,02%

9,42%

8,01%

5,00%

0,00%

2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

ROS (EBIT/Net Sales)

25,00%

19,72%

19,65%

20,38%

20,00%

18,50%

19,78%

18,81%

18,95%

17,20%

16,78%

18,58%

15,84%

17,21%

15,75%

15,00%

12,38%

13,93%

15,15%

11,75%

10,00%

11,01% 10,63%

5,00%

0,00%

2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

30

INVESTMENTS TREND

20.000

18.000

16.000

14.000

12.000

10.000

8.000

6.000

4.000

2.000

0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Investments in tangible assets

Investments in intangible assets

Total investments

€ '000

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Investments in tangible assets

1,910

5,353

6,404

4,064

4,815

3,863

16,183 12,591

6,802

8,759

6,534 7,064 11,732 17,775

10,609

Investments in intangible assets

142

87

500

544

182

169

418

597

573

477

601

569

1,101

691

1,057

Total investments

2,052

5,440

6,904

4,608

4,997

4,032

16,601 13,188

7,375

9,236

7,135 7,633 12,833 18,466

11,666

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

31

2020 AND ONWARDS

Cembre focused on these targets:

  • Business development thanks to:
    • A strengthening of Cembre competitive advantage by developing new products and continuous product range renewing by an intense R&D activity
    • A new product line for plumbing sector
    • An higher penetration in the foreign markets, especially in the US and Germany
    • A commercial commitment focus on high growing potential products
  • Cost management by a better operative efficiency obtained from economies of scale and process innovations;
  • Enforcing the manufacturing structure by investing in high-tech,highly-automated machinery.

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

32

2020 AND ONWARDS

  • The automated warehouse, located in a 4,800 m2 industrial building built in 2012, has been operating from January, 2013
  • This warehouse is 3 time more efficient, and has a 50% increase in end-product capacity warehousing

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

33

2020 AND ONWARDS

In 2018, a new 9,600 m2 industrial building (two floors) started to be used, increasing the dimension of the new logistic center of the company and production areas

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

34

STOCK DATA & SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Cembre

FTSE Italia Star

data updated at September 25, 2020

Cembre has been listed since December 1997, and is a part of the

Star Index since September 2001.

Shareholders

Share

LYSNE Spa

52.39%

Sara Rosani

8.65%

Giovanni Rosani

8.53%

Anna Maria Onofri

0.71%

Massachusetts Financial Services

5.02%

Others

24.70%

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividend per share (€)

0.10

0.08

0.07

0.10

0.15

0.22

0.26

0.16

0.12

0.26

0.16

0.16

0.26

0.36

0.46

0.70

0.80

0.90

0.90

Payout Ratio1

44%

42%

41%

41%

39%

40%

37%

25%

30%

39%

24%

24%

42%

45%

49%

70%

59%

66%

69%

Dividend Yield2

4.1%

4.4%

2.9%

3.3%

3.2%

3.6%

4.2%

4.8%

2.6%

4.2%

2.9%

2.5%

2.9%

3.5%

3.3%

5.0%

3.7%

4.4%

5.6%3

1 Using consolidated profit

2 Using the year-end share price

3Calculated using closing price at September 25, 2020: €16.00

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

35

SHARE PRICE EVOLUTION

30

28 Share price Share return

26

24

22

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Total return* 2001-2020

+11.7%

CAGR

Performance** 2001-2020

+9,9 %

CAGR

  • Total Return is the average 'Share return' growth in the period
    ** Performance is the average 'Share price' growth in the period

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

A) Share price1

2.42

1.90

2.68

2.99

4.75

6.12

6.25

3.30

4.66

6.25

5.45

6.34

8.99

10.21

13.90

13.90

21.60

20.25

24.00

16.002

Change in share price

-21.5%

41.1%

11.6%

58.9%

28.8%

2.1%

-47.2%

41.2%

34.1%

-12.8%

16.3%

41.8%

13.6%

36.1%

0.0%

55.4%

-6.3%

18.5%

-33.3%

Received dividend

0.10

0.08

0.07

0.10

0.15

0.22

0.26

0.16

0.12

0.26

0.16

0.16

0.26

0.36

0.46

0.70

0.80

0.90

0,90

B) Accrued received

0.10

0.18

0.25

0.35

0.50

0.72

0.98

1.14

1.26

1.52

1.68

1.84

2.10

2.46

2.92

3.62

4.42

5.32

6,22

dividends

Share return (A+B)

2.42

2.00

2.86

3.24

5.10

6.62

6.97

4.28

5.80

7.51

6.97

8.02

10.83

12.31

16.36

16.82

25.22

24.67

29.32

22.22

Price quota

100.0%

95.0%

93.7%

92.3%

93.1%

92.4%

89.7%

77.1%

80.3%

83.2%

78.2%

79.1%

83.0%

82.9%

85.0%

82.6%

85.6%

82.1%

81.9%

72.0%

Dividend quota

0.0%

5.0%

6.3%

7.7%

6.9%

7.6%

10.3%

22.9%

19.7%

16.8%

21.8%

20.9%

17.0%

17.1%

15.0%

17.4%

14.4%

17.9%

18.1%

28.0%

1 at the end of the year

2 at September 25, 2020

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

36

CONTACTS

Claudio Bornati

CFO & IR

Via Serenissima 9 • 25135 Brescia (BS) ITALY ph. +39 030 36921 claudio.bornati@cembre.com cembre.com

The manager responsible for preparing the Company's financial reports, Claudio Bornati, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this presentation corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.

CEMBRE | Investor presentation

37

Disclaimer

Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC
