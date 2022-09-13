Cembre S p A : 2022 half-yearly financial report

Registration no: 00541390175 (Commercial Register of Brescia)
2022 Half-yearly Financial Report
Cembre Group
Group Structure at June 30, 2022
Cembre S.p.A.
(Brescia)
100%
Cembre Ltd
(UK)
100%
Cembre Sarl
(France)
100%
Cembre España SLU
(Spain)
100%
Cembre GmbH
(Germany)
100%
Cembre Inc.
(US)
Manufacturing and
Distribution Companies
Distribution Companies
Cembre Group
Interim Report on Operations of the Cembre Group for the 1st Half
of 2022
Operating Review
The first half of 2022 ended with extremely positive results for the Group, with sales growing in all three geographic macro-areas of analysis (Italy, Europe, Rest of the World) and income results showing a marked increase compared to the first half of 2021. The conflict in Ukraine and international tensions have, so far, only marginally affected the Group's activities.
Consolidated sales of the Cembre Group in the first half of the year reached €104.4 million, up 23.4% from €84.5 million in the first half of 2021. The performance of consolidated sales by geographical areas shows 27.5% growth in the Italian market, with sales of €46.4 million. Revenues in the European market (excluding Italy) grew by 19.1% to €47.1 million, while sales in non-European markets recorded an increase of 26.1%, with revenues at €10.8 million. In the first half of 2022, 44.4% of Group sales were represented by Italy (as compared with 43.0% in the first half of 2021), 45.2% by the rest of Europe (46.8% in the first half of 2021), and the remaining 10.4% by the rest of the World (10.2% in the first half of 2021).
The summary table of sales by geographical area is reported below:
(euro '000)
1st half
1st half
Change
1st half
1st half
1st half
1st half
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Italy
46,387
36,377
27.5%
25,398
30,798
31,349
28,055
Rest of Europe
47,127
39,567
19.1%
30,383
35,727
30,718
28,014
Rest of the World
10,845
8,603
26.1%
8,875
10,353
11,228
10,527
Total
104,359
84,547
23.4%
64,656
76,878
73,295
66,596
Revenues from sales and services (net of intra-group sales), in thousands of Euros, are
broken down between the various companies as follows:
(euro '000)
1st half
1st half
Change
1st half
1st half
1st half
1st half
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Cembre S.p.A.
59,994
46,948
27.8%
33,279
40,361
40,680
37,303
Cembre Ltd. (UK)
12,251
10,983
11.5%
7,642
10,401
9,320
8,883
Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)
5,772
5,956
-3.1%
4,309
5,633
5,270
5,025
Cembre España S.L.U. (E)
8,691
6,548
32.7%
5,495
6,045
5,366
5,093
2022 Half-yearly Financial Report
Page 2
