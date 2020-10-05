Cembre S p A : 1st Half 2020 results 0 10/05/2020 | 03:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CEMBRE. Investor presentation 1st Half 2020 results CEMBRE AT A GLANCE CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools

manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools The Group has grown its revenues by a CAGR of 5.5% in the last 20 years (2000-2019), from €50 mn in 2000 to €146.3 mn in 2019. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 3.8% (2015-2019).

in the last 20 years (2000-2019), from €50 mn in 2000 to €146.3 mn in 2019. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a (2015-2019). It is a dividend-payer with a 20 years average dividend payout ratio of 50.3% , and an average dividend yield of 3.8% (2000-2019). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4,4% (2015-2019).

dividend-payer with a 20 years average dividend , and an (2000-2019). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of (2015-2019). In 2019, the Group invested €11.7 mn ; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2015-2019) is €57.7 mn ; at December 31, 2018 investments amounted to €18.5 mn

; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2015-2019) is ; at December 31, 2018 investments amounted to The product mix (a total of more than 15k end products sold during 2019) is offered to around 8k single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.15% of the consolidated turnover CEMBRE | Investor presentation 2 CONTENTS Management Team Business overview 1st Half 2020 results IV. 1st Half 2020 Guidance Stock data & shareholding structure VI. Contact CEMBRE | Investor presentation 3 MANAGEMENT TEAM Giovanni Rosani Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aldo Bottini Bongrani Member of the board M&A and Special Projects manager Claudio Bornati Chief Financial Officer (CFO) CEMBRE | Investor presentation 4 MISSION CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products to find the best technical and economical solutions related to electrical connection applications CEMBRE | Investor presentation 5 GROUP STRUCTURE CEMBRE S.p.A. Employees: 488 CEMBRE Ltd CEMBRE Sarl CEMBRE Slu CEMBRE GmbH CEMBRE Inc UK France Spain Germany USA 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Employees: 103 Employees: 30 Employees: 42 Employees: 54 Employees: 33 Manufacturing and trading unit The Group employs Trading unit 750 employees worldwide CEMBRE | Investor presentation 6 HUMAN RESOURCES (Number of employees in the segment, at June 30, 2020) R&S •21 Manufacturing •427 CEMBRE has extensive know-how in its operating field and its strong R&D team allows it to respond quickly to market demands. Marketing, Sales & Distribution •231 Administration & services •71 Sharp focus on customer needs and the efficient international sales network (115 salesmen) are significant competitive advantages for CEMBRE. CEMBRE | Investor presentation 7 BUSINESS OVERVIEW CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools Cable glands, Electrical Railway Identification accessories & connectors Tools products systems other CEMBRE | Investor presentation 8 MADE IN BRESCIA CEMBRE has been established in 1969 and manufactures its products in its state-of-art production facility located in Brescia

state-of-art The facility covers an area of 60,000 m 2 on a total land area of 121,000 m 2

on a In December 2011 CEMBRE purchased a 13,500 m 2 industrial area next to its plant, by investing €9.7 mn Cembre S.p.A. - Headquarter in Brescia (Italy) CEMBRE | Investor presentation 9 … AND MADE IN UK In addition, CEMBRE has a production facility in the UK which operates on a 8,800 m 2 land

This plant in Birmingham manufactures mainly for the local market

The sales generated in the UK are

12% of the consolidated turnover of the 1 st Half of 2020 Cembre Ltd. - Factory in Curdworth Birmingham (UK) CEMBRE | Investor presentation 10 VERY STRONG IN EUROPE CEMBRE is present all over the Italian territory through a network of salesmen and representatives who are able to offer fast and constant technical assistance

who are able to offer fast and constant technical assistance Abroad, it operates through 4 subsidiaries in Europe (UK, France, Spain and Germany) and 1 in the USA Group companies Regional offices Main distributors CEMBRE | Investor presentation 11 … PRESENT ALL OVER THE WORLD CEMBRE has a network of importers and agents who provide technical and commercial assistance and rapid delivery worldwide Group companies Main distributors CEMBRE | Investor presentation 12 REVENUES BREAKDOWN* by product family (€'000) 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Electrical Tools Railway Marking Cable Others Total connectors Products Systems Glands * Customers' bonuses not deducted Ist Half 27,523 10,272 11,154 12,249 5,653 2,718 69,569 2020 39.6% 14.8% 16.0% 17.6% 8.1% 3.9% 100% Ist Half 32,325 12,581 13,932 15,400 6,385 2,620 83,243 2019 38.8% 15.1% 16.7% 18.5% 7.7% 3.1% 100% Change -14.9% -18.4% -19.9% -20.5% -11.5% 3.7% -16.4% CEMBRE | Investor presentation 13 GEOGRAPHICAL REVENUE BREAKDOWN Italy Ist Half Ist Half ∆ 2020 2019 Sales 25.4 mn 30.8 mn -17.5% % in total 39.3% 40.0% -0.7 pp Europe (ex-IT) Ist Half Ist Half ∆ 2020 2019 Sales 30.4 mn 35.7 mn -15.0% % in total 47.0% 46.5% 0.5 pp Rest of the World Ist Half Ist Half ∆ 2020 2019 Sales 8.9 mn 10.4 mn -14.3% % in total 13.7% 13.5% 0.2 pp CEMBRE | Investor presentation 14 REVENUE EVOLUTION € Milions 160 Global Economic 144,1 146,3 140 Crisis 132,6 121,4 122,6 120 112,9 103,0 103,9 104,5 100 93,4 94,3 93,9 84,1 80 70,0 65,1 60 56,0 56,9 50,4 40 20 0 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 15 A WIDE PRODUCT-MIX In order to maintain its leading position and increase the penetration of market, CEMBRE had sensibly enlarged the range of products offered through: Research activities Mainly focused on the development of innovative products for the sectors with the highest growth potential (rail transportation, civil and industrial plant engineering) Improvement and update of existing products •To get them easier to use and more efficient in their performances Introduction of complementary products •e.g. cable markers CEMBRE | Investor presentation 16 ELECTRICAL CONNECTORS: 14.9% DECREASE IN SALES Electrical connectors Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 ∆ Total sales 27.5 € mn 32.3 € mn -14.9 Sales in Italy (% share) 13.0 € mn (18.7%) 15.4 € mn (18.4%) -15.3 Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share) 12.8 € mn (18.5%) 14.9 € mn (18.0%) -14.0 Sales in RoW (% share) 1.7 € mn (2.4%) 2.0 € mn (2.4%) -17.5 The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover Features High and safe performance guaranteed by effective quality control during the production processes

High level automation of manufacturing process and consequent costs reduction

Quick adaptation of products to clients' needs, thanks to its high flexible productivity CEMBRE | Investor presentation 17 TOOLS: 18.4% DECREASE IN SALES Tools Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 ∆ Total sales 10.3 € mn 12.6 € mn -18.4 Sales in Italy (% share) 2.8 € mn (4.0%) 3.6 € mn (4.3%) -22.9 Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share) 5.0 € mn (7.2%) 6.0 € mn (7.2%) -16.6 Sales in RoW (% share) 2.5 € mn (3.6%) 3.0 € mn (3.6%) -16.4 The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover Features Quick installation of connectors thanks to tools used for compressing and cutting the conductors

Wide products range: mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and battery operated tools Development of new products in last years B15-B54 battery operated "in line" hand-tools

battery operated "in line" hand-tools Hydraulic battery operated pump already marketed in Italy and Europe

The new generation of battery tools is intended to progressively substitute the traditional ones, as they are more appreciated thanks to the elimination of physical endeavour CEMBRE | Investor presentation 18 RAILWAY PRODUCTS: 19.9% DECREASE IN SALES Railway products Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 ∆ Total sales 11.2 € mn 13.9 € mn -19.9 Sales in Italy (% share) 0.7 € mn (1.0%) 1.5 € mn (1.8%) -54.7 Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share) 7.3 € mn (10.5%) 8.3 € mn (10.0%) -12.1 Sales in RoW (% share) 3.2 € mn (4.5%) 4.1 € mn (4.9%) -23.3 The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover Features High quality products

Constant R&D activities

High potential growth New product development Nut Runner - NR-11P

NR-11P Battery drill Both products are very competitive on the market since they offer superior flexibility, lightness and velocity against alternative products CEMBRE | Investor presentation 19 CABLE MARKERS: 20.5% DECREASE IN SALES Cable Markers Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 ∆ Total sales 12.2 € mn 15.4 € mn -20.5 Sales in Italy (% share) 7.5 € mn (10.8%) 9.7 € mn (11.6%) -22.2 Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share) 3.9 € mn (5.6%) 4.8 € mn (5.8%) -19.3 Sales in RoW (% share) 0.8 € mn (1.2%) 0.9 € mn (1.1%) -8.3 The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover CEMBRE | Investor presentation With the introduction of these new products CEMBRE: Further enriched its offer with thousand of new articles (electrical equipment wholesalers prefer supplier with a wide catalogue)

Strengthened its competitive position in Italy and created big opportunities to enter the European markets

Entered a market, worth of Euro 25 million considering only Italy

Improved the production structure Development and production of thermal printer MG3, in Brescia (Italy) 20 CABLE GLANDS: 11.5% DECREASE IN SALES Cable glands Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 ∆ Total sales 5,7 € mn 6.4 € mn -11.5 Sales in Italy (% share) 4.7 € mn (6.8%) 5.4 € mn (6.5%) -12.5 Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share) 0.8 € mn (1.1%) 0.9 € mn (1.0%) -8.4 Sales in RoW (% share) 0.2 € mn (0.2%) 0.1 € mn (0.2%) 7.8 Other Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 ∆ Total sales 2.7 € mn 2.6 € mn 3.7 Sales in Italy (% share) 1.0 € mn (1.4%) 1.0 € mn (1.2%) -4.5 Sales in Europe ex-IT (% share) 1.6 € mn (2.4%) 1.5 € mn (1.9%) 7.1 Sales in RoW (% share) 0.1 € mn (0.2%) 0.1 € mn (0.1%) 43.6 The "%" indicated alongside the values represents the weight on the total turnover CEMBRE | Investor presentation 21 1st HALF 2020 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS € Millions Ist Half 2020 Ist Half 2019 Changes % Ist Half 2018 Sales 64.7 76.9 -15.9% 73.3 EBITDA 15.6 20.9 -25.5% 18.9 In % of sales 24.1% 27.2% 25.7% EBIT 10.2 16.2 -36.9% 15.5 In % of sales 15.8% 21.0% 21.1% EBT 10.2 16.0 -36.4% 15.4 In % of sales 15.8% 20.9% 21.0% Net profit 7.6 12.4 -38.6% 11.7 In % of sales 11.8% 16.1% 16.0% Tax rate % 25.5% 22.8% 24.1% CEMBRE | Investor presentation 22 «PATENT BOX» FISCAL BENEFIT The parent company CEMBRE S.p.A. in December 2017 signed, with the support of Business Tax and Consulting firm Deloitte, an agreement with the Italian Revenue Office defining the calculation methods and criteria for the economic contribution to business revenue of intangible assets in the context of the «Patent Box» scheme, for tax years 2015-2019. € Millions 2019 2018 2017 Fiscal benefit 1.7 1.8 1.6 Fiscal benefit for years 2015-2016 - - 2.3 Tax rate % 19.5% 19.8% 14.5% Normalised tax rate % 26.0% 26.2% 29.2% CEMBRE | Investor presentation 23 1st HALF 2020 GROUP'S COMPANIES TURNOVER* Company 1st Half 2020 1st Half 2019 Changes 1st Half 2018 (Euro thousands) % Cembre S.p.A. (Italy) 33,279 40,361 -17.5% 40,680 Cembre Ltd. (UK) 7,642 10,401 -26.5% 9,320 Cembre S.a.r.l. (France) 4,309 5,633 -23.5% 5,270 Cembre España S.L.U. (Spain) 5,495 6,045 -9.1% 5,366 Consolidated Cembre Gmbh (Germany) 7,956 7,689 3.5% 5,491 Cembre Inc. (US) 5,975 6,749 -11.5% 7,168 Cembre Group 64,656 76,878 -15.9% 73,295 * net of intragroup sales CEMBRE | Investor presentation 24 JUNE 30, 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET € Milions Jun. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 a Net operating working capital 59.2 54.4 56.6 % of sales 45.8% 37.2% 36.8% b Net fixed assets 103.8 106 104.1 c Assets available for sales - - - d Employees' severance indemnities 2.2 2.4 2.4 e Provisions for risks and charges 1 0.3 0.7 f Deferred taxes 2.8 2.9 2.6 Net invested capital (a+b+c-d-e-f) 157 154.8 155 g Equity 152.3 160.4 150.2 h Net financial position 4.7 (5.6) 4.8 Total sources (g+h) 157 154.8 155 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 25 CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND (€ '000) Revenues 160.000 144.096146.296 140.000 132.637 121.377122.605 120.000 112.905 103.028103.899104.547 100.000 93.417 94.288 93.934 84.127 80.000 75.984 69.997 65.149 59.870 60.000 56.003 56.946 40.000 20.000 0 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 26 CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND (€ '000) Ebitda 40.000 35.650 37.098 36.000 33.434 32.000 30.025 28.000 28.537 24.352 24.000 21.710 20.228 20.407 20.000 19.131 19.273 20.170 20.108 16.000 14.718 13.412 12.187 11.017 12.000 10.892 10.253 22,7% 24,5% 25,2% 24,7% 25,4% 23,2% 23,5% 21,6% 8.000 19,7% 18,0% 18,2% 18,7% 21,0% 20,4% 21,5% 19,6% 19,4% 19,5% 17,7% 4.000 0 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 80,0% 70,0% 60,0% 50,0% 40,0% 30,0% 20,0% 10,0% 0,0% CEMBRE | Investor presentation 27 CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND (€ '000) 30.000 Ebit 65,0% 28.496 27.181 27.036 60,0% 25.000 24.095 55,0% 22.836 50,0% 20.000 19.433 45,0% 18.420 17.379 40,0% 17.291 15.941 16.221 16.456 35,0% 15.838 15.000 30,0% 11.023 10.581 25,0% 10.000 20,0% 7.656 6.932 20,4% 19,8% 6.271 6.364 18,9% 19,7% 18,8% 19,7% 15,0% 17,2% 18,5% 16,8% 15,8% 17,2% 18,6% 15,7% 5.000 15,1% 10,0% 12,4% 11,0% 10,6% 11,8% 13,9% 5,0% 0 0,0% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 28 CEMBRE'S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TREND (€ '000) 25.000 Net profit 45,0% 22.736 20.000 22.727 16.927 21.690 40,0% 35,0% 15.933 30,0% 15.000 13.542 25,0% 11.896 11.340 11.507 10.857 11.400 10.503 20,0% 10.000 9.327 6.605 6.887 17,1% 15,0% 15,8% 14,8% 13,8% 12,7% 12,0% 13,1% 10,0% 5.000 3.830 12,1% 3.806 11,1% 11,5% 11,1% 11,1% 10,0% 3.213 2.988 9,4% 9,1% 5,0% 6,8% 5,6% 5,9% 5,0% 0 0,0% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 29 INDEX ANALYSIS ROI (EBIT/Investments) 25,00% 19,67% 20,00% 19,06% 16,60% 16,57% 16,18% 15,59% 15,11% 15,09% 15,00% 14,15% 14,65% 14,88% 13,75% 11,04% 12,80% 10,00% 11,79% 10,81% 10,29% 9,16% 8,91% 5,00% 0,00% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ROACE (EBIT/Net Capital Employed) 35,00% 30,00% 29,45% 29,05% 24,34% 25,00% 23,39% 23,13% 21,23% 21,49% 22,05% 22,23% 20,61% 20,00% 17,12% 21,03% 16,85% 18,35% 15,00% 15,66% 15,45% 15,01% 13,73% 12,98% 10,00% 5,00% 0,00% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ROE (Net profit/Equity) 25,00% 22,68% 20,00% 18,86% 18,15% 19,39% 18,81% 15,80% 15,00% 14,60% 14,38% 17,32% 13,36% 14,78% 11,33% 14,35% 13,19% 10,00% 10,62% 11,08% 9,02% 9,42% 8,01% 5,00% 0,00% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ROS (EBIT/Net Sales) 25,00% 19,72% 19,65% 20,38% 20,00% 18,50% 19,78% 18,81% 18,95% 17,20% 16,78% 18,58% 15,84% 17,21% 15,75% 15,00% 12,38% 13,93% 15,15% 11,75% 10,00% 11,01% 10,63% 5,00% 0,00% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 30 INVESTMENTS TREND 20.000 18.000 16.000 14.000 12.000 10.000 8.000 6.000 4.000 2.000 0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Investments in tangible assets Investments in intangible assets Total investments € '000 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Investments in tangible assets 1,910 5,353 6,404 4,064 4,815 3,863 16,183 12,591 6,802 8,759 6,534 7,064 11,732 17,775 10,609 Investments in intangible assets 142 87 500 544 182 169 418 597 573 477 601 569 1,101 691 1,057 Total investments 2,052 5,440 6,904 4,608 4,997 4,032 16,601 13,188 7,375 9,236 7,135 7,633 12,833 18,466 11,666 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 31 2020 AND ONWARDS Cembre focused on these targets: Business development thanks to:

A strengthening of Cembre competitive advantage by developing new products and continuous product range renewing by an intense R&D activity A new product line for plumbing sector An higher penetration in the foreign markets , especially in the US and Germany A commercial commitment focus on high growing potential products

Cost management by a better operative efficiency obtained from economies of scale and process innovations;

by a better operative efficiency obtained from economies of scale and process innovations; Enforcing the manufacturing structure by investing in high-tech,highly-automated machinery. CEMBRE | Investor presentation 32 2020 AND ONWARDS The automated warehouse, located in a 4,800 m 2 industrial building built in 2012, has been operating from January, 2013

built in 2012, has been operating from January, 2013 This warehouse is 3 time more efficient , and has a 50% increase in end-product capacity warehousing CEMBRE | Investor presentation 33 2020 AND ONWARDS In 2018, a new 9,600 m2 industrial building (two floors) started to be used, increasing the dimension of the new logistic center of the company and production areas CEMBRE | Investor presentation 34 STOCK DATA & SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE Cembre FTSE Italia Star data updated at September 25, 2020 Cembre has been listed since December 1997, and is a part of the Star Index since September 2001. Shareholders Share LYSNE Spa 52.39% Sara Rosani 8.65% Giovanni Rosani 8.53% Anna Maria Onofri 0.71% Massachusetts Financial Services 5.02% Others 24.70% 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend per share (€) 0.10 0.08 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.22 0.26 0.16 0.12 0.26 0.16 0.16 0.26 0.36 0.46 0.70 0.80 0.90 0.90 Payout Ratio1 44% 42% 41% 41% 39% 40% 37% 25% 30% 39% 24% 24% 42% 45% 49% 70% 59% 66% 69% Dividend Yield2 4.1% 4.4% 2.9% 3.3% 3.2% 3.6% 4.2% 4.8% 2.6% 4.2% 2.9% 2.5% 2.9% 3.5% 3.3% 5.0% 3.7% 4.4% 5.6%3 1 Using consolidated profit 2 Using the year-end share price 3Calculated using closing price at September 25, 2020: €16.00 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 35 SHARE PRICE EVOLUTION 30 28 Share price Share return 26 24 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Total return* 2001-2020 +11.7% CAGR Performance** 2001-2020 +9,9 % CAGR Total Return is the average 'Share return' growth in the period

** Performance is the average 'Share price' growth in the period 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 A) Share price1 2.42 1.90 2.68 2.99 4.75 6.12 6.25 3.30 4.66 6.25 5.45 6.34 8.99 10.21 13.90 13.90 21.60 20.25 24.00 16.002 Change in share price -21.5% 41.1% 11.6% 58.9% 28.8% 2.1% -47.2% 41.2% 34.1% -12.8% 16.3% 41.8% 13.6% 36.1% 0.0% 55.4% -6.3% 18.5% -33.3% Received dividend 0.10 0.08 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.22 0.26 0.16 0.12 0.26 0.16 0.16 0.26 0.36 0.46 0.70 0.80 0.90 0,90 B) Accrued received 0.10 0.18 0.25 0.35 0.50 0.72 0.98 1.14 1.26 1.52 1.68 1.84 2.10 2.46 2.92 3.62 4.42 5.32 6,22 dividends Share return (A+B) 2.42 2.00 2.86 3.24 5.10 6.62 6.97 4.28 5.80 7.51 6.97 8.02 10.83 12.31 16.36 16.82 25.22 24.67 29.32 22.22 Price quota 100.0% 95.0% 93.7% 92.3% 93.1% 92.4% 89.7% 77.1% 80.3% 83.2% 78.2% 79.1% 83.0% 82.9% 85.0% 82.6% 85.6% 82.1% 81.9% 72.0% Dividend quota 0.0% 5.0% 6.3% 7.7% 6.9% 7.6% 10.3% 22.9% 19.7% 16.8% 21.8% 20.9% 17.0% 17.1% 15.0% 17.4% 14.4% 17.9% 18.1% 28.0% 1 at the end of the year 2 at September 25, 2020 CEMBRE | Investor presentation 36 CONTACTS Claudio Bornati CFO & IR Via Serenissima 9 • 25135 Brescia (BS) ITALY ph. +39 030 36921 claudio.bornati@cembre.com cembre.com The manager responsible for preparing the Company's financial reports, Claudio Bornati, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this presentation corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records. CEMBRE | Investor presentation 37 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC 0 All news about CEMBRE S.P.A. 03:10a CEMBRE S P A : 1st Half 2020 results PU 09/11 CEMBRE S P A : 2020 half-yearly financial report PU 06/01 CEMBRE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 05/21 CEMBRE S P A : 1st Quarter 2020 Results PU 05/14 CEMBRE S P A : Interim Report 2020 1st quarter PU 03/11 CEMBRE S P A : The Board of Directors of the Brescia-based company approves the .. PU 2019 CEMBRE : The Board of Directors approved the 2019 Interim Financial Report PU 2019 CEMBRE : The Board of Directors approved the interim report on operations as at .. PU 2019 CEMBRE SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 CEMBRE SPA : annual earnings release