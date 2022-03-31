Cembre S p A : 2021 Annual Financial Report

www.cembre.com

Contents CONTENTS REPORT ON OPERATIONS FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR Report on Operations for the 2021 Financial Year 1 Attachment 1: Comparative Consolidated Income Statement 24 Attachment 2: Corporate Boards 25 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2021 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 27 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 28 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 29 Statement of Changes in the Consolidated Shareholders' Equity 30 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 31 Certification pursuant to article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 74 CEMBRE S.P.A.'S DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 Cembre S.p.A.'s Draft Financial Statements at December 31, 2021 Statement of Financial Position 75 Statement of Comprehensive Income 76 Statement of Cash Flows 77 Statement of Changes in the Shareholders' Equity 78 Notes to the Financial Statements 87 Attachment 1: Comparative Income Statement 117 Attachment 2: Compensation for auditing services and other services 118 Certification pursuant to article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 119 2021 Annual Financial Report

Report on Operations for the 2021 Financial Year

Operating Review

The year 2021 marked a sharp recovery in the markets after the heavy contraction experienced in 2020; however, growth was affected by the difficulty of finding raw materials and soaring energy costs, which led to higher prices. In addition, the spread of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in infections and has forced governments, in the last months of the year, to introduce new restrictions on travel, with economic effects, however, less severe than in 2020. The Cembre Group reported 21.7% revenue growth in 2021 compared to 2020, with a turnover of €166.8 million, and 14.0% growth compared to 2019.

The performance of consolidated sales by geographical areas shows 25.8% growth in the

Italian market, with sales of €70.4 million. Sales in the rest of Europe grew by 23.0% on the previous year to €78.8 million while sales in the rest of the World were 3.1% higher than in the previous year, reaching €17.7 million. In 2021, sales revenues to the Italian market represented 42.2% of the total (40.8% in 2020), sales to the rest of Europe 47.2%

(46.7% in 2020) and sales in the rest of the world represented 10.6% of total sales (12.5% in 2020).

Sales by geographical area:

(euro '000) 2021 2020 Change 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Italy 70,406 55,955 25.8% 58,469 59,023 55,576 49,029 48,564 44,100 Rest of Europe 78,772 64,050 23.0% 68,757 62,649 54,319 51,516 52,210 51,204 Rest of the World 17,657 17,132 3.1% 19,070 22,424 22,742 22,060 20,603 17,601 Total 166,835 137,137 21.7% 146,296 144,096 132,637 122,605 121,377 112,905

Revenues by Group company (net of intragroup sales):

(euro '000) 2021 2020 Change 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Parent Company 91,708 73,578 24.6% 76,917 77,955 74,966 67,134 65,725 58,554 Cembre Ltd. (UK) 22,633 16,688 35.6% 19,274 18,336 17,468 18,143 19,710 20,577 Cembre S.a.r.l. (F) 11,258 9,557 17.8% 10,654 10,089 9,502 8,976 8,677 8,354 Cembre España S.L.U. (E) 12,471 11,107 12.3% 11,765 10,853 9,549 7,979 8,200 7,016 Cembre GmbH (D)* 18,875 15,587 21.1% 15,149 12,987 8,217 7,866 7,775 7,558 Cembre AS (NOR) Liquidated in 2016 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 23 1,080 960 Cembre Inc. (USA) 9,890 10,620 -6.9% 12,537 13,876 12,935 12,484 10,210 9,886 Total 166,835 137,137 21.7% 146,296 144,096 132,637 122,605 121,377 112,905

* In May 2018, Cembre GmbH had acquired the German company IKUMA KG; in July 2020, said company was merged by incorporation in Cembre GmbH. For said reason, the tables show the 2019 and 2018 data in consolidated form, considering the data of the German companies involved in the merger jointly. It should be noted that the data until 2017, included, concern solely Cembre GmbH.

In 2021, the turnover figures of all Group companies, with the exception of Cembre Inc.,

recorded increases compared to both 2020 and 2019. The fall in turnover registered by

Cembre Inc is connected with the decline in sales to the company's main customer, which suffered serious repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of revenues.

Overall, the contribution of subsidiaries to the Group's turnover went from €63.6 million in 2020, equal to an incidence of 46.3%, to €75.1 million in 2021, equal to an impact of 45.0% on consolidated turnover; overall, sales by foreign subsidiaries increased by 18.4% compared to 2020 and 8.3% compared to 2019.

Revenues from sales of the various companies prior to consolidation are outlined below:

Revenues from sales prior to consolidation (euro '000) 2021 2020 Change 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Cembre S.p.A. 125,696 101,410 23.9% 108,809 109,068 103,476 94,650 92,616 84,903 Cembre Ltd. (UK) 24,318 18,207 33.6% 21,254 20,937 18,916 19,633 21,130 22,271 Cembre S.a.r.l. (F) 11,532 9,748 18.3% 10,799 10,107 9,509 9,006 8,680 8,423 Cembre España S.L.U. (E) 12,518 11,111 12.7% 11,779 10,860 9,554 7,980 8,216 7,019 Cembre GmbH (D) 19,002 15,662 21.3% 15,237 13,187 8,328 7,960 7,889 7,685 Cembre AS (NOR) Liquidated in 2016 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 198 1,080 960 Cembre Inc. (USA) 9,917 10,663 -7.0% 12,572 13,898 12,962 12,645 10,675 10,052 In 2021, Group companies reported the following results: