Cembre S p A : 2022 half-yearly financial report

Cembre Group

Interim Report on Operations of the Cembre Group for the 1st Half

of 2022

Operating Review

The first half of 2022 ended with extremely positive results for the Group, with sales growing in all three geographic macro-areas of analysis (Italy, Europe, Rest of the World) and income results showing a marked increase compared to the first half of 2021. The conflict in Ukraine and international tensions have, so far, only marginally affected the Group's activities.

Consolidated sales of the Cembre Group in the first half of the year reached €104.4 million, up 23.4% from €84.5 million in the first half of 2021. The performance of consolidated sales by geographical areas shows 27.5% growth in the Italian market, with sales of €46.4 million. Revenues in the European market (excluding Italy) grew by 19.1% to €47.1 million, while sales in non-European markets recorded an increase of 26.1%, with revenues at €10.8 million. In the first half of 2022, 44.4% of Group sales were represented by Italy (as compared with 43.0% in the first half of 2021), 45.2% by the rest of Europe (46.8% in the first half of 2021), and the remaining 10.4% by the rest of the World (10.2% in the first half of 2021).

The summary table of sales by geographical area is reported below:

(euro '000) 1st half 1st half Change 1st half 1st half 1st half 1st half 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Italy 46,387 36,377 27.5% 25,398 30,798 31,349 28,055 Rest of Europe 47,127 39,567 19.1% 30,383 35,727 30,718 28,014 Rest of the World 10,845 8,603 26.1% 8,875 10,353 11,228 10,527 Total 104,359 84,547 23.4% 64,656 76,878 73,295 66,596

Revenues from sales and services (net of intra-group sales), in thousands of Euros, are

broken down between the various companies as follows: