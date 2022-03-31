Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cembre S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMB   IT0001128047

CEMBRE S.P.A.

(CMB)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/31 05:39:35 am EDT
28.2 EUR   -0.35%
08:05aCEMBRE S P A : 2021 Annual Financial Report
PU
03/22CEMBRE S P A : Results of the year 2021
PU
03/14Cembre S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cembre S p A : 2021 Annual Financial Report

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.cembre.com

2021ANNUALFINANCIALREPORT

Cembre S.p.A.

Head Office: Via Serenissima 9, Brescia, Italy Share Capital: EUR 8,840,000 (fully paid-up).

Registration no: 00541390175 (Commercial Register of Brescia)

This document contains translations of the draft statutory annual financial statements and consolidated annual financial statements prepared in the Italian language for the purpose of the law.

This document is not compliant with the provisions of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815.

Contents

CONTENTS

REPORT ON OPERATIONS FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

Report on Operations for the 2021 Financial Year

1

Attachment 1: Comparative Consolidated Income Statement

24

Attachment 2: Corporate Boards

25

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2021

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

27

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

28

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

29

Statement of Changes in the Consolidated Shareholders' Equity

30

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

31

Certification pursuant to article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

74

CEMBRE S.P.A.'S DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

Cembre S.p.A.'s Draft Financial Statements at December 31, 2021

Statement of Financial Position

75

Statement of Comprehensive Income

76

Statement of Cash Flows

77

Statement of Changes in the Shareholders' Equity

78

Notes to the Financial Statements

87

Attachment 1: Comparative Income Statement

117

Attachment 2: Compensation for auditing services and other services

118

Certification pursuant to article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

119

2021 Annual Financial Report

Report on Operations for the 2021 Financial Year

Operating Review

The year 2021 marked a sharp recovery in the markets after the heavy contraction experienced in 2020; however, growth was affected by the difficulty of finding raw materials and soaring energy costs, which led to higher prices. In addition, the spread of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in infections and has forced governments, in the last months of the year, to introduce new restrictions on travel, with economic effects, however, less severe than in 2020. The Cembre Group reported 21.7% revenue growth in 2021 compared to 2020, with a turnover of €166.8 million, and 14.0% growth compared to 2019.

The performance of consolidated sales by geographical areas shows 25.8% growth in the

Italian market, with sales of €70.4 million. Sales in the rest of Europe grew by 23.0% on the previous year to €78.8 million while sales in the rest of the World were 3.1% higher than in the previous year, reaching €17.7 million. In 2021, sales revenues to the Italian market represented 42.2% of the total (40.8% in 2020), sales to the rest of Europe 47.2%

(46.7% in 2020) and sales in the rest of the world represented 10.6% of total sales (12.5% in 2020).

Sales by geographical area:

(euro '000)

2021

2020

Change

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Italy

70,406

55,955

25.8%

58,469

59,023

55,576

49,029

48,564

44,100

Rest of Europe

78,772

64,050

23.0%

68,757

62,649

54,319

51,516

52,210

51,204

Rest of the World

17,657

17,132

3.1%

19,070

22,424

22,742

22,060

20,603

17,601

Total

166,835

137,137

21.7%

146,296

144,096

132,637

122,605

121,377

112,905

Revenues by Group company (net of intragroup sales):

(euro '000)

2021

2020

Change

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Parent Company

91,708

73,578

24.6%

76,917

77,955

74,966

67,134

65,725

58,554

Cembre Ltd. (UK)

22,633

16,688

35.6%

19,274

18,336

17,468

18,143

19,710

20,577

Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)

11,258

9,557

17.8%

10,654

10,089

9,502

8,976

8,677

8,354

Cembre España S.L.U. (E)

12,471

11,107

12.3%

11,765

10,853

9,549

7,979

8,200

7,016

Cembre GmbH (D)*

18,875

15,587

21.1%

15,149

12,987

8,217

7,866

7,775

7,558

Cembre AS (NOR)

Liquidated in 2016

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

23

1,080

960

Cembre Inc. (USA)

9,890

10,620

-6.9%

12,537

13,876

12,935

12,484

10,210

9,886

Total

166,835

137,137

21.7%

146,296

144,096

132,637

122,605

121,377

112,905

* In May 2018, Cembre GmbH had acquired the German company IKUMA KG; in July 2020, said company was merged by incorporation in Cembre GmbH. For said reason, the tables show the 2019 and 2018 data in consolidated form, considering the data of the German companies involved in the merger jointly. It should be noted that the data until 2017, included, concern solely Cembre GmbH.

In 2021, the turnover figures of all Group companies, with the exception of Cembre Inc.,

recorded increases compared to both 2020 and 2019. The fall in turnover registered by

Cembre Inc is connected with the decline in sales to the company's main customer, which suffered serious repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of revenues.

Overall, the contribution of subsidiaries to the Group's turnover went from €63.6 million in 2020, equal to an incidence of 46.3%, to €75.1 million in 2021, equal to an impact of 45.0% on consolidated turnover; overall, sales by foreign subsidiaries increased by 18.4% compared to 2020 and 8.3% compared to 2019.

Revenues from sales of the various companies prior to consolidation are outlined below:

Revenues from sales prior to consolidation

(euro '000)

2021

2020

Change

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Cembre S.p.A.

125,696

101,410

23.9%

108,809

109,068

103,476

94,650

92,616

84,903

Cembre Ltd. (UK)

24,318

18,207

33.6%

21,254

20,937

18,916

19,633

21,130

22,271

Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)

11,532

9,748

18.3%

10,799

10,107

9,509

9,006

8,680

8,423

Cembre España S.L.U. (E)

12,518

11,111

12.7%

11,779

10,860

9,554

7,980

8,216

7,019

Cembre GmbH (D)

19,002

15,662

21.3%

15,237

13,187

8,328

7,960

7,889

7,685

Cembre AS (NOR)

Liquidated in 2016

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

198

1,080

960

Cembre Inc. (USA)

9,917

10,663

-7.0%

12,572

13,898

12,962

12,645

10,675

10,052

In 2021, Group companies reported the following results:

Net result prior to consolidation

(euro '000)

2021

2020

Change

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Cembre S.p.A.

23,420

16,455

42.3%

22,600

21,257

24,444

15,932

14,438

12,202

Cembre Ltd. (UK)

2,113

1,408

50.1%

2,062

1,926

3,743

1,896

2,346

2,603

Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)

(327)

221

- 248.0%

338

545

169

160

277

194

Cembre España S.L.U. (E)

682

491

38.9%

443

585

740

(9)

414

305

Disclaimer

Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEMBRE S.P.A.
08:05aCEMBRE S P A : 2021 Annual Financial Report
PU
03/22CEMBRE S P A : Results of the year 2021
PU
03/14Cembre S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021CEMBRE S P A : Results of the first nine months of 2021
PU
2021Cembre S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Interim report on operations at September 30, 2021
PU
2021CEMBRE S P A : Results of the first half 2021
PU
2021CEMBRE S P A : Resultsof the first half2021
PU
2021Cembre S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021CEMBRE S P A : 2021 half-yearly financial report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 161 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 12,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 474 M 529 M 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 795
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart CEMBRE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cembre S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMBRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,30 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Rosani Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Claudio Bornati Chief Financial Officer
Franco Celli Executive Director & Technical Director
Paola Carrara Lead Independent Director
Elisabetta Ceretti Independent Director & Chief Sales Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMBRE S.P.A.-17.25%529
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-17.20%43 494
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-10.15%43 186
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-11.60%10 943
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-12.44%7 213
E INK HOLDINGS INC.18.87%7 160