Cembre S p A : 2021 Annual Financial Report

Head Office: Via Serenissima 9, Brescia, Italy Share Capital: EUR 8,840,000 (fully paid-up).
Registration no: 00541390175 (Commercial Register of Brescia)
This document contains translations of the draft statutory annual financial statements and consolidated annual financial statements prepared in the Italian language for the purpose of the law.
This document is not compliant with the provisions of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815.
Report on Operations for the 2021 Financial Year
Operating Review
The year 2021 marked a sharp recovery in the markets after the heavy contraction experienced in 2020; however, growth was affected by the difficulty of finding raw materials and soaring energy costs, which led to higher prices. In addition, the spread of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in infections and has forced governments, in the last months of the year, to introduce new restrictions on travel, with economic effects, however, less severe than in 2020. The Cembre Group reported 21.7% revenue growth in 2021 compared to 2020, with a turnover of €166.8 million, and 14.0% growth compared to 2019.
The performance of consolidated sales by geographical areas shows 25.8% growth in the
Italian market, with sales of €70.4 million. Sales in the rest of Europe grew by 23.0% on the previous year to €78.8 million while sales in the rest of the World were 3.1% higher than in the previous year, reaching €17.7 million. In 2021, sales revenues to the Italian market represented 42.2% of the total (40.8% in 2020), sales to the rest of Europe 47.2%
(46.7% in 2020) and sales in the rest of the world represented 10.6% of total sales (12.5% in 2020).
Sales by geographical area:
(euro '000)
2021
2020
Change
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Italy
70,406
55,955
25.8%
58,469
59,023
55,576
49,029
48,564
44,100
Rest of Europe
78,772
64,050
23.0%
68,757
62,649
54,319
51,516
52,210
51,204
Rest of the World
17,657
17,132
3.1%
19,070
22,424
22,742
22,060
20,603
17,601
Total
166,835
137,137
21.7%
146,296
144,096
132,637
122,605
121,377
112,905
Revenues by Group company (net of intragroup sales):
(euro '000)
2021
2020
Change
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Parent Company
91,708
73,578
24.6%
76,917
77,955
74,966
67,134
65,725
58,554
Cembre Ltd. (UK)
22,633
16,688
35.6%
19,274
18,336
17,468
18,143
19,710
20,577
Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)
11,258
9,557
17.8%
10,654
10,089
9,502
8,976
8,677
8,354
Cembre España S.L.U. (E)
12,471
11,107
12.3%
11,765
10,853
9,549
7,979
8,200
7,016
Cembre GmbH (D)*
18,875
15,587
21.1%
15,149
12,987
8,217
7,866
7,775
7,558
Cembre AS (NOR)
Liquidated in 2016
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
23
1,080
960
Cembre Inc. (USA)
9,890
10,620
-6.9%
12,537
13,876
12,935
12,484
10,210
9,886
Total
166,835
137,137
21.7%
146,296
144,096
132,637
122,605
121,377
112,905
* In May 2018, Cembre GmbH had acquired the German company IKUMA KG; in July 2020, said company was merged by incorporation in Cembre GmbH. For said reason, the tables show the 2019 and 2018 data in consolidated form, considering the data of the German companies involved in the merger jointly. It should be noted that the data until 2017, included, concern solely Cembre GmbH.
In 2021, the turnover figures of all Group companies, with the exception of Cembre Inc.,
recorded increases compared to both 2020 and 2019. The fall in turnover registered by
Cembre Inc is connected with the decline in sales to the company's main customer, which suffered serious repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of revenues.
Overall, the contribution of subsidiaries to the Group's turnover went from €63.6 million in 2020, equal to an incidence of 46.3%, to €75.1 million in 2021, equal to an impact of 45.0% on consolidated turnover; overall, sales by foreign subsidiaries increased by 18.4% compared to 2020 and 8.3% compared to 2019.
Revenues from sales of the various companies prior to consolidation are outlined below:
Revenues from sales prior to consolidation
(euro '000)
2021
2020
Change
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Cembre S.p.A.
125,696
101,410
23.9%
108,809
109,068
103,476
94,650
92,616
84,903
Cembre Ltd. (UK)
24,318
18,207
33.6%
21,254
20,937
18,916
19,633
21,130
22,271
Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)
11,532
9,748
18.3%
10,799
10,107
9,509
9,006
8,680
8,423
Cembre España S.L.U. (E)
12,518
11,111
12.7%
11,779
10,860
9,554
7,980
8,216
7,019
Cembre GmbH (D)
19,002
15,662
21.3%
15,237
13,187
8,328
7,960
7,889
7,685
Cembre AS (NOR)
Liquidated in 2016
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
198
1,080
960
Cembre Inc. (USA)
9,917
10,663
-7.0%
12,572
13,898
12,962
12,645
10,675
10,052
In 2021, Group companies reported the following results: