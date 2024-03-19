Investor presentation

Results of the year 2023

CONTENTS

  • CEMBRE at a glance
  • Group management team
  • Main product lines & applications
  • Results of the year 2023
  • Stock data & shareholding structure
  • Contact

CEMBRE AT A GLANCE

  • CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools.
  • The Group has grown its revenues by a CAGR of 6.7% in the last 20 years (2004-2023), from 65.1 M€ in 2004 to 222.6 M€ in 2023. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 11.1% (2019-2023).
  • It is a dividend payer with a 20 years average dividend payout ratio of 50.2%, and an average dividend yield of 3.8% (2004-2023). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4.3% (2019-2023).
  • In 2023, the Group invested 14.6 M€; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2019-2023) is 55.5 M€; at December 31, 2022 investments amounted to 12.3 M€.
  • The product mix (a total of around 18K end products sold during 2023) is offered to around 5K single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.22.3% of the consolidated turnover.

2023/12

MISSION

CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products to search the best technical and economical solutions related to electrical connection applications

2021/02

GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM

  • Giovanni Rosani

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

  • Aldo Bottini Bongrani

Member of the board

M&A and Special Projects

  • Claudio Bornati

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

  • Felice Albertazzi

Member of the board

Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO)

  • Franco Celli

Member of the board

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

2023/12

GROUP STRUCTURE

CEMBRE S.p.A.

Employees: 567

CEMBRE Ltd

CEMBRE Sarl

CEMBRE Slu

CEMBRE GmbH

CEMBRE Inc

UK

France

Spain

Germany

USA

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Employees: 119

Employees: 37

Employees: 47

Employees: 66

Employees: 41

Manufacturing and trading unit

The Group employs

Trading unit

877 employees worldwide

(at December 31, 2023)

2023/12

R&D

•25

Manufacturing

•503

Marketing, Sales &

Distribution

•245

Administration & services

•104

HUMAN RESOURCES

(Number of employees by segment, at December 31, 2023)

CEMBRE has extensive knowhow in its operating field and its strong R&D team allows it to respond quickly to market demands.

Sharp focus on customer needs and the efficient international sales network (139 salesmen) are significant competitive advantages for CEMBRE.

2023/12

MAIN PRODUCT LINES

CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools

Cable glands,

Electrical

Tools

Railway

Identification

accessories &

connectors

products

systems

other

2023/12

APPLICATIONS

INDUSTRY & AUTOMATION

Connectors

Tools

Labelling

POWER DISTRIBUTION

Cable glands

APPLICATIONS: RAILWAY

Rail drilling machine

Sleeper drilling machine

Attachments

