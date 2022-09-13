Cembre S p A : 2022 half-yearly financial report

Advanced search
    CMB   IT0001128047

CEMBRE S.P.A.

(CMB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:59 2022-09-13 am EDT
27.10 EUR   +0.74%
05:20aCEMBRE S P A : 2022 half-yearly financial report
PU
05/13Cembre S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09CEMBRE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
YEARLY-HALF 2202

F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T

Cembre S.p.A.

Head Office: Via Serenissima 9, Brescia, Italy

Share Capital: EUR 8,840,000 (fully paid-up).

Registration no: 00541390175 (Commercial Register of Brescia)

This document contains translations of the Interim Report drawn up in the Italian language

Contents

CONTENTS

Group Structure

1

Consolidated Interim Report of the Cembre Group for the 1st Half of 2022

2

Attachment 1: Comparative Consolidated Income Statement

15

Attachment 2: Composition of Corporate Boards

16

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at June 30, 2022

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

18

Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement

19

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

20

Statement of Changes in the Consolidated Shareholders' Equity

21

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

22

Certification of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at June 30,

2022 pursuant to Article 81-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/99, as amended

and supplemented.

45

Report of the Independent Auditors on the limited audit

46

2022 Half-yearly Financial Report

Cembre Group

Group Structure at June 30, 2022

Cembre S.p.A.

(Brescia)

100%

Cembre Ltd

(UK)

100%

Cembre Sarl

(France)

100%

Cembre España SLU

(Spain)

100%

Cembre GmbH

(Germany)

100%

Cembre Inc.

(US)

Manufacturing and

Distribution Companies

Distribution Companies

2022 Half-yearly Financial Report

Page 1

Cembre Group

Interim Report on Operations of the Cembre Group for the 1st Half

of 2022

Operating Review

The first half of 2022 ended with extremely positive results for the Group, with sales growing in all three geographic macro-areas of analysis (Italy, Europe, Rest of the World) and income results showing a marked increase compared to the first half of 2021. The conflict in Ukraine and international tensions have, so far, only marginally affected the Group's activities.

Consolidated sales of the Cembre Group in the first half of the year reached €104.4 million, up 23.4% from €84.5 million in the first half of 2021. The performance of consolidated sales by geographical areas shows 27.5% growth in the Italian market, with sales of €46.4 million. Revenues in the European market (excluding Italy) grew by 19.1% to €47.1 million, while sales in non-European markets recorded an increase of 26.1%, with revenues at €10.8 million. In the first half of 2022, 44.4% of Group sales were represented by Italy (as compared with 43.0% in the first half of 2021), 45.2% by the rest of Europe (46.8% in the first half of 2021), and the remaining 10.4% by the rest of the World (10.2% in the first half of 2021).

The summary table of sales by geographical area is reported below:

(euro '000)

1st half

1st half

Change

1st half

1st half

1st half

1st half

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Italy

46,387

36,377

27.5%

25,398

30,798

31,349

28,055

Rest of Europe

47,127

39,567

19.1%

30,383

35,727

30,718

28,014

Rest of the World

10,845

8,603

26.1%

8,875

10,353

11,228

10,527

Total

104,359

84,547

23.4%

64,656

76,878

73,295

66,596

Revenues from sales and services (net of intra-group sales), in thousands of Euros, are

broken down between the various companies as follows:

(euro '000)

1st half

1st half

Change

1st half

1st half

1st half

1st half

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Cembre S.p.A.

59,994

46,948

27.8%

33,279

40,361

40,680

37,303

Cembre Ltd. (UK)

12,251

10,983

11.5%

7,642

10,401

9,320

8,883

Cembre S.a.r.l. (F)

5,772

5,956

-3.1%

4,309

5,633

5,270

5,025

Cembre España S.L.U. (E)

8,691

6,548

32.7%

5,495

6,045

5,366

5,093

2022 Half-yearly Financial Report

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
